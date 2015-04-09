5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealer was recommended through Edmunds.com--and Sonny Punjabi, a sales consultant, called me within two minutes of my expressing interest on-line. I have purchased several cars over the years, and this purchase was the easiest start to finish. Mathews had the car I was seeking at a reasonable price compared with many other dealerships where I had investigated the same car. Sonny proved just as reasonable and kind in person as on the phone. Start to finish from first conversation to driving off the lot - six hours. And I was only at the dealership the last two hours. Cheryl Poff was an extremely capable administrator for all the paperwork; the sales manager came to meet me. And I have the car I was so determind to find! Thank you, Sonny and Mathews Nissan. Read more