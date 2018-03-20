4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Drove up from Atlanta because they had two vehicles online that I was very interested in. Got there too late for my first choice - someone was closing a deal on it when I arrived. I was free to check the vehicle out in case the deal fell through for some reason. It didn't, so I got to check out my second choice. The car was everything the online ad promised. Sat with the salesman and worked out the numbers. Made the purchase. This was a different experience form me. I hadn't bought a car in 12 years. I've never gone into a dealer knowing exactly what car I want to take home. So there was none of then pressure I expected from my previous experiences at car dealers. The salesman we dealt with, Derrick, was great. Provided us with complimentary beverages and a comfortable lace to sit. Multiple TVs tuned to ESPN was nice as well. Had some popcorn.... All in all, it was a good experience. Drove in, got the car i wanted, and drove home with it. If I have any complaint, it is with their advertising on the website. When you look at the price detail online, you are shown what is stated to be the 'FINAL PRICE'. A bit misleading. When you get there and expect to pay the 'FINAL PRICE', (yes I expect that tax, tag, and title will be added, and yes I expect to get the attempt to upsell me to unneeded sealants and protectants) you find out there is a $599 doc fee that 'everyone has to pay' that is added to the advertised FINAL PRICE. It would be nice if they put that $599 charge on the site because in reality - that changes the FINAL PRICE. If we hadn't got some money knocked off the deal, it could have been a deal breaker. I drove over 100 miles, and if the total price didn't get pretty close to the advertised FINAL PRICE, I was willing to walk away and drive back home empty handed. I think that should be addressed. Clearly if they're going to add $600 to the vehicle price they show you online, they should not be advertising the FINAL PRICE without including that somewhere on their page. I'm sure they don't include it because, at least in my case, I would not have made the drive up in the first place had I seen the inflated FINAL PRICE. Interestingly, a couple of days before I went up I sent an email inquiring if there were any fees they added to the prices shown. I never received a response. Read more