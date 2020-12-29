Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chattanooga
Customer Reviews of Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chattanooga
Purchase of Gladiator
by 12/29/2020on
My car buying experience with Lance Brown was excellent. He answered all of my questions before I could even ask them. Could not have been happier leaving.
2021 RAM Laramie
by 12/28/2020on
Very happy with my new truck. I ordered it custom-built and surprisingly, it took less than three weeks to be delivered. The V6 has plenty of power for my needs.
Great salesmen
by 12/23/2020on
Very satisfied with the too salesmen that help me and my wife they were also very helpful with the purchase of our new 2021 ram 1500 the took the time to show us several vehicles and all the specs. And I will tell all my friend and family that looking for a Dodge cars 💯
Excellent Sales Experience
by 12/22/2020on
Terry Robey was excellent to work with through the sales process. He not only listened to my wants but made sure he fulfilled my needs with both vehicle size and price. I would recommend him and the staff at Crown to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
Outstanding and genuine service
by 12/22/2020on
Josh Blackburn was our salesman in the purchase of our grand Cherokee overland. His approach was genuine and most helpful. I truly enjoyed doing business with Josh and his sales manager, Lee.
Leather upgrade
by 12/19/2020on
Dusty was great to work with. Kept me updated on progress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep trade-in
by 12/16/2020on
When I arrived at the dealership, Mr. Rodney Singleton greeted me as if he was expecting me. He made me feel very comfortable after I finally let my guard down which resulted in trading my 2018 Jeep Cherokee for a 2021 Jeep Cherokee.
Johnny
by 12/16/2020on
lance brown, was very informative; he help me make my decision to be an easy one
Great experience
by 12/14/2020on
I’m a repeat customer at Crown Cars of Chattanooga and for a good reason. They treat you like royalty even if you were buying a $7000 used car. My salesman Josh was friendly and he and the staff worked very hard with me to get me where I needed to be and get the vehicle I wanted. I’d highly recommend Crown Cars
My opinion
by 12/13/2020on
Car Shield caused the delay in my car being repaired in a timely manner. The service rep.Kat Cole did a great job dealing with Car Shield and getting the job done. She kept me informed of all the problems with Car Shield
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/10/2020on
Jason Maneke met me when I arrived for appointment. He is very courteous, he answered my questions, and returned car in a timely manner. I appreciate the Covid precautions. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 12/10/2020on
Dusty Angland was very pleasant and provided me with all the information I inquired about. Dusty also kept me up to date on the progress of the service I was getting on my Van.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/09/2020on
Cody Morse was very professional and helpful as my service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck inspection
by 12/08/2020on
Jason Manake was friendly , knowledgeable and handled my visit quickly. To the point , accurate and the price was dead on with the quote .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 12/06/2020on
Jacob “Jake” Buckner was very down to earth and pleasant to work with during my buying process. I had to do most of it via telephone. He was courteous, funny and personable. He followed up a few days later to make sure all was well and asked if he could do anything else for me. I had some concerns and he answered my questions and put my mind at ease. He’s a keeper Crown. Give him a bonus.
Buying experience at Crown
by 12/01/2020on
We had a great experience buying from Crown Chrysler. Trevor Turner was our salesman and was extremely knowledgeable about the Jeep vehicles that we were looking for, answered all of our questions with ease. I would definitely recommend him and the dealership to everyone.
Completely satisfied
by 11/25/2020on
Jacob Buckner did a great job of taking me through the process of purchasing my new Dodge Challenger. He was also very helpful with after the sales.
New Car Purchase
by 11/25/2020on
Benny and Courtney did a superior job selling me my Gladiator. They made the purchase very easy and satisfied all of my questions. Their both a great asset to Crown.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service!
by 11/18/2020on
Josh helped me with my purchase of a Toyota Tacoma. He was truly one of the nicest, most genuine guys I’ve met. LJ, the dealership manager was also awesome. These two guys made my car buying experience a great one. I will define back to see them when it’s time for my partner to trade her car in. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome service!
by 11/16/2020on
Went to get my scheduled oil change on a Saturday morning. Service advisor was Kathleen Cole. She greeted me pleasantly and promptly and listened to me about everything. I was in and out in no time flat and had a wonderful experience, that’s why I’ll only bring my Jeep to Crown to have it serviced!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/16/2020on
Crown has the best Custer service and workers who go beyond their work ethics!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
