5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Jacob “Jake” Buckner was very down to earth and pleasant to work with during my buying process. I had to do most of it via telephone. He was courteous, funny and personable. He followed up a few days later to make sure all was well and asked if he could do anything else for me. I had some concerns and he answered my questions and put my mind at ease. He’s a keeper Crown. Give him a bonus. Read more