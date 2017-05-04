5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a woman, I have had negative experiences when working with car salespersons, service departments, etc. After working with Steve B., I walked away with a positive feeling for the first time. Steve treated me with respect, and was never impatient with me as I went back and forth while choosing a car. He was knowledgeable about each car on the lot, and never appeared annoyed if I wanted to drive another. I knew his goal was for me to walk away happy, and he lived up to that. My plan is to keep this car for a few years, and then pass it down to my daughter. I look forward to working with Steve again, and will recommend him to anyone that I know. Buying a car can be a stressful experience, but thanks to Steve, it was enjoyable and exciting! Read more