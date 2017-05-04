Freeland Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Freeland Chevrolet
new car purchase
by 04/05/2017on
had a nice experience. Tommy Poston the salesman was great, not pushy , very knowledgeable, very patient with us old folks, explained everything and seems to enjoy doing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lovin my new 2016 Tahoe LTZ
by 06/24/2016on
Our salesman, Logan was very patient with me in selecting the vehicle that would make me satisfied with my purchase since I was so uncertain about what I wanted. Looked at lots of various options available on different units. Test drove 2 different vehicles 2 times each. He followed me through on the entire purchase process. He even had someone go over the technology in the vehicle with me because it is all new to me. I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Happy Customer
by 04/16/2015on
The experience was excellent. Our salesman was friendly and very helpful. When it was time to sign the paperwork, all charges were exactly as quoted and there were no surprises. Next time we are shopping for a vehicle, we will definitely check Freeland first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ex[eroemce ever
by 01/17/2015on
My experience at your dealership was amazing and it is due to Felicia and the wonderful finance gentleman! I have NEVER in all my purchasing of cars but between ther wonderful consideration that Felicia showed to me and the very nice manner of the financial manager showed me, all in all it was a most pleasant time and I would and have told all my friends about how great I think your company is! Sincerely, Shandra Shaw
2015 Corvette Stingray
by 11/12/2014on
I felt like the sales professional, Lee Linton, went to great lengths to help me get the car I wanted. I never felt like I was being pressured or "sold" to. Everyone was courteous and friendly and accept for the long wait (which I know is unavoidable), this has been a fabulous experience. It probably could only be better if the wait time was shorter and Corvettes were cheaper, but then everyone would have one and I don't want that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car
by 10/20/2014on
Glad I came here to buy my car. Worked well with me and my husband. New what we were looking for and did everything the could to make sure we got it. WI'll definitely come back for our next car in the future :)
It's the People !
by 10/14/2014on
i have never gone anywhere else for purchase or repairs in over 25 years - have relationships with the people there - not just business interaction
Mr. Tim R., Salesman of the Year!!
by 07/07/2014on
Mr. Tim R. is an excellent salesman. Patient, kind, thoughtful, easy to work with and great work ethic with integrity. I will most definitely recommend Tim to anyone I hear is looking for a truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super dealership
by 12/03/2013on
A great experience. Exceeded my expectations!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Salesman Steve B., a pleasure to work with
by 05/20/2013on
As a woman, I have had negative experiences when working with car salespersons, service departments, etc. After working with Steve B., I walked away with a positive feeling for the first time. Steve treated me with respect, and was never impatient with me as I went back and forth while choosing a car. He was knowledgeable about each car on the lot, and never appeared annoyed if I wanted to drive another. I knew his goal was for me to walk away happy, and he lived up to that. My plan is to keep this car for a few years, and then pass it down to my daughter. I look forward to working with Steve again, and will recommend him to anyone that I know. Buying a car can be a stressful experience, but thanks to Steve, it was enjoyable and exciting!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Refreshing and Enjoyable.. and no DOC fee!
by 03/07/2012on
I received a personal email right away from the internet department, I told them what I wanted and they sent me a quote on the vehicle I wanted. When I got there it was exactly what they said. Quintin had the Truck pulled up and waiting for me. When we got to the finance department Sean went over my finance options and there were no suprises! I did get the extended warranty because I plan on driving a lot to Florida in my truck. and they did not suprise me with a five hundred dollar doc fee! Thank you Ben Freeland and team! I will tell all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes