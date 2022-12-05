Airport Honda
Customer Reviews of Airport Honda
Nothing But Awesome
by 05/12/2022on
If I the grading was 1 to 10 I would rate them a 12 !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
B Dodson
by 05/10/2022on
I wasn't sure what I wanted but Matt was so helpful, not pushy. I found a HRv which I am thoroughly enjoying and the details were taken care of well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 05/06/2022on
My purchase experience at Airport Honda ws smooth and informative. Kevin Coffman was friendly, professional, and honest. He answered all my questions com pletely and was this purchase was NOT a high pressure experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new truck
by 05/01/2022on
It was really good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 04/24/2022on
Absolutely wonderful experience at Airport Honda in Alcoa, TN. Kevin Coffman and Chris Denny are the best and we can’t say enough good things about this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Courteous as usual!
by 04/18/2022on
We continue to have the best service from this dealership. Knowledgeable, fast and courteous! Glad to do business with folks like this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gregg in sales
by 04/15/2022on
Very friendly and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kevin
by 04/14/2022on
Kevin helped us find the perfect car to meet my needs in size, ease of getting my rolling walker, wheelchair in/out of the back. He paid attention to what I wanted and what my car payment needed to be. He went above and beyond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer E
by 04/13/2022on
Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition
by 04/04/2022on
A great SUV buying experience! All the sales folks work together to ensure all questions are answered. We were leaning toward a new Passport but decided on the Pilot after a test drive. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly and knowledgeable. No pressure to purchase at all, but with so many dealerships in the area having zero stock in new vehicles, it was good to actually see what we were buying and not having to wait months for a special order.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Where’s my tax money
by 03/28/2022on
They held out sales tax to be mailed to my home State I have 7 days to get my tag it has now been 11 days. Worst thing they won’t give me answer as to when and where my money that they held out is
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rick Ratiff
by 03/25/2022on
He was professional, honest, and kind. I will ask for him again, and refer other to Airport Honda. I received excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very satisfied customer
by 03/22/2022on
Excellent customer service, a great truck and a good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CRV Hybrid
by 03/15/2022on
We arrived at airport Honda and were immediately greeted. They had the vehicle we were interested in ready and at the door. Just signed paperwork and was able to test drive it after a thorough overview of the vehicle from Kevin Coffman. He was with us every step of the way and was able to answer all of our questions. He made us feel welcome and not pressured. The process of buying the vehicle was easy and seamless. We would definitely be recommending him to our family and friends for their car needs. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ouch!!!
by 03/15/2022on
Was given a cost of $600 for repairs. At pick up that cost was $830! Price gouge much?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Airport Honda
by 03/10/2022on
Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 02/20/2022on
Always great service at affordable prices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Service Center EVER
by 04/16/2020on
Don't waste your time going to the service department at Honda at Airport Hwy Alcoa unless you have a warranty. The sales individuals up front are less interested in fixing your vehicle and more interested in selling you something you don't need or have already paid for thru them. I came in because my VSA light was on and as is usual with complex vehicles today you have to go to a dealer to find out what is wrong. $109 fee (125.41 after shop costs) to hook the vehicle up to their computer and read the codes. I think that's a little high since Honda could just as easily release their diagnosis codes open source but hey everyone has to make some money somewhere so OK. 40 minutes later the sales man calls me back to tell me that they "diagnosed" my vehicle and I need a $1516 part. "Oh by the way I see that your vehicle only has 89k miles but since it's older than 7 years you need to have our $1080 service to replace your timing belt". Hang on I came in to have my VSA light diagnosed. I paid to have the VSA light diagnosed. Did you check the $1516 part to verify it was the cause? Well, no based on the error codes the tech "diagnosed that you need this part. Do you want to order it?" Wait so I paid $125.41 so you could guess? To add insult to injury when I checked out they tried to keep the paperwork with the error codes on it. The only paperwork they would give me was the bill for their guess fix part and a totally unnecessary service. I say unnecessary because I had that service completed 10k miles ago at another Honda dealership. Apparently Honda dealerships lack the ability to track regular maintenance or just try to encourage unnecessary services in order to make more money of those of us who actually work. I will discourage anyone from ever looking at Honda vehicles after this experience. Especially Airport Honda in Alcoa.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great people and Great product
by 11/25/2019on
This is my 3rd time returning to Airport Honda for our families vehicle needs. We worked with Patrick Lawson this time. Again, we could not have asked for a more positive experience. He was kind and was willing to do whatever he could to help us get into what worked for us. Thank you again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First time car buying
by 11/14/2019on
This was my first time buying a new car and I had a lot of questions. Patrick was incredibly diligent in making sure every concern and question I had was answered. I don't have much else to say about the experience except that I am completely satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
