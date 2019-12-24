I put these people through the ringer! Back-and-forth trying to decide what I wanted. Every time they treated me with excellent customer service. I was able to decide and they treated me like royalty. Thank you for such great service
I put these people through the ringer! Back-and-forth trying to decide what I wanted. Every time they treated me with excellent customer service. I was able to decide and they treated me like royalty. Thank you for such great service
Car runs ok, but lights on dash still indicate there is a problem
by Mary Horton on 11/15/2018
When we brought the car in there were problems with traction and wheels turning improperly. Well I was told that after the evaluation I needed shocks and other stuff. Thinking this would fix the problem because Ken said so. I said fix it, at the cost of over $1,000. I don't drive the car myself my daughter does. And she told me the lights are still coming on and even more frequent now. When those lights come on she must pull the car over and wait a few minutes before it will drive again. That is not satisfactory.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Jeff winfield was awesome to work with. He did not harrass me at all. He showed me exactly what I was looking for and then gave me time to wander and ponder. It was the best car buying vehicle experience ever.
I arrived at the dealership just looking when I met LesLee Cox. After being at 3 other dealerships I finally found someone who was really eager and excited to help me look around and a purchase I planned on making in a month or more turned into one I made today. I strongly recommend him to all people. Most comfortable automobile buying experience in my lifetime.
Overwhelmed with my new Malibu. Sunrise is the Best dealership at keeping their word. I dnt expect the wonderful news I got when I got to the dealership to try and trade my car in but my two salesman made it happen thanks alot I will be sending everyone I to them.