I feel confident that I got a great deal on my '17 Toyota Corolla here at Cleveland Ford. It was the second cheapest car in its class in my area (as well as within 80 miles), plus it had the lifetime powertrain warranty included in that price. Cleveland Ford actually lowered the price twice for me! Once as a courtesy, and then again when the cheapest car in the area also went down in price. The manager at Cleveland Ford, Rob Stence, reasoned that the warranty actually made his vehicle worth about $2,000 more for the $600 difference in price, but he still came down three or four hundred more for me - thanks, Rob! I enjoyed working with my salesman, John Yow. He sold me on Cleveland Ford's business model, explaining that they keep their prices low and competitive so that while they make less profit on an individual car than competitors, they can sell many more cars per month. He also argued that because of the warranty, they don't gain anything by selling used cars in less than peak condition. I believe that Cleveland Ford takes the long view of building strong customer relationships, and I'm banking on it with my purchase. John Yow also patiently explained how the warranty works, and answered my questions about it both before and after the purchase. And when I decided to buy the car but realized I hadn't left much time for paperwork before I had to run off to work, he and Jay Patel in finance really stepped it up for me. They quickly took my information and succinctly explained each document I needed to sign, and when I wasn't sure whether I wanted to add any additional warranties or packages, they agreed I could decide another day. Great customer service! I look forward to enjoying this car for a long time. Thankfully, Jeremy T Read more