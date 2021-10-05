Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC At Collierville
Customer Reviews of Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC At Collierville
Happy with my purchase
by 05/10/2021on
Issa went above and beyond to get me the car I wanted. Outstanding service. I will be letting everyone know about the awesome customer service! Thank you sunrise
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and best vehicles
by 12/24/2019on
I put these people through the ringer! Back-and-forth trying to decide what I wanted. Every time they treated me with excellent customer service. I was able to decide and they treated me like royalty. Thank you for such great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Typical service
by 03/25/2019on
Not much to say.. dropped off my vehicle and received exactly what i expected for a service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck
by 01/15/2019on
I will be coming back when it’s time for a new one again very please with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/13/2018on
Marvin Cayet is a wonderful service manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
charlie
by 11/30/2018on
very good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car runs ok, but lights on dash still indicate there is a problem
by 11/15/2018on
When we brought the car in there were problems with traction and wheels turning improperly. Well I was told that after the evaluation I needed shocks and other stuff. Thinking this would fix the problem because Ken said so. I said fix it, at the cost of over $1,000. I don't drive the car myself my daughter does. And she told me the lights are still coming on and even more frequent now. When those lights come on she must pull the car over and wait a few minutes before it will drive again. That is not satisfactory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
cfo
by 05/04/2018on
Jeff winfield was awesome to work with. He did not harrass me at all. He showed me exactly what I was looking for and then gave me time to wander and ponder. It was the best car buying vehicle experience ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I was just looking
by 12/11/2014on
I arrived at the dealership just looking when I met LesLee Cox. After being at 3 other dealerships I finally found someone who was really eager and excited to help me look around and a purchase I planned on making in a month or more turned into one I made today. I strongly recommend him to all people. Most comfortable automobile buying experience in my lifetime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
words couldn't describe
by 08/05/2014on
Overwhelmed with my new Malibu. Sunrise is the Best dealership at keeping their word. I dnt expect the wonderful news I got when I got to the dealership to try and trade my car in but my two salesman made it happen thanks alot I will be sending everyone I to them.