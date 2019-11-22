Marshal Mize Ford
Unprofessional Salesman Offensive Language
by 11/22/2019on
The experience I am writing about occurred in June 2019. I have been extremely busy and have not had the time to write a review. I was going to let it go, but I feel like people should be aware of what happened to me, so they can possibly avoid it and prevent it from happening to them. I had them run the numbers and all that entails in purchasing a vehicle. When they came back to me with the final monthly payments, I told them I will think about it and call them on Monday if I decide to purchase the vehicle. Finance guy said, let me see what else I can do and left the office. A few minutes later, salesman Brad Doty stops by the office tosses my insurance card on the desk in front of me, walks away and says "I just wasted my whole [non-permissible content removed] day". All this occurred in front of my 7 year old daughter. Needless to say, we walked out of the office, told the sales manager what just occurred and left. I have been to many car dealers and bought several cars in my lifetime and have never been treated this way. This is by far the worst experience I've had in purchasing anything. Sales manager contacted me later in the day to apologize and lowered the vehicle price to get me to buy the vehicle, but It just didn't feel right anymore. So buyers beware, if Brad Doty is your car salesman and you don't like the deal he is giving you, he can potentially use offensive language to let you know he is upset, even if your young children are present.
Ryan Kountz in sales is the BEST!!!
by 11/17/2019on
Ryan Kountz in sales was amazing through the whole process of this purchase. I was buying from another state and Ryan took the time to send me all the videos I need and describe the car in great detail. He also informed me which could have cost him the deal that the insurance on the vehicle could make the car too expensive for us and to check on rates before we purchase the car. Ryan is all about the customer and just a pleasure to do business with. Thanks again Ryan and Marshal Ford is lucky to have a guy like you!!!
2018 SCA RAPTOR
by 06/28/2019on
I recently bought a 2018 Raptor. The sales reps, Johnny and Beau were outstanding. I am very pleased with the price and service I received. Everyone involved in my purchase di an awesome job!!
2018 Ford Econsport
by 03/13/2019on
I had a great experience at Marshal Mize Ford in Hixson Tennessee, Eddie Owensby and Thad Narramore both worked very hard helping me pick the right car for me and gave me the best deal for my Trade-In. They made the process quick and easy unlike other dealerships I have used in the past. I highly recommend that if your looking for your next car, truck or suv you stop here first , you will be happy with how your treated Carolyn Hime
2015 Focus
by 05/08/2018on
Marshall Mize will always have my business and I will always share them with others. I have only had courteous, helpful, fair, good product from mize from the sales floor, service department and unfornately collision. They are #1
2017 Ford Escape.
by 04/15/2018on
Pat Brumlow was our salesman. He was very helpful. He texted me and said he got an Escape in we might interested in. When we came in to look at it, Pat was very polite, very easy to talk to. He showed us the Escape and showed us a couple of other Escapes. Pat explained to us about the CPO cars ( Certified Pre Owned ). He answered all our questions and was very professional. He was not pushy and let us look, and after letting us drive the 2017 Escape we decided that one was for us. A 2017 Ford Escape with 4500 miles on it. It was like brand new. a good deal. So if your looking for a new or used car or truck go see Pat Brumlow. He will treat you right and get in you in the right car at the right price. My oldest daughter will be in the market in the next couple of weeks and we will be back in there to see him again. Thank you Pat.
Nice Friendly Salesman
by 04/04/2018on
Buying my vehicle from Marshall Mize was a great experience because of the nice friendly salesman Kevin Line. He took time to show me how some of the new things on my Escape worked and even programmed my phone into the Sync. Everyone was friendly and nice and my distant relative took time to come say hello.!
I found the car that I prayed for
by 03/24/2018on
Thank you Jeff Hunneke for being so patient and helpful. If we had not been so persistent I would not have found my dream car. God knew just what I had prayed for in a car. He had it delivered the same day that I was there.
2018 Mustang GT
by 02/22/2018on
Been waiting a long time for this beast! Great car everything I had hoped for. I've bought from Danny Watkins before and would do it again!
