Never have I been treated with such disrespect. My salesman was fine, no complaint there. Though he clearly wanted me to buy a car from him, he wasn't overly pushy, and I feel like he was pretty honest. I bought a used car at a great rate. I got a call 3 weeks later saying I'd have to come in to go over my paperwork. They won't discuss anything over the phone and wouldn't tell me what it was regarding. When I got theere, they said my financing didn't go through and that I'd have to sign a new contract. The new terms included a doubled interest rate. I refused to sign for that; they said they would be working on a better deal and would get back to me. I didn't hear from them all week. I spoke directly to a credit union they asked to call me, who said their rate would still be nearly twice as high. I began looking on my own for something cheaper that I could pay cash for. I found something I liked and called them Monday morning saying I'd like to bring their car back and get my downpayment back. Of course, they cannot discuss anything over the phone. They insisted I come in to discuss the new terms, which were magically the ones I had originally signed on to.... exactly, perhaps coincidentally, 30 days later. I told them it was too late, I had gone a different direction, and I wanted my money back. Unfortunately, I signed a "bailment agreement." NEVER SIGN ONE OF THESE! It's supposed to "protect the dealer and the purchaser." All it really does it let the dealer screw with you. I am supposed to go in to sign the original terms all over again after a grueling 2 hours in the finance office. While I do believe I'm legally bound to their contract, I have such a bad taste in my mouth from this experience that I don't want to do business with them at all. Ever. Everyone we spoke with, including several managers, was manipulative, defensive, arrogant, demeaning, disrespectful, and threw weight around like if we didn't sign their papers that night, we were criminals. After a lot of back and forth, they allowed me to leave and contact the lender myself to confirm the loan, provided I call them first thing in the morning after the banks open. Save for my salesman and one woman in the finance department, I would never do any business with them. I'm sure if you've got good credit or are paying cash, (or if you are not a young, single female first-time-buyer, purchasing a car by herself), they're all very accommodating. But I will not abide myself or anyone I bring with me for support to be talked to/yelled at with such utmost disrespect. I have never been so offended, I cannot convey what an awful week this has been. I feel sure that my car is good and that I will enjoy it, provided I never have to deal with those certain people again. Don't sign a bailment agreement anywhere, regardless of the dealership or the loan they give you. The public is too unaware of the common yet exceedingly shady dealings of auto sales. There are law suits all over the county over bailment agreements. Do not set foot on any car lot uninformed. Read more