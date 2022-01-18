Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat
Customer Reviews of Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat
Go somewhere else!
by 01/18/2022on
I had been in contact with a sales person from CDJR and they were advised that they would be available when we arrived down there from a 2 hour drive. We arrived and they were not available and handed us off to another sales person who knew nothing about the deal. The price on their website was not honored and we had to talk them down just to get to a price close to what they had initially said the vehicle would cost. We have them a 10 day payoff quote from our vehicle we were trading in. The lender from our trade did not get the check for 16 days and therefore after the payoff check from CDJR posted we still owed money on the trade in. We made a 2 hour drive for a vehicle that we didn’t get at the price we were initially told and owed on our trade in after. When I called them in reference to this I was initially placed on hold for 20 minutes with no one answering my call and when I hung up and called back it took two people asking who I was 3 times before I was able to talk to someone about the issue. The Jeep we purchased has already had to be taken to the shop because the rear lift gate button does not work and we were told at CDJR that the power was just turned off and all we had to do was turn the power on for it to work. That was also not true as it was a bad switch that we are now waiting on a part for. Next time I will spend a little more money and not waste my time with them.
Worst place to buy a car
by 07/26/2021on
Never but a car from here unless you want a run for your money and harassment calls after you buy a car.
Worst Customer Satisfaction / Not Genuine Dealership
by 07/17/2021on
Got deposit with written statement and called back again that they cannot proceed with that . They might have sold to someone else for better price. I missed another good deal with other dealership because of this . Do not waste your time . Beware
Incompetent and lied
by 06/02/2021on
Got passed around to 4 sales people, was given a written price and kept dragging their feet to tell me about financing. They ran my credit on Monday but refused to tell me my rate, waited until Wednesday then told me my rebates expired and the price went up 1500 dollars. They told me I didn't leave a deposit to lock the price but I am on record via text asking to get the paperwork done. Sales manager told me I didn't have a leg to stand on whatever that means. I was told to leave two different deposit amounts, 500 and 1000, both non-refundable. They wouldn't own up to their dumpster fire and blamed me. I will never ever shop here.
Do yourself a Favor and shop elsewhere!
by 05/24/2021on
Aaron the salesman was awesome to work with however, the sales management team was not. I would not buy a vehicle from this dealer if they were my only option. They wanted to give me pennies for my trade and not move from their sticker price. Sales Manager was rude! When asked if we were willing to compromise on the price of our "fully loaded" vehicle and our response was not if they weren't, his response was to slide my keys across the desk and say "it was nice doing business with you" he was rude and highly unprofessinal. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere! We drove to Fayetteville Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and purchased a Jeep there. They were very accomidating and easy to work with!! The entire team was highy professional and friendly!! Landon was our salesman and he was AWESOME!!
Great buy!
by 02/20/2021on
Recently bought and worked with sales manager Corey James and finance guy Ryan. We called Corey on Friday about a vehicle we were in (2021 Jeep Rubicon) He was able to anwser any and all questions about listing price we saw on the internet, confirm any fees associated with the purchase, details of the Jeep, ext. We made an appointment to test drive the Jeep on Saturday & make a deal. We drove an hour and half to purchase the Jeep. Corey agreed he would keep us informed on our drive if someone else started a deal for that particular Jeep before we got there so our time wasn't wasted. It was a very seamless, honest and straight forward deal. We left happy with our trade allowance and final price of our new Jeep. Corey was a very happy, positive person which made our afternoon enjoyable. When we finalized our loan with Ryan he was quick, explained the numbers again, and over all just a great experience. No complaints!! I'd buy from here again in a heartbeat and recommend them to others.
Poor Focus on Customer Satisfaction
by 01/05/2021on
If you are considering purchasing a new Jeep from this dealership, I highly recommend you consider another Chrysler Jeep dealer in the area that is more focused on the customer and making sure they are satisfied with their purchase. I had a bad buying experience after purchasing the 4th vehicle from this dealership over the past several years. The staff did not understand the safety requirements of flat towing the Jeep Grand Cherokee product; they did not look in the owner's manual to find that an additional wiring harness was required for flat towing. I brought the Jeep Grand Cherokee home, found the information on the owner's manual they gave me after the purchase, and found National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHSTA) complaints on safety issues with the Grand Cherokee when flat towing, I brought the vehicle back in less than 8 business hours with 15 miles driven and asked them to let me exchange and pay for a more expensive Jeep Wrangler. Other Chrysler dealers have this benefit (less than 3 days or 100 miles). They refused to work with me and ended up having to take a significant hit as they considered the Grand Cherokee a used vehicle solely based on their comment "paperwork on the first vehicle had already been processed and finalized". They could have cancelled the deal and put the car back in dealer stock as a new vehicle. I'm very disappointed and will never purchase another car from the dealership.