Broken Promises and False Pretenses; Crap Trucks
by 02/17/2018on
I bought a brand new 2013 Ford F150 FX4 and it was in the shop more times than I can count. Decided I would purchase a 2017 Ford F250 Lariat SD Black Widow Edition-2 days later, this truck is already having problems and been in the shop. Bad water pump and center caps following off, among other problems. Marshal Mize does not hold up to the promises they make nor to customer satisfaction. Be smart and take your money elsewhere; where you and your money are appreciated and you can purchase a reliable vehicle.
2011 Mustang
by 02/15/2018on
My husband and I purchased a Mustang that was supposedly owned by the VPs daughter. After having the car for less than a week we contacted our salesman and asked if they would purchase the car back due to the fact the car hurt my back. They were agreeable for 3000 less than what we gave. Needless to say we still have our Mustang!!
honest
by 02/02/2018on
I began my search for a vehicle in several different place over 3 months ago. I came to your dealership after talking with a friend who happened to know a guy that worked there. Also I love fords. My sales man Jeff Hunneke was very patient with me. Not overbearing or forceful in getting a sale. He allowed me time to view multiple options and listened to questions I had. I get turned off by dealership who swarm you right when you get on the lot. He was very helpful and honest with me. In all just very pleased with how i was treated. And I love my new truck!
Customer Service
by 01/03/2018on
I have purchased from this dealership in the past also. We purchased a 2004 Ford F-150 from Dee Desutter, and wanted to deal with him. Excellent Customer Service. Could not ask for better. And the loan department was just as pleasant. We appreciate the attention to detail.
The Great Escape
by 12/29/2017on
The process went fairly well. It meant a lot that my son and I could share the experience together. He will be looking for his own car soon.
2017 F150 Purchase
by 12/28/2017on
I purchased a Ford F150 and they did a great job in discounting the vehicle and gave me an excellent price on my trade in. Caleb Owensby was fantastic. Got the deal done quickly and efficiently not having to wait hours. We did have a hiccup that I forgot something in my trade in and went back for but was gone. Caleb was on the spot to help track it down and the Mark Moore followed with calls to address the issue. Caleb called several times and your team their addressed my issue with 5 star follow-up.
Purchase Experience
by 12/21/2017on
Best experience with purchasing a vehicle we have ever had. We were just kicking around the idea of purchasing a new vehicle even though our current vehicle looks, rides, and operates as good as the day we purchased it. We just went to the Marshal Mize dealership late Saturday evening mainly to just look at the exterior color of vehicle as well as what interior colors were available and what combination looked good together. It is extremely hard to visualize the exact color from a pamphlet or computer. Our goal was to slip onto the lot, do our visual inspection and leave without being spotted by a pushy and annoying salesman. Well, that worked for about 10 minutes. We were walking around wanting to see the Explorer and Expedition colors and color combinations. In that first 10 minutes, we saw several Explorers and Expeditions with colors that we liked. Upon checking the window sticker, we found that everyone of them were used vehicles. They have a huge lot of used vehicles that are hard to know they are used until you look at the window sticker. If you are in the search for a clean looking used vehicle that looks like new, this would be the place to. Well, our luck ran out. We looked up and a salesman, Eddie Owensby, was walking toward us. Before he asked the standard questions that usually come out of car salesman's mouths ("We are running spectacular deals and have the best selection in town. What are you in the market for? I know best what you need and would look good in".) Then if you talk serious with them, they will ask your name and give you their card. We were shocked. Eddie approached, introduced himself, talked about that it was getting cooler and beginning to rain and asked it we needed an umbrella. After a few minutes of normal interaction, he asked if he could point us in the direction of a particular type of vehicle we were looking for. He said that was fine and a good idea to have the color combination selected before you really start looking and that would cut your search time way down when you decide to purchase a vehicle. All their new Explorers and Expeditions are at the very back of their very large lot. He said he would walk back and show us where they were if that was ok. We were made to the back, he told us if we wanted to look inside any of them he would be more than glad to open it up. So, we started milling thru the vehicles and he stayed back out of our way. We found a couple and asked him to open up for us which he did. He asked if we had any idea of which model we might be interested in after we decide on the color combo. We told him that a few weeks ago we had an out of town appointment and had a couple of hours to kill. We saw a Ford dealership and just looked around and ended up test driving a Limited so we thought we would probably lean in that direction. He said then we probably know the difference in the different models. Told him we had been