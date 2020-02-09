sales Rating

Lee , Evan and the finance manager(can't remember his name) worked to get me the best rate possible. I had a number that they had to be at and at first it looked like they could not get there. Lee and the finance manager kept at it , reached out to contacts and 2 days later I drove off the lot with the car and below my threshold. They are awesome and professional at their jobs , They actually made me feel as they care and wanted me to get the car. I will be back to the dodge dealership because of them and I am a DODGE man. Read more