Lie about entire deal Are use the two man sale tactic to pressure me
by 08/21/2019on
Warning dirty cars salesman alert! Please share so people can see and they don’t screwed over, lied too or ripped off! This guy Bryan has been fired from multiple dealership here in Columbia! I noticed he is friends with at least 10 people on my friends list! I speak the truth! I have proof to back me up aswel! Don’t buy a car from this guy either! Dirty deeds come back to haunt people! FYI both Russell and Bill from dodge Jeep ram of Columbia shared some interesting story’s to me about this guy all because I asked if he works at dodge Jeep ram of Columbia or where he works at so I can stay away from his shady BUll Crap I asked both Bill and Russell repeatedly pls don’t lie to me treat me fairly! They reassured me over and over sir we will take care of you we will take care of you we promise any issues any service that needs to be done we will take care of you we have a phenomenal service department and detailing service! They said not Bryan no longer a works their anymore and told me why! They even told me he works for Hyundai of Columbia. So look out for these guys! Ole Bill and Russell are just like THIS GUY they threw him under the bus to make themselves look better than him! Plus he was dirty at the Chevy place across the street from dodge! Don’t even buy from any of them! You would be putting yourself at risk of being lied to and ripped off! They are smooth talkers so don’t fall for that BULL CRAP! Thanks! Everyone have a nice day! Beside these 3 I’m gonna make dang sure that everybody knows what type of shady lying bull crap y’all do to make a car sale! Look if you check his Facebook he don’t have all the places he has worked! I guess when you get fired from jobs! You don’t want people to know! I don’t know I’ve never been fired from a job like this guy! Note: Dealing with Bryan and listing to other people story’s here in the past is why I speak on this guy aswel! He’s the whole reason why I recorded my conversations with Bill and Russell! At least this time I can prove Bill and Russell lied and their conman ways! #dirtycarsalemans! What more info just inbox me! I’ll gladly share my proof! So for starters Bill and Russell agreed to service the car We were working in a deal! When it came time to the brakes that were squealing I told them I wanted those fixed and replaced and if anything was wrong with the rotors that would be too they agreed said yes sir we will take care of you! When the time to take care of their end of the deal they told me it was brake dust and that there was no need to fix them I did not believe them I took it to Christian Brothers of Spring Hill they inspected gave me the inspection report showed me the brakes and I needed to be changed the reason they were squealing was not brakes dust like they claimed it was the safety feature in the brakes! I asked them to reimburse me the money I spent to have this fixed! They then told me Christian brothers in spring hill Tennessee lied to me to get my business but in fact I had the inspection report and the brakes. That was one of the agreements before I signed the deal! The next thing was when I test drove the car the check engine light was on. They brought the car back to me before I signed the deal the check engine light was off they told me it was the gas cap. But yeah under the hood look like there was oil everywhere and I asked about that they said oh that’s just from where the people clean under the hood and They used in oil. So I tested this theory of their’s! I loosen the gas cap myself in the car shows a message with a picture of the gas caps and tells you it’s loose in the fasten it not once did I throw a check engine light! So they did something to that car and lied to me about it and I have no idea what it was. But yet I’ve got pictures and audio of everything that I’m claiming here and video of some stuff! And while they were fixing whatever it was they were fixing they do told me that they were detailing the car and servicing yet but when they brought it to me it had not been detailed. And I couldn’t tell it was serviced at all. I mean I had no windshield washer fluid. It wasn’t even a sticker from where they claim they change the oil. So if I don’t believe it was serviced at all. They spent all their time fixing whatever the check engine light was for. Then I found out that the piece that covers the top whenever it’s down was broken and I never want to put it out and showed me because they knew it was broken! It wasn’t until I drove off and I was like hey there’s this thing that covers my top let me pull over and get it out and put it on I didn’t have a clue how to put the thing on but I noticed a piece was broken on it so I threw it back in the truck and drove up their instead please show me how to put this on! Then he’s like oh well this piece is broken I said well no crap! Of course that’s $1000 replacement! They knew about that but didn’t want me to know until I bought the car so they never even showed me I never even got info on how to take care of the convertible top or anything even about it whenever I clearly asked for the information and all of that from them they didn’t provide me with none of that! Now lets talk about the Kelley blue book paper that they gave me on the car! The price was different than what I got from my bank by using up my actual Vin number! So they upscale the car to be worth