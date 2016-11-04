5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a 2014 2LT Impala from James Corlew Chevrolet a few months ago. Heard about the great deals they were having on cars, also how friendly and dedicated they are to their customer from Sabrina. Went in to look at the car and was automatically greeted by Robert one of the car salesman, he took me around and let me look at a few cars and after test driving the Impala I realized that was the car for me. But the great service didn't stop there, Scott at financing not only got us the numbers we were looking for, he did it the same day. Gave a great presentation about every plan and was honest and forthcoming. He even shared a few of his experiences and gave great information about the plans they offer. Before I even knew it, I was out the door with my keys in hand. Left such a lasting impression, I still remember their names and experience, even after a few months have passed. I was a Ford guy, but I've yet to receive customer service like I did at James Corlew while purchasing my vehicle. Love the car and enjoyed the experience. Read more