service Rating

I made my appointment several weeks in advance. I received intermittent reminders of the Oil Change I had scheduled along with useful information that I hadn't previously known about my vehicle and the oil change process that would be provided for my vehicle. Once I arrived to my appointment I was eagerly greeted by a courteous representative from the service team who got me in right away and answered all my questions easily. I am very pleased with not only the process I went thru 6 months ago when I first bought my 2015 Chevy Malibu but also pleased with the service I received when getting my vehicle serviced with an Oil Change and Tire Rotation. I can honestly say it is one of the best experiences I ever had with a car dealership. I can't wait to do more business with Freeland Chevrolet and recommend this dealership to friends and family. Read more