Don't. Just don't.
by 10/13/2021on
Well... While writing this my car is currently in their service department for the second time. We dropped it off the first time because the radio and touch screen wasn't working. A few days later I picked it up, and as I was driving away I decided to listen to the radio. You guessed it... The radio and touch screen still wasn't working, so I immediately turned around. They had a tech come out, and in the first few minutes of speaking with him he stated that it was probably the APIM, and it would have to be hooked up to test it. (Why they didn't go that initially?) I then had to discuss the $168 I just spent. They should have offered to apply to the actual repair straight away. The service writer then told me that the people who scheduled service appointments were not there and he would have them call me. Two days passed and no call. I then called in and spoke to that same service writer, and he offered no apology for not having the schedulers call me. The next service appointment was nearly a month out. My wife drove the car to the next appointment, and on the way there noticed the windshield wipers weren't working either. When she got there she told them about it, and asked them to take a look. That brings us to now. They've had my car for a week now and just called today to say it was the APIM, and that it's a $1200+ repair. I then asked his about the wipers, and he stated that they did not look at them despite my wife asking them to do so. He then later called me back to tell me that when the tech was running test for the APIM that the wipers were going crazy even when switched off. For some reason never thinking that there could be a reason for both issues to be occurring at the same time. Now they want an additional $135 to look into it. I guess we'll have to wait and see what they come up with. In closing, I suggest you not do business with this dealership, nor purchase a Ford for that matter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Confident Purchase
by 02/20/2019on
I feel confident that I got a great deal on my '17 Toyota Corolla here at Cleveland Ford. It was the second cheapest car in its class in my area (as well as within 80 miles), plus it had the lifetime powertrain warranty included in that price. Cleveland Ford actually lowered the price twice for me! Once as a courtesy, and then again when the cheapest car in the area also went down in price. The manager at Cleveland Ford, Rob Stence, reasoned that the warranty actually made his vehicle worth about $2,000 more for the $600 difference in price, but he still came down three or four hundred more for me - thanks, Rob! I enjoyed working with my salesman, John Yow. He sold me on Cleveland Ford's business model, explaining that they keep their prices low and competitive so that while they make less profit on an individual car than competitors, they can sell many more cars per month. He also argued that because of the warranty, they don't gain anything by selling used cars in less than peak condition. I believe that Cleveland Ford takes the long view of building strong customer relationships, and I'm banking on it with my purchase. John Yow also patiently explained how the warranty works, and answered my questions about it both before and after the purchase. And when I decided to buy the car but realized I hadn't left much time for paperwork before I had to run off to work, he and Jay Patel in finance really stepped it up for me. They quickly took my information and succinctly explained each document I needed to sign, and when I wasn't sure whether I wanted to add any additional warranties or packages, they agreed I could decide another day. Great customer service! I look forward to enjoying this car for a long time. Thankfully, Jeremy T
f 150 purchase
by 07/09/2018on
Very friendly staff, great price,no haggle,or hassle
No Intrigity at all
by 04/15/2018on
I was scheduled to buy a vehicle and financing through Credit union and offered to leave deposit until I could get a check from the Credit union, they said not necessary then sold the car out from under me, sorry piss poor way to run a business, no integrity at all.
Great Service Department!!
by 03/06/2018on
I enjoyed working with my service advisor, Ryan. He was very friendly and knowledgeable in regards to my future needs which we discussed. He even arranged for me to have a courtesy shuttle service from and back to the dealership when my vehicle was ready for pick up which was very helpful. He made me feel that my business was appreciated and I was valued as a customer at Cleveland Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brandon Walker-Kia Forte 2017
by 03/01/2018on
I recently purchased a 2017 Kia Forte. Brandon Walker was not pushy like most salesmen are. This was my first time purchasing a car and for the most part it went smoothly. Brandon was able to answer all my questions and help me get the car. I have one suggestion for Ford, they need to manage the finance portion of purchasing a vehicle because we were there for hours waiting to get papers signed. It was a tiresome process. Also since this was my first time buying a used car, I was naive and didn’t think to check what condition the tires were in. Long story short, a week after I bought the car two of my tires blew out on the freeway and I was forced to purchase all four tires because three of the tires were all different brands. One of them was an import. So, I ended up buying a car with tires that were not safe. However, if any one is looking for a car seek Brandon Walker’s help. He will guide you through the process of choosing and buying a car. My only suggestion for future used car buyers, have the car inspected.
Great buying experience
by 02/28/2018on
Brand Walker was an enthusiastic salesman but not pushy. He answered my many questions about the Mustang I was interested in. We took it out for a test drive and it was so much fun. He was as excited about the mustang as I was and he pointed out many of the extra options on it. He waited around with us until we were able to get in to see the Finance Manager. He was very courteous to both my husband and myself. I would highly recommend this dealership and Brandon Walker if you are looking for a new or used automobile. I found the vehicle I wanted online before going to the dealership. It saved me a lot of time going to different dealerships looking for what I wanted. Thank you Cleveland Ford and Brandon Walker for a wonderful buying experience!
Great People Great prices and great cars
by 01/30/2018on
Cleveland Ford is hands down the best car dealer I've ever been too. I dealt with John Yow who help me in every step of my car buying experience. When it came to me choosing my vehicle John Yow knew a lot about each vehicle which showed me he cared about the cars and the customer which now a days isn't the case. Cleveland Ford helped with the loan process in ways no other dealer could. I was able to get under 4% interest rate and I'm 21 so that showed me that they cared about the customer and they took some of the price off there vehicle in order to get within the price range I wanted. No other dealer compares to Cleveland Ford if you ever decide to stop by see John Yow great dealer and overall great guy.