Great service
by 09/02/2020on
Reggie Harris was my salesman and I really enjoyed our time together. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. He did everything to please me and see that my car buying experience was great.
Dodge Ram 1500
by 09/01/2020on
Courtney was great to work with! Professional and most helpful
Jeep Wrangler Sahara
by 08/30/2020on
Very friendly and helpful staff
Great service
by 08/17/2020on
I thought the service was great. I have reccomend people before to crown. I think ms. Lisa gant was very nice and explain the details to me good. I look forward in coming back.
Excellent service
by 08/04/2020on
Terry Robie was my salesman and he got me the car I wanted without me having to go down there. He got all the paperwork ready so when I got there I was in and out in a little over an hour. This was the best experience I have had buying a vehicle.
Quick and Courteous
by 07/27/2020on
Crown Dodge always gets me in and out with a smile on their face. Happy to continue to bring them business.
Crown Service Review for Jason Maneke
by 07/16/2020on
Jason Maneke did a great job in servicing my Jeep Grand Cherokee on July 14 at Crown in Chattanooga, Tn. He provided helpful information and was very cordial, accommodating and professional. Thanks very much Jason.
Bought Used Jeep
by 07/07/2020on
Austin Didona was a great sales person. Made the transaction easy and fast. His attention to detail is much appreciated . Will recommend him to others for sure.
Great job!
by 07/02/2020on
I would like to thank Mrs Gant for her prompt and friendly service. The entire service department did a great job. From the service manager Mrs Hollifield to the technician Travis Rigdone.
Above and Beyond
by 06/26/2020on
Replaced the bedcover for my Jeep Gladiator under warranty. I told Trish (service manager) that I needed Jeep the next day because I was going out of town backpacking. I left truck and later the same day received call that my Jeep was ready!! I returned to dealer and not only was my Jeep ready a day early but Trish had it cleaned and detailed. So I have nothing but praise for Trish and the service department of Crown Chrysler and Jeep. Thank you for going above and beyond.
Pretty happy guy
by 06/10/2020on
Lee , Evan and the finance manager(can't remember his name) worked to get me the best rate possible. I had a number that they had to be at and at first it looked like they could not get there. Lee and the finance manager kept at it , reached out to contacts and 2 days later I drove off the lot with the car and below my threshold. They are awesome and professional at their jobs , They actually made me feel as they care and wanted me to get the car. I will be back to the dodge dealership because of them and I am a DODGE man.
2019 cherokee
by 06/09/2020on
I had the advantage of working with Josh Blackburn over the past few days and he has been absolutely amazing. I was especially inpressed with how hard he worked to help me get in the perfect vehicle for a price I was more than comfortable with and I can be very picky about things ☺ He was never pushy and made sure I was comfortable the entire time. I will definitely be back to trade in our other vehicle as well.
Friendly service
by 06/05/2020on
Jason Maneke was very helpful and friendly. He also made sure a warranty recall correction didn’t cost us anything when it had to be undone to straighten our steering wheel and then the warranty recall redone.
A better car buying experience
by 06/04/2020on
A better car buying experience. Evan Lasky was my salesperson and he went above and beyond making sure I was satisfied and well taken care of. He listened to what I had to say, addressed any concerns I had and made my purchase experience a positive one.
Awesome job👍🏾👍🏾
by 06/03/2020on
I was thoroughly pleased with my whole experience while I was there. My salesperson wad professional and did a great job during the whole purchase process. I would definitely recommended my salesperson and their dealership to others
Service and purchase of extended warranty
by 05/27/2020on
Danielle Grant and Kenny Reagan were very helpful with my needs.
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 04/30/2020on
My husband and I recently purchased a pre-owned Ram 1500. Reggie Harris was our salesman and he is professional, straightforward, and treats you like family. We truly appreciate his customer service and highly recommend working with him no matter what vehicle you have an interest in seeing/driving/buying. He wasn't interested in making a sale, he was interested in putting our needs first and in how he could help us. Thank you for your help Reggie.
Tornado Car Purchase
by 04/22/2020on
Trevor turner was amazing!! I highly recommend purchasing your new vehicle from Trevor. He went above and beyond for my parents who lost their home, car, and belongings in the Easter Sunday tornado. They purchased their car just 4 months ago from Trevor (the one they lost in the storm) and insisted on using Trevor again. Trevor made the process easy and went out of his way to make sure my parents were happy.
Great Job
by 04/17/2020on
Dusty Angland was professional and nice. Honest and straight forward. Told me the time it would take and it took less. Also kept me informed as my son and I waited. I will be back for sure!
A+
by 03/24/2020on
Great customer service, and it was great to work with Danielle.
Jason Maneke
by 03/20/2020on
Dealer ship always polite and helpful. Jason was very courteous and completed my Fiat Abarth in record time but making sure everything was in great working order. I love my Abarth and feel confident in Jason as my go to guy. Sassey Easton
