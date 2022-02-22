BMW of Chattanooga
Customer Reviews of BMW of Chattanooga
New car
by 02/22/2022on
Great customer service experience with Michael. I will definitely make future purchases with him. He is knowledgeable of BMW, really knows his cars. The finances dept always does a great job. This is my second time buying with BMW of Chattanooga
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
amazing
by 04/16/2021on
I was looking for a Acura TLX and BMW had just what I was looking for. I had been emailing the dealership for about a week and let them know when I could get there if the car was still available. The day before leaving I emailed the person that I had been in contact with about my arrival time the next day. After driving 3 hours I arrived and found the car out front. Sales came out to greet me and asked if I had an appointment and I stated that I did between 1-2 PM. She had no record of the arrival. I showed the email string and she stated there has been a mistake and did I call. This is when I found out email wasn't enough I also had to call. I stated well I am here and would like to look at the car. After deciding to purchase the sales manager came to me and said a woman from Nashville is arriving soon with a appointment. I said that was nice but I had a appointment and I am here and would like to purchase the car. At this time I was told that I had to wait for the other person to arrive. I could not believe what I was hearing. They advised that there had been some kinda of mistake. I advised that I did not make the mistake and would like to purchase. I was told no. I could not believe what I was hearing. At this time it just wasn't worth arguing about and this took the joy out of buying the car for my wife. She had already went to the truck in disgust. Just a heads up, BMW isn't what I thought it would be.
Great Experience
by 02/25/2021on
We have always received great service from BMW of Chattanooga from the Sales Team and the Service Team. This was our second new purchase from them but we have had always had all our bmw’s services there. We highly recommend BMW of Chattanooga!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Jeff
by 12/15/2020on
I always receive superb service from Eric Robinson. And Brett, the courtesy shuttle driver, is always pleasant and offers excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a Used Car during Covid
by 04/15/2020on
No pressure sale. Parnell was simply a helpful, knowledgeable person who put me in the car I wanted at the price I asked.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of BMW X3
by 12/15/2019on
We have purchased many cars but this was the best buying experience by far. We were treated very well at BMW of Chattanooga. Jonathan made us feel at ease and gave us a great deal. Transaction was smooth and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phenomenal Service Team
by 10/18/2018on
As a long standing customer I returned once for service after Kevin Frazier, service manager, left and I never went back. Service was abysmal. Kevin is back and so am I and all my BMW friends and colleagues. Kevin is by far the most attentive, detail-oriented, friendly manager the dealership has ever employed. He brought with him a highly-qualified team and has each of them process and customer focused. This is finally the white glove service team BMW owners deserve and they deliver. In addition, to Kevin, Eric and Wes, Aaron, the product expert, is indispensable. Aaron is the go-to guy for functionality on every model. The dealership exceeds expectations with this professional team servicing customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Excellence
by 07/23/2018on
I had an outstanding experience at BMW of Chattanooga. This is the fourth BMW I have purchased here. There is no high pressure. Gary Ridge, the sales representative knew the type of vehicle I was interested in. He presented me with options currently available through the dealership and also offered to find my preferred car if it was not currently available. I spent two weeks driving various car and considering all the options. I eventually decided on the new X3 M40i. It is the perfect combination of sleek lines, high performance and roominess. It was a difficult decision to trade my beloved 435I for an SUV. But because of the performance of the 3X M40i, I didn't have to compromise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st Time Lease experience!
by 07/03/2018on
Amazing Customer Service and David Goforth excellent memory(from a purchase 3 years ago). No wonder this dealership keeps their employees because their employees go out of their way even if you dont purchase to try to help make your car buying or lease experience Awesome! Love BMWs lease program and service all around, hopefully I will be in a new x5 soon.. People are quick to give negative reviews so I always try to recognize great service and share when I can. Sherry Frame
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 06/25/2018on
Quick process and they were all very helpful. Second time to buy a car here and they continue to impress
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW x2
by 06/08/2018on
New to the SUV category but wanted to have a sporty feel. The new BMW X2 fills the role. With the M package added, the X2 has power and handling with the pluses of room that make it a perfect fit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy new owner
by 06/08/2018on
I picked out the vehicle I was interested in a 2015 X1Sseries certified used vehicle. I made an appointment and actually arrived a little early. The vehicle was ready and my salesman Phil was ready for me. He went over every aspect of the vehicle and offered us a test drive. My other car is a 2001 325XI sport wagon which we still have and there were a few upgrades we had to contend with. No problem we drove on the expressway, city, and normal areas parking lots and neighborhoods. Phil was very comforting and explained any questions we had. We were sold. The financing manager Alex was great. It was the most pleasant transaction I have ever experienced. After the sell we had Aaron the BMW genius go over everything on the vehicle with us and even set up the Bluetooth for us. BMW of Chattanooga is a very caring and great dealership. I would recommend them to anyone wanting a new or used BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extra charge being added to bill.
by 05/05/2018on
The service was performed in a timely manner. The price quoted was accurate with one exception. I find the $19+ charge for an environmental fee for an alignment added to the quoted price somewhat questionable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Chattanooga
by 05/01/2018on
Wilson was my service rep and I would rate him a 12 out of 10. He was courteous, professional, and very accommodating. All my needs were met and exceeded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service? what Service?
