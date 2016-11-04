James Corlew Chevrolet
Great experience on buying our Silverado
by 04/11/2016on
Mike Miller really took care of us, we bought our Silverado last Saturday and we are really satisfied on the price and the service he provided us, Mike and Edith is verry proffesional and I would like to thank them for helping us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the car and the service
by 03/09/2015on
We came in to look at a used car. We ended up coming back and buying a new Cadillac CTS due to the great price quoted to us via email (at our request). A couple of small issues were resolved without difficulty. This was a unexpected outcome and we love the car. We'll be bringing our Equinox here for servicing also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Camaro 1
by 03/05/2015on
They got me done when when I thought I couldnt and I got my dream car. Paul my salesman was AWESOME!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Joseph Aguirre
by 01/21/2015on
Danny Funk was very helpful, and helped out with my situation very well. Would definitely recommend friends to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Silverado Purchase
by 01/13/2015on
James Gerhart was very helpful & knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased. This was the best car buying experience we have had! We will definitely recommend this dealership to our friends & family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
hard work paid off
by 12/19/2014on
Kevin Burgess worked hard with me and was a straight forward salesman he didn't try to pitch any sales pitch to me and I appreciate that there was no hidden agendas or plots I asked for a lot and he met damn near all my needs I'm a happy customer and will bring my business back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving my Cadillac SRX!!!
by 12/19/2014on
I love my new 2015 Cadillac SRX!!! The service we received from David Adams was great!!! He was so friendly and helpful! We'll be sure to ask for David on our next visit! James Corlew dealership in Clarksville TN is an awesome place to do business! Thanks again, Debbie Brigham
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Review
by 11/14/2014on
I worked with LW Harris. Great guy, tons of experience in the industry. Walked me through everything I needed to know and did the research needed to provide me with sound advice. I noticed signs posted at the dealership that say something to the affect of "their is nothing more important to us than a customer" LW Harris epitomizes this statement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Car Buying Experience With James Corlew Chevrolet
by 11/13/2014on
I had a very great experience. Allen Linboom was friendly, Knowledgeable, and quite helpful. Mr Lindboom showed me courtesy and educated me on all the features of my new Cruz. Mr Lindboom even gave me refreshments while we negotated for my Cruz. This was an exceptional experience form me. And I really love and enjoy my new Cruz. Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
James Corlew
by 10/10/2014on
I had a great experience with the dealership. They made sure I was always satisfied and they handle all of my concerns very well. I loved that they were very down to earth and pleasant. The greeting clerks at the front have very good customer service skills. Paul, Gabe and Mike made my visit very smooth and I appreciate the manager too for all his hard work in making sure I left with a big smile on my face.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing dealer!!!
by 10/07/2014on
I was very pleased with my experience from the sales rep to financing everyone was so nice and friendly!! I would definitely reccomend this dealership to family and friends!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
ELR Purchase Experience
by 09/29/2014on
I had a good experience overall. A couple of items that you could work on in the future would be helpful. The wait time was nearly 6 hours, most of which was a result of outdated lease paperwork, detailing and the delivery area being blocked by another vehicle. The salesman and I had the deal pretty much worked out on the phone, so there was really no "dealing" time. It would have also been nice to have been offered a snack or drink. I realize that is picky, but 6 hours was a long wait. That being said. I found everyone that I dealt with, from sales, showroom, accessories shop, management and detail shop to be genuinely friendly and helpful during my whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recognize Your Sales Personnel Mr Heath
by 09/19/2014on
Mr Heath Spain provided excellent customer service. He listened to my needs as the customer and was not overbearing . I would highly recommend James Corlew to others to purchase a vehicle, as my experience was excellent. Please recognize Mr Heath as he has earned it. Also excellent sales from Mr Hardin and Mrs Gatson they are very helpful on my cadillac accessories.
2014 XTS CAD. Purchase- James Corlew
by 09/10/2014on
Bob L., Saleman, and customer support employees are very efficient, helpful and exercised great customer service before and after the purchase of my new 2014 XTS CAD.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great place to buy a Chevy!
by 09/08/2014on
Love this dealership. They have a great selection of vehicles to choose from. Very friendly, respectful people. Our salesman Leanie C. was great, very helpful, respectful, and down to earth, just the way a salesman should be. When we get ready for another vehicle we will definitely see him first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James Corlew Chevrolet 2014 Imapala purchase
by 08/27/2014on
Purchased a 2014 2LT Impala from James Corlew Chevrolet a few months ago. Heard about the great deals they were having on cars, also how friendly and dedicated they are to their customer from Sabrina. Went in to look at the car and was automatically greeted by Robert one of the car salesman, he took me around and let me look at a few cars and after test driving the Impala I realized that was the car for me. But the great service didn't stop there, Scott at financing not only got us the numbers we were looking for, he did it the same day. Gave a great presentation about every plan and was honest and forthcoming. He even shared a few of his experiences and gave great information about the plans they offer. Before I even knew it, I was out the door with my keys in hand. Left such a lasting impression, I still remember their names and experience, even after a few months have passed. I was a Ford guy, but I've yet to receive customer service like I did at James Corlew while purchasing my vehicle. Love the car and enjoyed the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
alan l.
by 08/26/2014on
Alan l. is the best salesman I have: ever met he helped me alot in choosing a car that was right for me I would recommend him to anyone and my overall experience was excellent thanks again Mskinner 5 stars all the way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warmth and Attention
by 08/19/2014on
Mike was by far the best salesman I have ever dealt with! I really appreciate his warmth and attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Sales Team
by 11/04/2012on
We needed a 15 passenger van for our large family. The sales team at James Corlew not only found what we were looking for but they matched our USAA price guarantee even when they did not have to. I will definitely be taking my business there in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wife and I used a referel and salesperson was great
by 10/09/2011on
Had no issues except for the pain had swirls and some minor scratches. They are taking it monday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BEWARE!!!!
by 08/10/2010on
The Dealership's Used car lot General manager ( Mr. Heath Powell) is a [violative content deleted] and does not honor contracts. He agreed to sell me a vehicle and the contract was signed. He then sold the car to some one else for a higher price and threw the contract out the window. I tried to resolve the matter at the dealer and could not. I Would never do business with the dealer again. A BBB complaint has been filed and a civil suit to follow.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
