Freeland Chevrolet

5333 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013
Customer Reviews of Freeland Chevrolet

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new car purchase

by Johnhansen on 04/05/2017

had a nice experience. Tommy Poston the salesman was great, not pushy , very knowledgeable, very patient with us old folks, explained everything and seems to enjoy doing it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lovin my new 2016 Tahoe LTZ

by Shelbyville on 06/24/2016

Our salesman, Logan was very patient with me in selecting the vehicle that would make me satisfied with my purchase since I was so uncertain about what I wanted. Looked at lots of various options available on different units. Test drove 2 different vehicles 2 times each. He followed me through on the entire purchase process. He even had someone go over the technology in the vehicle with me because it is all new to me. I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by OmaLeadine on 04/16/2015

The experience was excellent. Our salesman was friendly and very helpful. When it was time to sign the paperwork, all charges were exactly as quoted and there were no surprises. Next time we are shopping for a vehicle, we will definitely check Freeland first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Ex[eroemce ever

by Shandra on 01/17/2015

My experience at your dealership was amazing and it is due to Felicia and the wonderful finance gentleman! I have NEVER in all my purchasing of cars but between ther wonderful consideration that Felicia showed to me and the very nice manner of the financial manager showed me, all in all it was a most pleasant time and I would and have told all my friends about how great I think your company is! Sincerely, Shandra Shaw

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Corvette Stingray

by Johnny4IV on 11/12/2014

I felt like the sales professional, Lee Linton, went to great lengths to help me get the car I wanted. I never felt like I was being pressured or "sold" to. Everyone was courteous and friendly and accept for the long wait (which I know is unavoidable), this has been a fabulous experience. It probably could only be better if the wait time was shorter and Corvettes were cheaper, but then everyone would have one and I don't want that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new car

by savlchip on 10/20/2014

Glad I came here to buy my car. Worked well with me and my husband. New what we were looking for and did everything the could to make sure we got it. WI'll definitely come back for our next car in the future :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

It's the People !

by mggnash123 on 10/14/2014

i have never gone anywhere else for purchase or repairs in over 25 years - have relationships with the people there - not just business interaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr. Tim R., Salesman of the Year!!

by BrianDMc on 07/07/2014

Mr. Tim R. is an excellent salesman. Patient, kind, thoughtful, easy to work with and great work ethic with integrity. I will most definitely recommend Tim to anyone I hear is looking for a truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super dealership

by Happycystomer on 12/03/2013

A great experience. Exceeded my expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman Steve B., a pleasure to work with

by Kedde70 on 05/20/2013

As a woman, I have had negative experiences when working with car salespersons, service departments, etc. After working with Steve B., I walked away with a positive feeling for the first time. Steve treated me with respect, and was never impatient with me as I went back and forth while choosing a car. He was knowledgeable about each car on the lot, and never appeared annoyed if I wanted to drive another. I knew his goal was for me to walk away happy, and he lived up to that. My plan is to keep this car for a few years, and then pass it down to my daughter. I look forward to working with Steve again, and will recommend him to anyone that I know. Buying a car can be a stressful experience, but thanks to Steve, it was enjoyable and exciting!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Refreshing and Enjoyable.. and no DOC fee!

by walter_64 on 03/07/2012

I received a personal email right away from the internet department, I told them what I wanted and they sent me a quote on the vehicle I wanted. When I got there it was exactly what they said. Quintin had the Truck pulled up and waiting for me. When we got to the finance department Sean went over my finance options and there were no suprises! I did get the extended warranty because I plan on driving a lot to Florida in my truck. and they did not suprise me with a five hundred dollar doc fee! Thank you Ben Freeland and team! I will tell all my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



What shoppers are searching for