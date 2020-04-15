service Rating

RE: After service check analysis of BMW of Chattanooga August 2017 I wanted to connect with you one last time as the BMW X5 we've brought in for service during the month on July was nothing but one big mistake. And here's why: 1) we initially had the car towed in for service early in the month as the dashboard was light up like a Christmas tree with all sorts of warnings. A week later, and nearly $3,000.00 later too, we were assured the problems were corrected. On the trip home from the dealership, the lights were on again. then they disappeared. 3 days later, I brought the car back to the dealership for the same thing. Your people couldn't find anything, returned the car to us and said that if it repeated, that we should write down what it did and what the driving conditions were like at the time. The service advisor also stated that, because they couldn't find the issue, the dealership would help towards our costs with a loaner car/ rental and towing. We had the car towing again about 2 weeks later, no loaner was available, no help on the rental (we were told that the rental would be on us). The defective parts were "supposedly" found and placed on order. The only communication from your people was that they would order parts (another $750.00) and get them installed as soon as they were received. Three days later, I called to check on the progress, as was told that the wrong parts were ordered (or received) and it would be another few days. Now, before I go any further, let's talk about the phone call...... your phone system quite frankly, sucks. You can't get through to talk to a real person except after numerous attempts and much time. I actually drove to the dealership on one occasions, from Cleveland, because I couldn't get through on the phone. I was told by the service manager (Eddie) that they had a "system" on the phones. I agree whole-heartedly.... you do have a "system". The correct parts finally came in and we were at the dealership about 1 1/2 hours later to pick it up. We were directed to an empty desk and told to wait there to pay for the service and parts. We waited, and waited and waited some more (20 minutes) . I finally got up and walked through the showroom until I found someone, anyone so we could pay and get our vehicle home. We got exactly 4 tenths of a mile from your dealership before the dash lit up again and flashed all sorts of warnings. I never took the car home. I took it to a Jeep dealer where we traded it in on a new vehicle. Never again will I own a BMW, never again will I have a need for service at your or any BMW dealerships. But, rest assured, I will ALWAYS speak of my experience, of the costs, of the lack of communication and the inability to connect with any one at your dealership. You may indeed have a dealership, but don't ever try to convince me you are service oriented. I will be posting on all the web reviews I can find, I will dissuade all our friends from buying BMW, and I will be a thorn in your side, hopefully causing you the loss of many sales for years to come!!! With my deepest, most sincere promise, KF Cleveland, TN Read more