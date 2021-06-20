Nissan Of Chattanooga East
Customer Reviews of Nissan Of Chattanooga East
No BS car buying experience !
by 06/20/2021on
Went to several dealerships in the area looking to purchase a new Murano to no success, a lot of runaround talk. At Nissan of Chattanooga East I was promptly met on the lot by Mike Goza, he was very personable and professional with none of the normal BS. We discussed what I was looking for and pricing concerns and quickly astablished a workable agreement. The paperwork was completed in a timely manner and I drove away in my wife's new Murano. One of my best car purchase experiences, thanks Mike, great job! If you want to deal with a honest professional go to Nissan of Chattanooga East and ask for Mike Goza. PB
Had my 45,000 service
by 06/29/2021on
I took my car to Nissan East to get oil change, I was due for the 45,000 miles maintenance so I decided to do that. Also needed some belts changed. Was told my car would be done around 4 so they gave me a ride home. I got a call an hour and half later said my car was done. So it didn't take that long . Sent someone to come pick up to take to dealer so I could get my car. I was very happy with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rogue first service
by 05/08/2021on
Excellent service! Jeff Moson is my service advisor. With Jeff I can trust that everything gets done at the time agreed upon, I get a ride to/from my office, rates are reasonable and my car is washed after they're done! Jeff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 12/04/2020on
Everything completed as expected
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 11/13/2020on
Waited a little longer than I wanted for my oil change but they now can send you a text on the status of your vehicle and suggest additional services. You can review it on your phone and accept or decline services as well as see the total...nice feature!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/09/2019on
Mike is great. He always takes excellent care of my Murano!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thomas's. Department
by 07/18/2019on
Very pleasant experience...will definitely use this dealership for all needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/05/2019on
Great service, and great people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan of Chattanooga East
by 01/16/2019on
Oil and filter change was handled well and somewhat quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan service
by 01/15/2019on
Quick and everyone was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service experience
by 12/06/2018on
the service department is great at Nissan of Chattanooga east
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/27/2018on
Always A GREAT Experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressed
by 11/19/2018on
By the time the wrecker actually got my car to the dealership is was well after 4 pm and I knew nothing would happen until the next day. I received a phone call at shortly after 8 am the next morning informing me that they had found time to diagnose my car & they were ready to get to work if I was willing to proceed. I obviously gave the thumbs up to proceed & by 10 am it was ready for pickup. The part that my car needed wasn’t a common repair part but they had it in stock. The dealership was extremely courteous and nothing but professional. They had me back up and running really fast & I actually got some good news when I went to pick it up, they give military discounts which saved me over $110 dollars. I’m extremely satisfied with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff in service
by 11/14/2018on
Very nice service department and employees Will continue to come here for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car repair
by 11/07/2018on
Excellent, thorough work. Professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of August 09 2018
by 08/10/2018on
As always, a high light of my day! I've purchased close to 200k worth of cars from this dealer and all of them have been a pleasant experience. Salesman (Carter) has always been well informed about the vehicles for sale and does not hesitate to pass that information on. Will stay with dealer until I can't drive anymore!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out Standing Salesman
by 07/12/2017on
From the first moment when we were looking at the car on the lot to the next day when we purchased it our salesman was absolutely wonderful. Tom Faraday is the best salesman we have ever encountered. If your looking for the best experience in buying a vehicle we highly recommend Nissan East and ask for Tom. We don't want to leave the rest of the staff out; everyone at the dealership including the manager Mr. Harris was very helpful and excellent to deal with. We highly recommend using this dealership and please ask for Tom Faraday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car purchase
by 01/03/2017on
We are from out of town and called on a car from auto trader web site. The two women that we spoke to on the phone about the car were super - Tequila and Lindsey - they would get 5 stars without a doubt. They sent us photos that they took late in the evening then sent more the next morning for us. They answered all our questions and got the sale in progress. We decided to make the 4 hour trip two days later for the car. The overall experience of the dealership was great. We pulled up and were immediately set up with our sales rep Mike. He did a great job getting the car ready, taking us for the test drive to be sure all was ok and then getting the final items that they needed for the titlework. We were then sent to the lobby to wait on the paperwork to be filled out. There was lunch being served due to an event but we were there over 2 hours between the wait and the time in the office. The paperwork took a long time - i am not sure what the hold up was but it seemed they were not ready for an out of state customer. The title work is handled thru their office which is nice but they have to go thru a service to be sure they have all the documents they need at the time of the sale. It was a cash deal so there was not bank hold up just regular title work that held up the process. My only advise is when someone is waiting to sign on the dotted line be ready for them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maxima service
by 12/30/2016on
It was really busy, took around 3 hours. Had a recall checked out, but had to ask about the results. We were called and said they were finished, but when we returned they could not find the paperwork.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/22/2016on
Salesman was great. He was helpful and knowledgeable. I felt like I received a good deal on the vehicle. He even followed up with me after the sale to make sure I enjoyed the truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
reputation
by 07/14/2016on
we have purchased 3 trucks and 1 car, the dealership has changed hands 3 times. we didn't have any problems with the first 2 times, however this last time they talked us into a lot of third party coverages that we didn't need, or want this ran the price up to 1824.00 extra .An they are useless, they are out of town and you only have a 800 number. We have talked to ever body all the way to the custom relation at Nissan and didn't get any answers. We will continue to have the car service at the dealership only because the service department is the best I have ever had ,but we never buy another car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
