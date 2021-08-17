Audi Nashville
Customer Reviews of Audi Nashville
Misrepresented car as flex fuel
by 08/17/2021on
I purchased a 2016 Mercedes GLA 250 from Audi Nashville. The car was in excellent condition and had 47k miles. It was advertised on the 3rd party site as a flex fuel. Although I had not owned or operated a flex fuel vehicle, I did some research, including looking at Mercedes site that claimed their flex fuel vehicles were designed to run on either premium or E85. Please continue reading thru this so you can be forewarned of a totally dishonest dealership. I know, imagine that with car dealers, right? I asked the sales rep Joe V. about his experience with high end brands running on E85,if they had any problems along with several other related questions. I explained to him I had not had flex fuel before so I just wanted to know. A month later and 2k miles, the engine started suddenly misfiring badly. After getting it into Mercedes dealership where I live in Arkansas it was discovered this was not a flex fuel vehicle. My repair was 4300 for replacement of fuel injectors, plugs, oil change, reprogramming etc. I discussed case with GM Robert H at Audi Nashville, who denied that his sales rep ever discussed this car being a flex fuel. I am certain they changed the details before sending the archived ad on the vehicle. If I did not live out of state I would have an attorney look at this but it does boil down to he said- he said so I know how that turns out. All I was asking in the end was for them to own up to misrepresenting something so crucial to the car and split the repair with me. Even took it to the corporate level of Sonic Automotive to no avail. I will never trust anyone associated with Sonic Automotive or Audi Nashville and I recommend strongly you do not either.
Over 2 months and still have not received car tags
by 09/02/2020on
I hate to leave a negative review but I was left with no choice. I bought a Range Rover on June 26, 2020 and had my original license plate tags transfer to the Rover. It's now been two months and five days and still have not received no license plate tag or drive off tags. I spoke with Carol in title registration about 3 weeks ago and was told my tags should be getting mailed out to me asap. Well guess that was a lie. I have since called and left numerous messages with different people whom work there and still no replyIs it hard to reply to a voicemail? I'm confused to why Carol stated my tags are registered in Williamson County instead of Wilson County. This is becoming frustrated especially when I got pulled over driving because the tags on my car is not registered to that particular car and receive a ticket. If I would have known transferring tags would cause this much chaos then I never would have did it. I'm about to talk to a lawyer because this is ridiculous. Please I say when you are going to buy a car here please don't choose transfer tags options.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Customer Service
by 11/24/2019on
Aric and his team at Audi Nashville made my out of state experience pleasurable and easy. I would highly recommend their facility for anyone looking to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealer
by 05/27/2019on
Joe Virgen and Robert Hartman went out of their way big time to work with me and get the deal done. I also greatly appreciate that they are a zero pressure dealership and will never push to complete the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/20/2019on
I am so pleased with Christina Jackson and the service dept at Audi Brentwood. They have been a pleasure doing business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely over priced services
by 03/04/2017on
$600+ for an oil and battery change. $300 of that being for 'labor' costs. Stay away!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased with Audi and Tim Cochran
by 11/28/2016on
Just purchased new Audi from Audi of Nashville. Switching from Lexus. Tim Cochran did a great job with the sale and the orientation to the car. Thanks!
Mixed emotions
by 03/29/2015on
Recently I purchased a certified used vehicle from this dealer. The car was delivered from another affiliated dealer who had the vehicle I wanted. I had three problems with the transaction. First, the local dealer dropped the ball with follow-up once the vehicle was located at the affiliated dealer. The result was a delayed delivery to me, forcing me to spend an two extra nights in Nashville. Except for an apology from the salesperson, I received no communication from anyone else at the dealership and no offer of even token financial compensation. Second, when picking up my vehicle and closing the transaction I was presented with several take-it-now-or-lose-it offers for extended warranties and service. I have no problem with having these options, but why wasn't I informed of these options in advance so I could think about them. It just seemed like a high-pressure way of doing business that is unexpected from a quality dealership. Third, from the time I entered the dealership, all through the vehicle search and buying process, and ending with the paperwork and delivery, I never met anyone except the sales and finance reps. No manager...no thank you....no nothing.
Worst Car Buying Experience Ever
by 10/10/2014on
This was the absolute worst car buying experience I have ever had with any dealership ever. Prior to driving 2 hours to Nashville Audi, I had negotiated the deal for an Audi Q5. I explained my situation: closing on a house in 10 days / deploying to Kuwait in 30 days. I explained that it was imperative to have loan documents process for home closing and title processed in time to register/tag the vehicle prior to deployment to Kuwait. I purchased the vehicle on 5 Aug 2014. Sales rep, finance officer and everyone at the dealership were very supportive of my situation until the day after I drove off the lot. After 5 days, my mortgage company called the auto loan bank to record the payment details for the home closing; however, there was no record of a car loan having been issued. I contacted the dealership and talked to sales rep and then finance officer who stated that "normally the documents are processed within 2-3 business days, etc". I continued to press for confirmation that the loan documents had been processed, and was finally referred to someone that was able to confirm the loan documents had NOT been sent, but stated that they would be sent the next business day. After 10 days, the loan had still not been issued, I had to delay the closing on the house to allow the mortgage company to recalculate my loan/income ratio using both the car loan for the Audi Q5 that had not been processed and also the car loan on my trade in which had not been paid off by Audi yet. After 19 days, I again called Audi Nashville to check the status. After being transferred around, given other numbers to call, leaving messages and then following up after no one returned my calls, I finally reached someone that told me she was sending the title to the city DMV via overnight express and it would arrive the next day. 20 days after the car purchase, I contacted DMV and received confirmation that the title had arrived and I could pick up tags, etc. On day 24 after purchasing the vehicle, I went to DMV to pick-up tags and was told that AUDI NASHVILLE HAD REQUESTED THE TITLE BE RETURNED TO THE DEALERSHIP. I frantically contacted Audi Nashville and finally reached the general manager who told me that they had requested the title be returned because the bank issuing the loan required proof of my residency. I was furious. It is simply unbelievable that 24 days after I purchased the vehicle the loan bank suddenly realized they needed proof of residency. I asked Audi Nashville when the bank had requested proof of residency and why it had taken them so long to notify me. They responded with gibberish answers and evaded the question. On 31 Aug 2014, when I was required to depart for my deployment, I had still not received confirmation from DMV that the title was received and as a result spent my final day prior to deployment obtaining "power of attorney" in order to have someone register the vehicle at DMV and obtain license plates. During this entire process, each person who I talked to at Audi Nashville, from the sales rep to the finance manager to the dealership general manager, made me feel like I was imposing on their time and that my follow up was an unwelcome inconvenience on them. There was little attempt to assist me, my calls were generally not returned and once I was transferred past the receptionist, I was generally treated rudely. No one ever acknowledged any concern for my situation or any regret for their failure to process basic purchase and loan documentation in a timely manner. As I have found in other online reviews of this dealership, my experience is not an isolated occurrence. I would strongly recommend NOT purchasing from Audi Nashville.
