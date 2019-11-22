5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best experience with purchasing a vehicle we have ever had. We were just kicking around the idea of purchasing a new vehicle even though our current vehicle looks, rides, and operates as good as the day we purchased it. We just went to the Marshal Mize dealership late Saturday evening mainly to just look at the exterior color of vehicle as well as what interior colors were available and what combination looked good together. It is extremely hard to visualize the exact color from a pamphlet or computer. Our goal was to slip onto the lot, do our visual inspection and leave without being spotted by a pushy and annoying salesman. Well, that worked for about 10 minutes. We were walking around wanting to see the Explorer and Expedition colors and color combinations. In that first 10 minutes, we saw several Explorers and Expeditions with colors that we liked. Upon checking the window sticker, we found that everyone of them were used vehicles. They have a huge lot of used vehicles that are hard to know they are used until you look at the window sticker. If you are in the search for a clean looking used vehicle that looks like new, this would be the place to. Well, our luck ran out. We looked up and a salesman, Eddie Owensby, was walking toward us. Before he asked the standard questions that usually come out of car salesman's mouths ("We are running spectacular deals and have the best selection in town. What are you in the market for? I know best what you need and would look good in".) Then if you talk serious with them, they will ask your name and give you their card. We were shocked. Eddie approached, introduced himself, talked about that it was getting cooler and beginning to rain and asked it we needed an umbrella. After a few minutes of normal interaction, he asked if he could point us in the direction of a particular type of vehicle we were looking for. He said that was fine and a good idea to have the color combination selected before you really start looking and that would cut your search time way down when you decide to purchase a vehicle. All their new Explorers and Expeditions are at the very back of their very large lot. He said he would walk back and show us where they were if that was ok. We were made to the back, he told us if we wanted to look inside any of them he would be more than glad to open it up. So, we started milling thru the vehicles and he stayed back out of our way. We found a couple and asked him to open up for us which he did. He asked if we had any idea of which model we might be interested in after we decide on the color combo. We told him that a few weeks ago we had an out of town appointment and had a couple of hours to kill. We saw a Ford dealership and just looked around and ended up test driving a Limited so we thought we would probably lean in that direction. He said then we probably know the difference in the different models. Told him we had been talking with the general manager of the out of town dealership and had asked him the difference between the Limited and the Platinum. Told him the GM told us it was just a few cosmetic difference such as chrome door handles, side mirrors, etc but nothing major and definitely not worth the difference in the costs. . He told us that was not the case and if we had a few minutes and would sit in a Platinum, we would be able to tell the difference real quick He explained every bell and whistle on the vehicle. Afterwards we thanked him and told him if we decided we were going to purchase a new vehicle, we would get back with him and get a quote from him. He gave us his card and said that would be fine and if we had any questions, feel free to call any time. As we were getting back into our car to leave, both my wife nd myself said at the same time, "we want that car". We rode back by the lot Sunday afternoon and they were closed but we took another look at it. I called Eddie to see if he was working Monday and which vehicle we were interested in. Said he would pull it off the lot Monday morning and hold it until we got there so there would be no chance in it being sold. When we stopped by, he had had it cleaned up and filled up with gas so we could take it for a test drive. We met with him and talked pricing. We had a couple of appointments and had to leave. Told Eddie we would seriously think and get back with him later if he still had the car. We did not have to do too much talking until we both agreed we wanted the car. I called Eddie and told him we would take the car but it would late that evening or the next morning before we could get down there and do all the paperwork. He said that would be fine and that he would go ahead and do all the paperwork and other stuff that you usually have to sit around for a couple of hours while it is done when buying a new v=car. We made it back late Monday evening around six. He had everything ready for us. All we had to do was to sign and drive away. Actually, there was something in between the sign and drive. Eddie got in the car with us and gave us about a 45 minute tutorial of all the bells and whistles ad how to operate. The only thing we regret is that we did not get to bring Eddie home with us so he could show what to do when drive the car. It is going to be a long learning curve on all the bells and whistler. Without a doubt, Eddie is the best car salesman (non-salesman) we have ever dealt with. He is an extremely personable man and not the typical car salesman Read more