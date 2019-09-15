sales Rating

This was my and my husband's first visit to Ray Varner Ford. Ray Varner is very attentive to customer needs, he is very friendly and welcoming. He answered all our questions and made sure we were happy with each answer. In our 40 years of vehicle buying experience, it was very rare to meet the owner of a dealership and even more rare to be helped several times by Ray! Our salesperson, Selena Collins, was so helpful and not pushy or aggressive in any way. She let us take our time and was always available when we needed her. We had questions for the service manager, who understood and addressed our needs fully. The finance manager, Chris Brogan, was very friendly and not aggressive...a first for us with any car financing experience. Overall, we would highly recommend Ray Varner Ford for a comfortable, friendly, laid-back vehicle purchasing experience! Read more