My experience with Gary Force Acura began in early May, when I was initially interested in a 2010 TSX. After making a test-drive appointment, I showed up to test drive the car and the salesman, David, thoroughly explained the car's features without pushing on price. I asked for some quick information and then left. After about a month, I turned my interest towards a used TSX, and David happily obliged. After seeing what I wanted online, I made an appointment to test drive the vehicle, a certified 2007 TSX. Negotiations went back and forth, typical of a dealership experience. The F&I process was seamless, with no typical offer of extended warranties, paint protection, etc. Once the car was cleaned up, I received a bottle of touch up paint. David explained a few features of the car and sent me on my way. Overall, a pleasant experience. However, the dealership did forget to take my car to emissions testing prior to applying for my tags, so only when I called about the tags and asked about the delay did they realize this. While they offered to FedEx me a voucher, I just decided to pick up the voucher in person and take care of the emissions test myself. Read more