more than what it really is! Now as far as the detailing after I got it home it started detailing myself with my family because the dealership did not detail car as promised! I even found papers from the previous owner that I had to shred in my shredder found in between the seats so they clearly did not do their job! It looks as if they didn’t even touch the car for detailing! Russell and Bill both blamed it on their service department in on their detail department when all they know I don’t think they instructed them to do any of what they were telling me! During the deal they talked about how good their service department was and their detail people OK for nominal jobs they said they do! Then all of a sudden the blame is shifted to their service department and their detail department as in just as if they did not do their jobs as instructed! I just can’t see the service department and the detail department not doing their jobs! I honestly believe Bill and Russell did not instruct them to do anything that they were telling me they lied to me I have Audio video proof! Whenever I finally busted him out and told him I have the audio and video proof they gave me the cold shoulder wouldn’t talk to me would not return my phone calls. I would call they would be like hello hello hello and then hang up like there was a bad connection which there wasn’t. Or they would just leave me on the phone on hold until they hung up or if I got disconnected! People deserve to know what kind of business this place is doing! I will continue to share my story all around town and beyond! They completely took a vantage of my honesty, kindness, and respectfulness! I never set a crossword to any of them or disrespected them! The worst mistake I made during this deal is believing what they were telling me! They were completely dishonest during the entire deal! This was the worst car buying experience of my life! All I want to do is inform his many people as I can this does not have an of them! They ripped me off and lied to me about everything!
Sales Experience OK - - Management Staff Arrogant
by 06/13/2019on
I wanted to share my experience with my recent purchase of a 2019 Ram 1500 (this includes both positive and negative points). The sales experience was overall a good one. I shopped for my truck online and Denise Daly was my point of contact initially. She did very good in providing me with the information I requested (a slight disagreement in the total amount of rebates initially, but that got clarified). We agreed on a price, and the next day I was over to test drive the truck, and was paired with Aaron Howard. He is a good sales person, and work with the best he can. I liked the truck, and decided to proceed with the deal. Management had originally added extra onto the deal for some unknown reason. I rejected that offer, but in the end, I got the truck for the price I originally negotiated with Denise. Unfortunatley, I discovered an issue with the transfer of tags was overcharged. A tag transfer costs $14.50 in Maury county, and a temp tag of $5.50. These costs have been verified with the Maury County Clerk, and the Tn Department of Revenue. However, the dealership charges $42.75. Clearly, this is an overcharge. When I brought this to their attention, they said I had been overcharged by $11.00, and would send me a check. I got the check. Still, there was an $11.75 balance that could not be explained. The title clerk and the finance manger (John Morris), stated that the temp tag was $17.00, and that I was due no other refund. When I asked to speak to the sales manager (Eddie Collier III), he gave me a totally different story, stating that a temp tag was $7.25, and he would refund me $1.75. Mr. Collier stated that the "state requires" him to collec $7.25 for a temp tag. Not true because it was verified by the Maury county Clerk. Another thing, they don't even issue this temp tag that they are charging for. they simply put your old current tag on your new vehicle, with your sales order and send you own your way. So, they are charging for a temp tag you aren't even getting. I spoke with Eddie Collier III in email a number of times, and John Morris (phone), about this with varying accounts and stories. Mr. Collier stated very arrogant and condescending that he would give me back $1.75... "when do you want to come get your $1.75 refund, sir". If you could read tone in an email this was really being smart. I called the dealership several times to ask that Eddie Collier III call me and discuss this on the phone instead of having the conversation in email. Never did get a return call (or from anyone else). This dealership's management ultimately ruined what could have been a perfect buying experience. Clearly, a lifetime of loyalty, referrals, and a lifetime of service work doesn't mean anything to them. All over a $11.75 charge that they overcharged in the first place. They just had someone bring it to their attention, then they went on the defensive, so they could admit no wrong doing. Again, this management team is one of the most arrogant, stubborn, and condescending group of folks I have ever met at any dealership in the Middle TN area. Check your sales order to make sure you aren't overcharged transfer tag fees, and request an itemization (It costs $20 in Maury county to transfer a current tag - $14.50 for the transfer, and $5.50). If you are charged more, immediately request the difference back..
