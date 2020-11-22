Ray Varner Ford
Customer Reviews of Ray Varner Ford
Service for 2016 Escape
by 11/22/2020on
We brought our Escape to the Ray Varner Quicklane and the service was completed quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Service
by 09/15/2019on
Great visit to get my 2015 F150. Service, in and out in less than 1 hour . friendly folks . I will return .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Works
by 09/05/2019on
We took our 2015 Escape to Ray Varner Ford and as usual, we were totally satisfied with the work performed. We were there less than an hour. The desk person asked if we wanted our tires rotated which we had forgotten about and were so glad he asked. We always recommend using Quick Lane at Ray Varner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Caroline Gray
by 07/27/2019on
Extremely efficient service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airbag replacement
by 03/21/2019on
This vehicle was part of the airbag recall. We received a letter telling us that the airbag replacement was finally available. This dealership was easy to work with regarding scheduling the replacement. Have used them in the past for repairs on this vehicle and other Ford vehicles we own. Will use them if the need arises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ray varner Ford
by 01/02/2019on
Fast, Friendly got the car there great to deal with, only place I use for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leamon P. Jones
by 09/15/2018on
Recall of 2012 Explorer for exhaust and full service in quick lane. Scott in Service is the best for all my service needs, very professional in all respect and all employees in quick lane are the best as always!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ford f150
by 09/11/2018on
grate service did what we agreed on and was fast and helpful on everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ray Varner Ford service of my Ford Taurus SHO
by 09/03/2018on
As always, I was completely satisfied with the service from J P Wagner the service adviser to the work of the technicians. They are always professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leaking water pump
by 07/15/2018on
Problem fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service department
by 09/01/2017on
Took my 2013 Fusion in for a recall, turns out that it needed three more recalls. All were completed the same day. Workmanship was very good, found no loose parts etc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on K1500 truck
by 03/29/2017on
Fast and friendly service! Get all my service and tires here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2010 Ford Escape
by 03/28/2017on
I actually look forward to going to the Quick Lane at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton, TN. They take good care of my vehicle in a timely manner. Everyone is friendly and helpful. They advise me ahead of time as to what services my Escape needs, and they are patient if I cannot get in immediately to get the services done. I highly recommend Ray Varner Ford for service, trades or buying a new vehicle. They will go out of their way to make you feel like part of their family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful customer experience!
by 04/01/2015on
This was my and my husband's first visit to Ray Varner Ford. Ray Varner is very attentive to customer needs, he is very friendly and welcoming. He answered all our questions and made sure we were happy with each answer. In our 40 years of vehicle buying experience, it was very rare to meet the owner of a dealership and even more rare to be helped several times by Ray! Our salesperson, Selena Collins, was so helpful and not pushy or aggressive in any way. She let us take our time and was always available when we needed her. We had questions for the service manager, who understood and addressed our needs fully. The finance manager, Chris Brogan, was very friendly and not aggressive...a first for us with any car financing experience. Overall, we would highly recommend Ray Varner Ford for a comfortable, friendly, laid-back vehicle purchasing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding salesmen
by 01/13/2015on
Lou and Robert are the reason that i buy a Ford. They are the only ones that I will deal with. They are very knowledgeable and courteous.
Great Service
by 01/07/2015on
It is a wonderful place to buy a vehicle. It a no pressure high scale place. They talk to you and no rushing. They don't take your keys and disappear. They don't shuffle you around. It is a relaxed experience. We love it! This was the second time we purchased a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy your next vehicle!
by 01/03/2015on
This was probably the easiest car buying experience I have ever had. The salesman was not pushy at all and I received a great price on my 2015 Expedition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy!
by 11/16/2013on
I would highly recommend Ray Varner to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle! We purchased a 2014 Fusion and they were wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 09/26/2013on
Not only was my car buying experience extremely quick and fun, each of the managers took time to speak to me and thank me for my business. What's more is Mr. Varner thanked me for my business and took time to speak with me. Ray Varner Ford is a great place to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes