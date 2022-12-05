1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Don't waste your time going to the service department at Honda at Airport Hwy Alcoa unless you have a warranty. The sales individuals up front are less interested in fixing your vehicle and more interested in selling you something you don't need or have already paid for thru them. I came in because my VSA light was on and as is usual with complex vehicles today you have to go to a dealer to find out what is wrong. $109 fee (125.41 after shop costs) to hook the vehicle up to their computer and read the codes. I think that's a little high since Honda could just as easily release their diagnosis codes open source but hey everyone has to make some money somewhere so OK. 40 minutes later the sales man calls me back to tell me that they "diagnosed" my vehicle and I need a $1516 part. "Oh by the way I see that your vehicle only has 89k miles but since it's older than 7 years you need to have our $1080 service to replace your timing belt". Hang on I came in to have my VSA light diagnosed. I paid to have the VSA light diagnosed. Did you check the $1516 part to verify it was the cause? Well, no based on the error codes the tech "diagnosed that you need this part. Do you want to order it?" Wait so I paid $125.41 so you could guess? To add insult to injury when I checked out they tried to keep the paperwork with the error codes on it. The only paperwork they would give me was the bill for their guess fix part and a totally unnecessary service. I say unnecessary because I had that service completed 10k miles ago at another Honda dealership. Apparently Honda dealerships lack the ability to track regular maintenance or just try to encourage unnecessary services in order to make more money of those of us who actually work. I will discourage anyone from ever looking at Honda vehicles after this experience. Especially Airport Honda in Alcoa. Read more