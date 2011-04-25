Skip to main content
Gary Force Acura

1634 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gary Force Acura

2 sales Reviews
sales Rating

Good dealership but a little high

by mark3840 on 04/25/2011

Overall good experience but the price was a little high compared to other dealers within a 4 hour drive. They take advantage of being the only Acura dealer in Mid-TN. Benefit, however, is the personal experience you get with them. Probably worth the few hundred extra you have to pay. Hard to negotiate with. See service review.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant Experience

by jchan2 on 07/04/2010

My experience with Gary Force Acura began in early May, when I was initially interested in a 2010 TSX. After making a test-drive appointment, I showed up to test drive the car and the salesman, David, thoroughly explained the car's features without pushing on price. I asked for some quick information and then left. After about a month, I turned my interest towards a used TSX, and David happily obliged. After seeing what I wanted online, I made an appointment to test drive the vehicle, a certified 2007 TSX. Negotiations went back and forth, typical of a dealership experience. The F&I process was seamless, with no typical offer of extended warranties, paint protection, etc. Once the car was cleaned up, I received a bottle of touch up paint. David explained a few features of the car and sent me on my way. Overall, a pleasant experience. However, the dealership did forget to take my car to emissions testing prior to applying for my tags, so only when I called about the tags and asked about the delay did they realize this. While they offered to FedEx me a voucher, I just decided to pick up the voucher in person and take care of the emissions test myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