Extremely rude, lying and unhelpful post purchase
by 01/11/2018on
I flew from Florida to purchase a Jeep from Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat. During the paperwork process I was presented with a credit application. As I had already secured financing I questioned the purpose of the document. I was told it was just to have my info on file and that my credit would not be run. A few days after purchasing my Jeep I received an alert from my credit monitoring that Columbia Jeep had ran my credit. I called and spoke with Finance Manager Howard who was extremely rude and unapologetic. He refused to remove the hard inquiries. I attempted to get ahold of the owner/GM Eddie Collier and he refused to take my calls. This was an easy fix on the part of the dealership. They could have solved my complaint with very little effort. Instead they were dismissive, rude and any potential customer should know that after purchase you can not rely on this dealership. How the treated me during this matter greatly overshadows the initial credit concern. THEY TREATED ME, A CUSTOMER who had just bought a $25,000 vehicle from them LIKE GARBAGE. Once they have the sale they don't care about their customers. Do not do business with this dealership. Eddie Collier owns other dealerships, I would advise not shopping at his other businesses either.
Customer service sucks
by 12/13/2017on
I bought a used Jeep from them and start having issues with it 9days after I bought it Bought used jeep from this company in good faith but 9days after I had it check engine light came on I called them and they are not willing to fix it unless i bring it back to them but here is the problem I bought it from them and they knew I lived in GA 3.5 hours away but they don't want to pay for someone down here locally to fix it they want me to bring it to them but there not wanting to compensate me for time to drive it all the way back up there or my time out of work I think they should fix the problem cause I bought this vehicle in good faith that they would be a reputable company with the check engine light being on I can't get an Emissions test done on it to get the tag for it which they should be responsible for anyways cause they still haven't even gotten me the paper to get the tag or register it in my state so I have been forced to file a case with Chrysler a get a lawyer involved i think should pay to have it fixed down here or send truck to come get Jeep fix it and bring it back to me
Not Customer service friendly
by 11/28/2017on
I bought a used Jeep from them and start having issues with it 9days after I bought it Bought used jeep from this company in good faith but 9days after I had it check engine light came on I called them and they are not willing to fix it unless i bring it back to them but here is the problem I bought it from them and they knew I lived in GA 3.5 hours away but they don't want to pay for someone down here locally to fix it they want me to bring it to them but there not wanting to compensate me for time to drive it all the way back up there or my time out of work I think they should fix the problem cause I bought this vehicle in good faith that they would be a reputable company with the check engine light being on I can't get an Emissions test done on it to get the tag for it which they should be responsible for anyways cause they still haven't even gotten me the paper to get the tag or register it in my state so I have been forced to file a case with Chrysler a get a lawyer involved i think should pay to have it fixed down here or send truck to come get Jeep fix it and bring it back to me I would not recommend buying a vehicle from this place cause they are not customer service friendly and do not stand behind the products
OH DEER !!!!!
by 01/05/2016on
my vehicle was hit by a deer, albeit a small deer. the collision shop manager estimated it would take a maximum of 9 (nine) days to repair the minimal front end damage, being Christmas was 9 days away??? it has been 20 days now, i am still waiting for my vehicle now the issue is, their shop has not received a fog light cover which their "collision experts" identified as having been broken some 20 days prior, did someone fail to order necessary parts weeks ago? is their a supply chain issue for this dealership? are their logistics "unknown"? my calls to the General Manager have gone un-returned. my car rental charges are twice what it should have been. I have always been devoted to Chrysler and their products, this is my first experience with this dealership, I regret I chose Columbia Chrysler Dodge as my repair facility. IT WILL NOT HAPPEN AGAIN.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The bait and switch
by 11/06/2015on
I bought a new jeep here 3 years ago, and was very pleased with that transaction. Pleased enough that I drove 3 hours to get there. I needed a new truck, so I checked on one of the auto buying websites. I saw they had one I would be interested in and contacted the dealership. I was pleased it was Columbia, because they were so easy to deal with the last time. When I contacted a salesperson to see if they had one of the trucks advertised, I was told they did and asked when I could come in. I replied I lived several hundred miles away and would come over only to pick the truck up once I bought it. Their reply was that even though they did have the trucks advertised that price was only available to fleet buyers and I would have to buy 10 to get that price. I could buy it but at a higher price. What the cr@#! I guess this is the new way of doing car business in America. In their defense, they weren't the only dealer to do that. It was such a change from that last one I bought there.
