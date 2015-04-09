Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mathews Nissan

Mathews Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
185 Hwy 76, Clarksville, TN 37043
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mathews Nissan

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth, Knowledgeable, Easy

by Letsdance on 09/04/2015

This dealer was recommended through Edmunds.com--and Sonny Punjabi, a sales consultant, called me within two minutes of my expressing interest on-line. I have purchased several cars over the years, and this purchase was the easiest start to finish. Mathews had the car I was seeking at a reasonable price compared with many other dealerships where I had investigated the same car. Sonny proved just as reasonable and kind in person as on the phone. Start to finish from first conversation to driving off the lot - six hours. And I was only at the dealership the last two hours. Cheryl Poff was an extremely capable administrator for all the paperwork; the sales manager came to meet me. And I have the car I was so determind to find! Thank you, Sonny and Mathews Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
152 cars in stock
43 new77 used32 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for