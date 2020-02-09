Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chattanooga

2120 Chapman Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chattanooga

4.9
Overall Rating
(100)
Recommend: Yes (99) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great service

by Toney Hicks on 09/02/2020

Reggie Harris was my salesman and I really enjoyed our time together. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. He did everything to please me and see that my car buying experience was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
283 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Dodge Ram 1500

by Dodge 1500 on 09/01/2020

Courtney was great to work with! Professional and most helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jeep Wrangler Sahara

by Jeep Wrangler Sahara on 08/30/2020

Very friendly and helpful staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Eric Decker on 08/17/2020

I thought the service was great. I have reccomend people before to crown. I think ms. Lisa gant was very nice and explain the details to me good. I look forward in coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service

by RM on 08/04/2020

Terry Robie was my salesman and he got me the car I wanted without me having to go down there. He got all the paperwork ready so when I got there I was in and out in a little over an hour. This was the best experience I have had buying a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quick and Courteous

by Jake Hale on 07/27/2020

Crown Dodge always gets me in and out with a smile on their face. Happy to continue to bring them business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Crown Service Review for Jason Maneke

by Jason Maneke on 07/16/2020

Jason Maneke did a great job in servicing my Jeep Grand Cherokee on July 14 at Crown in Chattanooga, Tn. He provided helpful information and was very cordial, accommodating and professional. Thanks very much Jason.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bought Used Jeep

by Used Jeep Purchase on 07/07/2020

Austin Didona was a great sales person. Made the transaction easy and fast. His attention to detail is much appreciated . Will recommend him to others for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great job!

by Ram2017 on 07/02/2020

I would like to thank Mrs Gant for her prompt and friendly service. The entire service department did a great job. From the service manager Mrs Hollifield to the technician Travis Rigdone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Above and Beyond

by Ron on 06/26/2020

Replaced the bedcover for my Jeep Gladiator under warranty. I told Trish (service manager) that I needed Jeep the next day because I was going out of town backpacking. I left truck and later the same day received call that my Jeep was ready!! I returned to dealer and not only was my Jeep ready a day early but Trish had it cleaned and detailed. So I have nothing but praise for Trish and the service department of Crown Chrysler and Jeep. Thank you for going above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pretty happy guy

by Rich Warner on 06/10/2020

Lee , Evan and the finance manager(can't remember his name) worked to get me the best rate possible. I had a number that they had to be at and at first it looked like they could not get there. Lee and the finance manager kept at it , reached out to contacts and 2 days later I drove off the lot with the car and below my threshold. They are awesome and professional at their jobs , They actually made me feel as they care and wanted me to get the car. I will be back to the dodge dealership because of them and I am a DODGE man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 cherokee

by jeep cherokee on 06/09/2020

I had the advantage of working with Josh Blackburn over the past few days and he has been absolutely amazing. I was especially inpressed with how hard he worked to help me get in the perfect vehicle for a price I was more than comfortable with and I can be very picky about things ☺ He was never pushy and made sure I was comfortable the entire time. I will definitely be back to trade in our other vehicle as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Friendly service

by Carl C on 06/05/2020

Jason Maneke was very helpful and friendly. He also made sure a warranty recall correction didn’t cost us anything when it had to be undone to straighten our steering wheel and then the warranty recall redone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A better car buying experience

by J Hill on 06/04/2020

A better car buying experience. Evan Lasky was my salesperson and he went above and beyond making sure I was satisfied and well taken care of. He listened to what I had to say, addressed any concerns I had and made my purchase experience a positive one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome job👍🏾👍🏾

by Dom on 06/03/2020

I was thoroughly pleased with my whole experience while I was there. My salesperson wad professional and did a great job during the whole purchase process. I would definitely recommended my salesperson and their dealership to others

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service and purchase of extended warranty

by Service on 05/27/2020

Danielle Grant and Kenny Reagan were very helpful with my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Sales Experience

by Diane on 04/30/2020

My husband and I recently purchased a pre-owned Ram 1500. Reggie Harris was our salesman and he is professional, straightforward, and treats you like family. We truly appreciate his customer service and highly recommend working with him no matter what vehicle you have an interest in seeing/driving/buying. He wasn't interested in making a sale, he was interested in putting our needs first and in how he could help us. Thank you for your help Reggie.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Tornado Car Purchase

by Marci on 04/22/2020

Trevor turner was amazing!! I highly recommend purchasing your new vehicle from Trevor. He went above and beyond for my parents who lost their home, car, and belongings in the Easter Sunday tornado. They purchased their car just 4 months ago from Trevor (the one they lost in the storm) and insisted on using Trevor again. Trevor made the process easy and went out of his way to make sure my parents were happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Job

by Great Job on 04/17/2020

Dusty Angland was professional and nice. Honest and straight forward. Told me the time it would take and it took less. Also kept me informed as my son and I waited. I will be back for sure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A+

by Renegade17 on 03/24/2020

Great customer service, and it was great to work with Danielle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jason Maneke

by Sassey Easton on 03/20/2020

Dealer ship always polite and helpful. Jason was very courteous and completed my Fiat Abarth in record time but making sure everything was in great working order. I love my Abarth and feel confident in Jason as my go to guy. Sassey Easton

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

23 cars in stock
0 new0 used23 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