BEWARE! High pressure sales tactics/unethical business practices. BEWARE
by 09/01/2014on
I came to this dealer on a Saturday to test drive a car I found online. I drove the car and was pleased and made an offer. After being pressured by TWO salesmen, not one, I chose to leave without the car. I was willing to pay cash for a used car and they tried to get me to finance so they could get a bank "kickback". I went home and drove several other cars over the weekend. Two days later, I was contacted by one of the two salesmen and he said he would take my offer to the owner and get back to me right away. He also said he would meet me somewhere to accept my check and deliver the car so I would not have to drive an hour again. I agreed and after two hours of not hearing from him, I called him. He ignored the call so I sent a text. He sent me a text back letting me know that they were selling the car to someone else!!! Right in the middle of negotiations with me! I tried calling him again and got no answer. He didn't even have the courage to tell me! I called the owner and left a voicemail and have not heard back from either of them yet. I felt bullied and then abandoned. It was easily the worst car buying experience I have ever had. Buyer beware! Especially if you are a female.
Trade
by 03/14/2013on
William was great and handled everything over the phone and online before I even went to the dealership. We are happy with our deal and with our new dodge ram. Once at the dealership they were all curtious and the transaction was painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Ordeal
by 12/02/2012on
Foolishly purchased two vehicles from this dealership to return the last one for my old vehicle. First auto bought in 8/2012 and had to make multiple calls to get tags while daughter drove on expired paper tags. Spent three days at dealership 11/2012 after purchasing another used car ('06 BMW) that had mechanical issues as soon as I drove it off lot. General Manager and staff reacted arrogantly to my concerns. I left feeling as if I had done something wrong for voicing my concern. Returned the car and lost three days vac out of this horrible ordeal. Would not recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Deal so good I bought another one!
by 05/04/2012on
I recently purchased a new Dodge Journey for my wife at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbia. The deal was so amazing I went back and bought a new Dodge Challenger for myself. They came off sticker by over 2 grand and still gave me full rebate and top dollar for my trade in. Plus the finance guy came through again with a super low interest rate making the deal unbelievable! I have now purchased 37 cars and trucks from 20 different dealerships in my lifetime and these guys are by far the best folks to deal with. No haggling and no high pressure here. Just very honest people wanting to sell you a car at rock bottom prices. Travis, the salesmen, is great. He don't run back and forth with different prices like other dealerships make their sales people do. He gives you the rock bottom price right from the start. It will blow your socks off. I guarantee it. I will buy my next cars from these guys because they have completely spoiled me. I highly recommend this dealership. Please check them out before you buy from someone else and lose big money. You won't regret it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 04/26/2012on
I have purchased over 35 cars and trucks in my life so far and this has to be the best of all. The folks at Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram exceeded my expectations on every part of the buying process. The trade in was easy using their web based auto trader value system though Auto Trader. They honored the price quote that I received online! They also have a no haggle policy on the price of the new car too. They were incredible and not at all high pressure like so many other dealerships that I have dealt with were. One price no haggle. I had preapproval for financing through another source before I went to buy a vehicle at a great low finance rate but they even beat that! That was the icing on the cake. That was the first time that I ever felt like I wasn't taken to the cleaners when I drove off in my new car. I had done a lot of research before going to the dealership and had a fair price for this car deal in mind. They completely beat that price on all counts. If you go there be sure to ask for Travis for your salesman. He was great and was true to his word on everything. You won't be disappointed at all with your car buying experience. They will even let you take one home for a day to see if you like it too. My wife and I commented to each other of what a wonderful experience it was when we were driving home in our new car. I now have a new perspective on how buying a car should feel like. It feels really good!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes