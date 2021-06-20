4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We are from out of town and called on a car from auto trader web site. The two women that we spoke to on the phone about the car were super - Tequila and Lindsey - they would get 5 stars without a doubt. They sent us photos that they took late in the evening then sent more the next morning for us. They answered all our questions and got the sale in progress. We decided to make the 4 hour trip two days later for the car. The overall experience of the dealership was great. We pulled up and were immediately set up with our sales rep Mike. He did a great job getting the car ready, taking us for the test drive to be sure all was ok and then getting the final items that they needed for the titlework. We were then sent to the lobby to wait on the paperwork to be filled out. There was lunch being served due to an event but we were there over 2 hours between the wait and the time in the office. The paperwork took a long time - i am not sure what the hold up was but it seemed they were not ready for an out of state customer. The title work is handled thru their office which is nice but they have to go thru a service to be sure they have all the documents they need at the time of the sale. It was a cash deal so there was not bank hold up just regular title work that held up the process. My only advise is when someone is waiting to sign on the dotted line be ready for them. Read more