talking with the general manager of the out of town dealership and had asked him the difference between the Limited and the Platinum. Told him the GM told us it was just a few cosmetic difference such as chrome door handles, side mirrors, etc but nothing major and definitely not worth the difference in the costs. . He told us that was not the case and if we had a few minutes and would sit in a Platinum, we would be able to tell the difference real quick He explained every bell and whistle on the vehicle. Afterwards we thanked him and told him if we decided we were going to purchase a new vehicle, we would get back with him and get a quote from him. He gave us his card and said that would be fine and if we had any questions, feel free to call any time. As we were getting back into our car to leave, both my wife nd myself said at the same time, "we want that car". We rode back by the lot Sunday afternoon and they were closed but we took another look at it. I called Eddie to see if he was working Monday and which vehicle we were interested in. Said he would pull it off the lot Monday morning and hold it until we got there so there would be no chance in it being sold. When we stopped by, he had had it cleaned up and filled up with gas so we could take it for a test drive. We met with him and talked pricing. We had a couple of appointments and had to leave. Told Eddie we would seriously think and get back with him later if he still had the car. We did not have to do too much talking until we both agreed we wanted the car. I called Eddie and told him we would take the car but it would late that evening or the next morning before we could get down there and do all the paperwork. He said that would be fine and that he would go ahead and do all the paperwork and other stuff that you usually have to sit around for a couple of hours while it is done when buying a new v=car. We made it back late Monday evening around six. He had everything ready for us. All we had to do was to sign and drive away. Actually, there was something in between the sign and drive. Eddie got in the car with us and gave us about a 45 minute tutorial of all the bells and whistles ad how to operate. The only thing we regret is that we did not get to bring Eddie home with us so he could show what to do when drive the car. It is going to be a long learning curve on all the bells and whistler. Without a doubt, Eddie is the best car salesman (non-salesman) we have ever dealt with. He is an extremely personable man and not the typical car salesman
Better Luck Next Time
by 10/14/2017on
I bought the car on August 5, 2017. It turns out the car has had a history of water damage in the trunk and from the back seat side panel. I didn't find that out until it rained and water poured in the backseat. I tried to repair it myself and I tried to find the water leak. I bought the car with cash, no credit needed. So the car came with no warranty. On October 12, 2017 I discovered the trunk had water leaking into it. It damaged the liner and the jack and the bolt that holds the spare tire in place. I called Jason, supervisor over the used car sales and He told me to bring the car into the service department to let them see the water damage. Someone in service took the spoiler off the trunk of the car and put caulking where the bolts where attached. I don't know if that fixed the problems with the water leaks yet. I will have to wait until it rains again. I know the next time I buy a used car, I am going to go shopping for one on a day it is raining.
Don't do business here
by 10/14/2017on
So had deal done. Even went through finance company, a joke hands on a done deal and than come back and say sorry we missed up we can't do it for that is not good business. A good business would honor there initial sale. I would not ever do business here or recommend any one to but from here. Very professional. Salesman was Jeff vineyard was great. Management though does not honor their initial word. So go elsewhere when. looking for a car or truck. James Lukassen
Three vehicles in 4 years
by 09/21/2017on
My salesman was excellent. He was prompt and straightforward. After the purchase he took time to explain all of the features of the vehicle. He knew his product and explained things clearly
Marshall Mize Ford
by 09/05/2017on
This is my 4th car purchase from this dealership and I've never been disappointed in any aspect of the purchase and delivery of my cars. Very well run business.
The old lady and a truck
by 08/23/2017on
I went looking for a truck on a Saturday afternoon. While cruising around the truck lot I discovered a beauty of a big truck. I thought I would be cool , and say that I was just looking and checking out what's available. Out of nowhere a salesman casually approached me and offered help. I really had no idea how many different F150s were on the market. After several minutes of searching, I wanted to look further into a Ford F-150 XLT. I Took the truck for a short drive. Fell in love with the truck. Not a fan of the color. Into the cubicle of the showroom we go. After a team effort in locating the color of my choice (caribou), a deal was struck. I was shocked at the many rebates and discounts. Dee was amazing in helping me obtain my new truck. I appreciate the costumer service, the sales service and the financial service department (which only took a few minutes). This old lady now had a new truck and a lot of confidence. Thanks so much for all your help Marshall Mize!!
