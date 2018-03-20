Honda of Cleveland
lease of 2018 honda civic
by 03/20/2018on
decent new lease price, accepted trade,except for the hustle bustle due to the construction of the premises, a positive experience
2018 CRV
by 02/04/2018on
This was my 3rd car to purchase since May 2017. Blake Mantooth was great to deal with. The pricing was acceptable & he was able to make it happen. Brandon was great to deal with also. He was able to get me the terms I needed.
Outstanding and honest service!
by 01/08/2018on
Kendrick Finch and the sales managers at Honda of Cleveland are the most kind and professional staff. They are the reason I stayed with Honda and drove off the lot in another Honda.
CRV Touring
by 01/02/2018on
Thanks Robert & Mark, for making my recent purchase a great experience. When it comes down to details, you guys have it covered no doubt, but as to service, you have it mastered. I know this rating goes to Robert, but I wouldn't have even considered staying with your team if it wasn't for Mark. The predictable care and service I've come to expect is what drove me to keep my purchase with your team. I believe in keeping business local, and you guys make easy for me! Keep up the great work!
A Satisfied Honda Customer Again
by 10/18/2017on
Dealership is Top Notch from the time we pulled onto the lot until we drove off in our new 2017 Honda CRV EX -L w/ Navi. Happy to get great product in a no hassle...non pressure sales environment.
Great buying experience
by 09/01/2017on
It was a great buying experience. I dealt with Fred Stewart who is very personable and not a high pressure salesman, which is what I like.
rating of derrick
by 06/02/2017on
Derrick was very professional, patient, and informative during our sales transaction. He thoroughly went over the car to make sure I knew what everything was, synched my phone (which I never would have figured out), and made a usually dreaded experience for me a very pleasant one.
Pleasant experience
by 04/18/2017on
Drove up from Atlanta because they had two vehicles online that I was very interested in. Got there too late for my first choice - someone was closing a deal on it when I arrived. I was free to check the vehicle out in case the deal fell through for some reason. It didn't, so I got to check out my second choice. The car was everything the online ad promised. Sat with the salesman and worked out the numbers. Made the purchase. This was a different experience form me. I hadn't bought a car in 12 years. I've never gone into a dealer knowing exactly what car I want to take home. So there was none of then pressure I expected from my previous experiences at car dealers. The salesman we dealt with, Derrick, was great. Provided us with complimentary beverages and a comfortable lace to sit. Multiple TVs tuned to ESPN was nice as well. Had some popcorn.... All in all, it was a good experience. Drove in, got the car i wanted, and drove home with it. If I have any complaint, it is with their advertising on the website. When you look at the price detail online, you are shown what is stated to be the 'FINAL PRICE'. A bit misleading. When you get there and expect to pay the 'FINAL PRICE', (yes I expect that tax, tag, and title will be added, and yes I expect to get the attempt to upsell me to unneeded sealants and protectants) you find out there is a $599 doc fee that 'everyone has to pay' that is added to the advertised FINAL PRICE. It would be nice if they put that $599 charge on the site because in reality - that changes the FINAL PRICE. If we hadn't got some money knocked off the deal, it could have been a deal breaker. I drove over 100 miles, and if the total price didn't get pretty close to the advertised FINAL PRICE, I was willing to walk away and drive back home empty handed. I think that should be addressed. Clearly if they're going to add $600 to the vehicle price they show you online, they should not be advertising the FINAL PRICE without including that somewhere on their page. I'm sure they don't include it because, at least in my case, I would not have made the drive up in the first place had I seen the inflated FINAL PRICE. Interestingly, a couple of days before I went up I sent an email inquiring if there were any fees they added to the prices shown. I never received a response.
Fantastic Honda Sales Rep
by 12/04/2016on
Jerry Henderson made our trade purchase a pleasant and simple transaction. Mr. Henderson greeted us with a smile and was professionally knowledgeable. He was attentive to what we wanted and gladly went back out in the cold weather to the lot 3 times to bring us that next car that had that additional feature that we wanted. He had the explanation and answers to our questions, from details about our trade to details about the car, financing and warranty. Thank you to Jerry Henderson for the best car purchase ever!
Great experience
by 11/15/2016on
Our sales person (Jerry) was great. In depth knowledge about the different models and what was in stock. He really listened to what we said we needed in a car. No high pressure tactics in the sales department. This dealership has their new cars priced appropriately so negotiating isn't a hassle. Good selection of most models available on the lot. Gave us a fair price for our trade in. Will definitely be going back for our next Honda.
4233135969
by 11/12/2016on
I have purchased 3 cars from this dealership and traded in 2. I would not go anywhere else for my Honda needs. Best Honda dealer in the South. Also a big thank you to the salesmen who helped us. Mike Gallaher and Derrick.
Purchase at Honda of Cleveland.
by 10/17/2016on
This was a most rewarding experience, have never so many responsive well mannered folks who go out of their way to make you feel good about the dealership and themselves, Integrity, honesty and teamwork all play a part. A truly enlightening position overall. Thanks Andre, you made my day.
I give a 5 star
by 10/04/2016on
We had a wonderful experience my salesmen was so funny, was very fare with his pricing I hope to not have to get another car but if we do we will go to Honda Cleveland Tn.
New Car Sales Review
by 09/19/2016on
Everyone here was very friendly and so knowledgeable of all the Honda vehicles. They really worked with me on the vehicle of my choice and made the price right. This dealership gave me the opportunity to look around and make my decision without the stress of a sale.
Great Experience
by 08/26/2016on
Thank you Jerry Anderson for being such a wonderful salesman. You answered all of my questions and was always quick to respond with any need I had. You went above and beyond to help me with purchasing my Pilot and I just want to thank you for your patience and hard work.
Purchase of Honda CR-V
by 08/09/2016on
Jerry Anderson was our sales representative. He was very knowledgeable and friendly and went out of his way to make the deal work for us. He spent extra time with us going over the sales agreements and the features of the automobile. He was totally professional.
Peerless in the auto sales
by 07/24/2016on
I live in Georgia. When I want a car I come to Honda of Cleveland Tn for faultless customer service, extensive car inventory, and outstanding prices. Once you have bought a car from this dealership you will return every time you want another one.
No games here!
by 07/14/2016on
Do you hate the games most car lots play? The hawk salesperson waiting to pounce on you? Sell you whatever car they have on the lot just to sell a car? The back and forth price negotiations where they chase you out the door with that one last offer? NONE of that happens at Honda of Cleveland! What an enjoyable experience
Above and beyond.
by 06/26/2016on
We usually shop elsewhere but this time around we glad we shopped Honda of Cleveland. Truly an outstanding experience and best of all Robert Lawson knows his product!!!!
Outstanding
by 03/31/2016on
Honda of Cleveland found the car we wanted. Everything was ready when we picked it up, on time, extremely courteous and very professional. A truly pleasant experience. Congratulations for a job well done!
Scott and Judy Proctor
by 03/21/2016on
All sales people were extremely friendly. Derrick Ware was the one that made our experience the best. He was very knowledgeable and easy to talk to about anything. We thought we received a great car at a fair price. We were happy with everything. The only thing we didn't like was the high cost of the extended warranties, which we felt we had to take since the car had a lot of electronics, which most cars do now.
