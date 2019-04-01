Best service I've ever had with an auto repair shop. Sean Grimes really took care of me. I can't thank him enough. I've had some pretty bad luck with my Chevy Equinox. It's been in and out of the shop many times within the past year and unfortunately, a few of those times were in shops that used bad parts. I finally took it in to Freeland's Service shop to get it fixed the right way and was more than satisfied with the work they did on my car and with their customer service. Sean assured me he'd return my car to me with everything completely fixed and in excellent working order and he went above and beyond to deliver. Thanks, Sean!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
was told that I had a scheduled appointment time to repair an issue with a child safety lock mechanism. I got there by my allotted time and was told that I was not on the schedule. The problem was quickly corrected and my repair was worked into their schedule. I was out the door within a couple of hours. I was happy since I had taken off work to do this. Thank you for understanding!!!
Our salesman, Logan was very patient with me in selecting the vehicle that would make me satisfied with my purchase since I was so uncertain about what I wanted. Looked at lots of various options available on different units. Test drove 2 different vehicles 2 times each. He followed me through on the entire purchase process. He even had someone go over the technology in the vehicle with me because it is all new to me. I would recommend this dealership to friends and family.
The service department employees were incredible! They were friendly and helpful, and they made my stressful car situation seem like noooo big deal! Even though I didn't purchase my car from this dealership, I definitely will not be using any other Chevy service departments but Freeland, include the service department where I purchased my car.
I made my appointment several weeks in advance. I received intermittent reminders of the Oil Change I had scheduled along with useful information that I hadn't previously known about my vehicle and the oil change process that would be provided for my vehicle. Once I arrived to my appointment I was eagerly greeted by a courteous representative from the service team who got me in right away and answered all my questions easily. I am very pleased with not only the process I went thru 6 months ago when I first bought my 2015 Chevy Malibu but also pleased with the service I received when getting my vehicle serviced with an Oil Change and Tire Rotation. I can honestly say it is one of the best experiences I ever had with a car dealership. I can't wait to do more business with Freeland Chevrolet and recommend this dealership to friends and family.
The experience was excellent. Our salesman was friendly and very helpful. When it was time to sign the paperwork, all charges were exactly as quoted and there were no surprises. Next time we are shopping for a vehicle, we will definitely check Freeland first.
Cindy was the best! She helped me, kept in touch with me, and offered me the best customer service. I was afraid to take my truck to a dealership to be serviced, but because of elall of the people that helped me, I'm definitely going back in the future. Excellent team work, lots of class, and on a scale of 1 - 10, I give them a 10!
My experience with Stephanie in service was excellent. She took great care of us from the first phone interaction. The person in parts was less than motivated to assist us until she walked over with us from service to parts as part of her service. Kudos to your service department.
Freeland took great care of me and my vehicle. Their shuttle took me to work and offered to pick me back up when my car was ready. Joyce is very sweet and offered great service. I will definitely return.
