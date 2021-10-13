1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Well... While writing this my car is currently in their service department for the second time. We dropped it off the first time because the radio and touch screen wasn't working. A few days later I picked it up, and as I was driving away I decided to listen to the radio. You guessed it... The radio and touch screen still wasn't working, so I immediately turned around. They had a tech come out, and in the first few minutes of speaking with him he stated that it was probably the APIM, and it would have to be hooked up to test it. (Why they didn't go that initially?) I then had to discuss the $168 I just spent. They should have offered to apply to the actual repair straight away. The service writer then told me that the people who scheduled service appointments were not there and he would have them call me. Two days passed and no call. I then called in and spoke to that same service writer, and he offered no apology for not having the schedulers call me. The next service appointment was nearly a month out. My wife drove the car to the next appointment, and on the way there noticed the windshield wipers weren't working either. When she got there she told them about it, and asked them to take a look. That brings us to now. They've had my car for a week now and just called today to say it was the APIM, and that it's a $1200+ repair. I then asked his about the wipers, and he stated that they did not look at them despite my wife asking them to do so. He then later called me back to tell me that when the tech was running test for the APIM that the wipers were going crazy even when switched off. For some reason never thinking that there could be a reason for both issues to be occurring at the same time. Now they want an additional $135 to look into it. I guess we'll have to wait and see what they come up with. In closing, I suggest you not do business with this dealership, nor purchase a Ford for that matter. Read more