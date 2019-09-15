We took our 2015 Escape to Ray Varner Ford and as usual, we were totally satisfied with the work performed. We were there less than an hour. The desk person asked if we wanted our tires rotated which we had forgotten about and were so glad he asked. We always recommend using Quick Lane at Ray Varner!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This vehicle was part of the airbag recall. We received a letter telling us that the airbag replacement was finally available. This dealership was easy to work with regarding scheduling the replacement. Have used them in the past for repairs on this vehicle and other Ford vehicles we own. Will use them if the need arises.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Recall of 2012 Explorer for exhaust and full service in quick lane. Scott in Service is the best for all my service needs, very professional in all respect and all employees in quick lane are the best as always!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I actually look forward to going to the Quick Lane at Ray Varner Ford in Clinton, TN. They take good care of my vehicle in a timely manner. Everyone is friendly and helpful. They advise me ahead of time as to what services my Escape needs, and they are patient if I cannot get in immediately to get the services done. I highly recommend Ray Varner Ford for service, trades or buying a new vehicle. They will go out of their way to make you feel like part of their family.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was my and my husband's first visit to Ray Varner Ford. Ray Varner is very attentive to customer needs, he is very friendly and welcoming. He answered all our questions and made sure we were happy with each answer. In our 40 years of vehicle buying experience, it was very rare to meet the owner of a dealership and even more rare to be helped several times by Ray! Our salesperson, Selena Collins, was so helpful and not pushy or aggressive in any way. She let us take our time and was always available when we needed her. We had questions for the service manager, who understood and addressed our needs fully. The finance manager, Chris Brogan, was very friendly and not aggressive...a first for us with any car financing experience. Overall, we would highly recommend Ray Varner Ford for a comfortable, friendly, laid-back vehicle purchasing experience!
It is a wonderful place to buy a vehicle. It a no pressure high scale place. They talk to you and no rushing. They don't take your keys and disappear. They don't shuffle you around. It is a relaxed experience. We love it! This was the second time we purchased a vehicle.
Not only was my car buying experience extremely quick and fun, each of the managers took time to speak to me and thank me for my business.
What's more is Mr. Varner thanked me for my business and took time to speak with me.
Ray Varner Ford is a great place to buy a car!