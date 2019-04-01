Freeland Chevrolet

Customer Reviews of Freeland Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
53 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil Change & Tire Rotation

by 2016Z71 RADO on 01/04/2019

Quick, Courteous and Good Value

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Freeland Chevy is the best

by mstutu2017 on 04/18/2017

Everytime I come to Freeland I have a wonderful experience. The people at the desk are always friendly as well as the techinians!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sean Grimes was a big help!

by krcummings1 on 04/16/2017

Best service I've ever had with an auto repair shop. Sean Grimes really took care of me. I can't thank him enough. I've had some pretty bad luck with my Chevy Equinox. It's been in and out of the shop many times within the past year and unfortunately, a few of those times were in shops that used bad parts. I finally took it in to Freeland's Service shop to get it fixed the right way and was more than satisfied with the work they did on my car and with their customer service. Sean assured me he'd return my car to me with everything completely fixed and in excellent working order and he went above and beyond to deliver. Thanks, Sean!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

April 2017

by SharonS3136 on 04/11/2017

It is always a pleasure to do business with Freeland Chevrolet. Everyone is so helpful and very knowledgeable. They make you feel like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service April 2017

by Raymond62 on 04/11/2017

Service team very courtesy when I entered the shop and showed their professionalism on the workplace. I would not go anywhere else for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Hooray for Freeland Service Department

by PCinAntioch on 04/08/2017

Prompt service at reasonable price. Wonderful Service Department staff - efficient, knowledgeable, concerned and friendly - you are never a stranger to them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Dealer Service Satisfaction

by NashvilleMix on 04/06/2017

Quick, efficient, friendly and complete! The service staff even rotated my tires without my having to ask them to. That for me in and out in less than an hour with a same day appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Torjon

by Torjon60 on 04/05/2017

Professional courteous and friendlly staff. Service was performed in a timely manner.I will be considering this dealership when purchasing my next vehicle or when needing service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

new car purchase

by Johnhansen on 04/05/2017

had a nice experience. Tommy Poston the salesman was great, not pushy , very knowledgeable, very patient with us old folks, explained everything and seems to enjoy doing it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Above average

by Roger_zl1 on 04/05/2017

Above average customer service in a timely manner, honest recommendations, no one selling you a car while you are getting your car serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

A Good Day

by shelbyville on 07/01/2016

was told that I had a scheduled appointment time to repair an issue with a child safety lock mechanism. I got there by my allotted time and was told that I was not on the schedule. The problem was quickly corrected and my repair was worked into their schedule. I was out the door within a couple of hours. I was happy since I had taken off work to do this. Thank you for understanding!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lovin my new 2016 Tahoe LTZ

by Shelbyville on 06/24/2016

Our salesman, Logan was very patient with me in selecting the vehicle that would make me satisfied with my purchase since I was so uncertain about what I wanted. Looked at lots of various options available on different units. Test drove 2 different vehicles 2 times each. He followed me through on the entire purchase process. He even had someone go over the technology in the vehicle with me because it is all new to me. I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Service Department I've Ever Dealt With

by TamzTea on 05/04/2016

The service department employees were incredible! They were friendly and helpful, and they made my stressful car situation seem like noooo big deal! Even though I didn't purchase my car from this dealership, I definitely will not be using any other Chevy service departments but Freeland, include the service department where I purchased my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Pleased and Satisfied

by yvette15 on 04/28/2016

I made my appointment several weeks in advance. I received intermittent reminders of the Oil Change I had scheduled along with useful information that I hadn't previously known about my vehicle and the oil change process that would be provided for my vehicle. Once I arrived to my appointment I was eagerly greeted by a courteous representative from the service team who got me in right away and answered all my questions easily. I am very pleased with not only the process I went thru 6 months ago when I first bought my 2015 Chevy Malibu but also pleased with the service I received when getting my vehicle serviced with an Oil Change and Tire Rotation. I can honestly say it is one of the best experiences I ever had with a car dealership. I can't wait to do more business with Freeland Chevrolet and recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Dealership I've Visited

by Dee3Hester on 04/20/2015

I've Always Been Under The Impression That Dealers Were More To Deal With Than Local Mechanics And Car Shops. Freeland Chevrolet Changed That Perception For Me :-)!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always an amazing experience

by Leshauhndin on 04/19/2015

My experience is always great every time I visit Freeland. The staff is beyond amazing. I skip the Chevrolet dealerships in Franklin and near Hermitage just to come to Freeland.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by OmaLeadine on 04/16/2015

The experience was excellent. Our salesman was friendly and very helpful. When it was time to sign the paperwork, all charges were exactly as quoted and there were no surprises. Next time we are shopping for a vehicle, we will definitely check Freeland first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Service!

by DavaMarie on 04/09/2015

Cindy was the best! She helped me, kept in touch with me, and offered me the best customer service. I was afraid to take my truck to a dealership to be serviced, but because of elall of the people that helped me, I'm definitely going back in the future. Excellent team work, lots of class, and on a scale of 1 - 10, I give them a 10!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service at Freeland's is great

by Venise on 04/09/2015

My experience with Stephanie in service was excellent. She took great care of us from the first phone interaction. The person in parts was less than motivated to assist us until she walked over with us from service to parts as part of her service. Kudos to your service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Freeland Chevy

by Michaela93 on 04/09/2015

Freeland took great care of me and my vehicle. Their shuttle took me to work and offered to pick me back up when my car was ready. Joyce is very sweet and offered great service. I will definitely return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great People!

by Worrick4 on 04/06/2015

Everyone at Freeland Chevy was very nice to work with and very professional. They took the time to explain what I needed and what maintenance to expect next time. 5 Stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