by 08/06/2017on
RE: After service check analysis of BMW of Chattanooga August 2017 I wanted to connect with you one last time as the BMW X5 we've brought in for service during the month on July was nothing but one big mistake. And here's why: 1) we initially had the car towed in for service early in the month as the dashboard was light up like a Christmas tree with all sorts of warnings. A week later, and nearly $3,000.00 later too, we were assured the problems were corrected. On the trip home from the dealership, the lights were on again. then they disappeared. 3 days later, I brought the car back to the dealership for the same thing. Your people couldn't find anything, returned the car to us and said that if it repeated, that we should write down what it did and what the driving conditions were like at the time. The service advisor also stated that, because they couldn't find the issue, the dealership would help towards our costs with a loaner car/ rental and towing. We had the car towing again about 2 weeks later, no loaner was available, no help on the rental (we were told that the rental would be on us). The defective parts were "supposedly" found and placed on order. The only communication from your people was that they would order parts (another $750.00) and get them installed as soon as they were received. Three days later, I called to check on the progress, as was told that the wrong parts were ordered (or received) and it would be another few days. Now, before I go any further, let's talk about the phone call...... your phone system quite frankly, sucks. You can't get through to talk to a real person except after numerous attempts and much time. I actually drove to the dealership on one occasions, from Cleveland, because I couldn't get through on the phone. I was told by the service manager (Eddie) that they had a "system" on the phones. I agree whole-heartedly.... you do have a "system". The correct parts finally came in and we were at the dealership about 1 1/2 hours later to pick it up. We were directed to an empty desk and told to wait there to pay for the service and parts. We waited, and waited and waited some more (20 minutes) . I finally got up and walked through the showroom until I found someone, anyone so we could pay and get our vehicle home. We got exactly 4 tenths of a mile from your dealership before the dash lit up again and flashed all sorts of warnings. I never took the car home. I took it to a Jeep dealer where we traded it in on a new vehicle. Never again will I own a BMW, never again will I have a need for service at your or any BMW dealerships. But, rest assured, I will ALWAYS speak of my experience, of the costs, of the lack of communication and the inability to connect with any one at your dealership. You may indeed have a dealership, but don't ever try to convince me you are service oriented. I will be posting on all the web reviews I can find, I will dissuade all our friends from buying BMW, and I will be a thorn in your side, hopefully causing you the loss of many sales for years to come!!! With my deepest, most sincere promise, KF Cleveland, TN
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 06/20/2017on
I was looking into a used car that was featured online. My husband and I went to view the car on a busy Saturday. One thing I really appreciated was the salesman didn't hover. He was there if we needed him and otherwise left us to browse. We purchased the vehicle and while there were a few people ahead of us in the finance department, we were kept updated while we waited. I really feel they were attentive and willing to help us in any way possible even though we weren't one of their big spenders. Thanks for everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
No problems.
by 04/21/2017on
I saw a used vehicle on the website I liked. I inquired and then went to the lot. Long story short...bought the vehicle. No problems. Smooth process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lost faith
by 12/12/2016on
Purchased a 2008 750LI and purchased a dealer recommended warranty program. Dealer unfortunately lied during the finance process of stating that all labor was included, when in fact labor is paid on a scaling system. Finance manager stated ALL labor to me. Filed case with BBB and waiting for follow up. Left a message with dealer over 14 days ago with no response. Poor customer care and service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Experience @ BMW of Chattanooga
by 07/16/2016on
I called this dealership early Sat. To ask if a car was there telling her I would have to leave immediately to get there. She told me that she would call me back. I had to call her back an hour and half later, and she still didn't know. A few hours later from my initial call, I was text that it was there. This gave me not time left to get there. They were nice enough to stay later. The sales lady was nice, but she was not use to selling used cars.. I was told it had no damage anywhere, which I found out later that it had been scraped on the bottom & painted over. I was an hour before I made it there that I could not take the car home. The price on autotrader stated that the $599 processing fee was included. They refused to include this. The car had a recall on the airbag. I received it a month later. When they found the part, they said it was going to be overnighted & I could pick it up the following Monday ( it was Wed when they told me this). That didn't happen. He told me that they would have the car shipped for free & give me $100 toward my processing fee. 2 weeks after I got the car, I received it. The car stopped on me 2 miles down the road because of an air bubble in the brake. I text his mobile & my phone died by the time he text back to offer transportation. That morning, he would answe my calls nor texts of what to do with my car sitting there. It was after one before he he let me know that he was calling the moving company with whom I put a claim in with. Almost 5pm, I was finally told that a wrecker would take my car to find ou what was wrong. The car was given an alignment & told it was fine. When I went to get it, I found 2 deep scratches near the tire. Once again the moving of this car messed it up. I bought a car that was not delivered the way I saw it a month before when I bought it. They sure cashed my check that first week though.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful Transaction again!
by 06/25/2016on
Jonathan was so great to work with. He's informative and professional. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointing experience
by 06/01/2016on
I gave this dealership $500 in good faith to hold a car based on a website ad until I could travel 90 miles to view the car in person. Upon viewing the vehicle, I discovered they had substantially misrepresented the car and its options in the website ad. When confronted about the incorrect information, the dealership promised to refund this deposit to make good. Unfortunately this never occurred. They also sold the car to someone else a few days later while still retaining my deposit. I've gotten nothing but the run-around when trying to resolve this issue. Now no one will even respond when I attempt to contact them. This is one of my biggest car buying mistakes I've ever made - by far.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
