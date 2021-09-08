1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From sales pitch to finance, pay close attention every step of the way and get all dealer-owed items in writing. Our sales person was Jordan Miles and very understandably gets a 5 for friendliness and a 0 for working a deal. If he tells you to wait in his office and make yourselves comfortable while he goes to meet with the finance person, Kevin Anderson, forego making yourselves comfortable and go with your sales person to the finance office. Make certain that you remain involved during every step of the process in making a vehicle purchase at "Integrity" Chevrolet. Very importantly, know your auto FICO score. It is different from your regular FICO score and you have a right to see it because it's being used to determine your credit worthiness and the interest rate that you will be offered. If the interest rate being offered is higher than your score warrants, then shop financing outside of the dealer. Under no circumstances allow the dealer to tell you that you can buy down your interest rate by purchasing dealer items and services such as special vehicle coatings and service contracts. This does not actually buy down your rate whatsoever but merely switches money from interest rate to the total cost of the vehicle. You will still pay the same or more for the total vehicle deal. Make certain when you first sit down with finance to ask the total price for the vehicle and the interest rate that you're being charged to make certain that is meets with the negotiated price. Make absolutely certain that the vehicle has both key fobs and if not, have it added to dealer-owed items in writing. Late model key fobs, including programming and key-cutting can run as high as $400 so don't settle for a single fob for a vehicle purchase. Do not let the sale person tell you that the former owner of the vehicle is mailing the 2nd fob, delivering it personally or any other arrangement. If the 2nd fob is not present then make certain that it is in the car deal before you sign anything. If there is damage to the vehicle, have it added to the dealer-owed items in writing. Do not accept a vehicle as-is unless the entire funds to repair it are given as a credit to you. Also, determine the value of the vehicle that you are purchasing by researching multiple sources on the internet. Do not pay more than the vehicle is worth. Walk away. These are problems personally experienced so don't let any portion of your own vehicle purchase at Integrity Chevrolet escape your attention for even a moment. Don't let friendless become a substitute for savvy in carefully examining and considering every step of your vehicle purchase. Read more