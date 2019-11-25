Great people and Great product
by 11/25/2019on
This is my 3rd time returning to Airport Honda for our families vehicle needs. We worked with Patrick Lawson this time. Again, we could not have asked for a more positive experience. He was kind and was willing to do whatever he could to help us get into what worked for us. Thank you again!
Worst Service Center EVER
by 04/16/2020on
Don't waste your time going to the service department at Honda at Airport Hwy Alcoa unless you have a warranty. The sales individuals up front are less interested in fixing your vehicle and more interested in selling you something you don't need or have already paid for thru them. I came in because my VSA light was on and as is usual with complex vehicles today you have to go to a dealer to find out what is wrong. $109 fee (125.41 after shop costs) to hook the vehicle up to their computer and read the codes. I think that's a little high since Honda could just as easily release their diagnosis codes open source but hey everyone has to make some money somewhere so OK. 40 minutes later the sales man calls me back to tell me that they "diagnosed" my vehicle and I need a $1516 part. "Oh by the way I see that your vehicle only has 89k miles but since it's older than 7 years you need to have our $1080 service to replace your timing belt". Hang on I came in to have my VSA light diagnosed. I paid to have the VSA light diagnosed. Did you check the $1516 part to verify it was the cause? Well, no based on the error codes the tech "diagnosed that you need this part. Do you want to order it?" Wait so I paid $125.41 so you could guess? To add insult to injury when I checked out they tried to keep the paperwork with the error codes on it. The only paperwork they would give me was the bill for their guess fix part and a totally unnecessary service. I say unnecessary because I had that service completed 10k miles ago at another Honda dealership. Apparently Honda dealerships lack the ability to track regular maintenance or just try to encourage unnecessary services in order to make more money of those of us who actually work. I will discourage anyone from ever looking at Honda vehicles after this experience. Especially Airport Honda in Alcoa.
Great people and Great product
by 11/25/2019on
This is my 3rd time returning to Airport Honda for our families vehicle needs. We worked with Patrick Lawson this time. Again, we could not have asked for a more positive experience. He was kind and was willing to do whatever he could to help us get into what worked for us. Thank you again!
First time car buying
by 11/14/2019on
This was my first time buying a new car and I had a lot of questions. Patrick was incredibly diligent in making sure every concern and question I had was answered. I don't have much else to say about the experience except that I am completely satisfied.
First time car buying
by 11/14/2019on
This was my first time buying a new car and I had a lot of questions. Patrick was incredibly diligent in making sure every concern and question I had was answered. I don't have much else to say about the experience except that I am completely satisfied.
Patrick made me happy!!!
by 10/30/2019on
Patrick T. Lawson is AWESOME!!! My vehicle died and I needed a reliable little SUV to get back and forth from Maryville to KY, where I attend college. Talked with Patrick and he showed me a CRV that afternoon and that evening I was driving home in it. He took the time with me and that’s very important since it is a big decision. I would recommend Patrick to anyone and everyone!
So kind and helpful!
by 09/22/2019on
Everyone at Airport Honda was so kind and helpful throughout our experience with them. Rick Ratliff helped me find cars that fit my budget and called/sent texts to keep me updated! Once we found the right car, he and Greg Tapp made the buying process a breeze. I would recommend Rick Ratliff and Airport Honda to anyone!
Harmony
by 04/12/2018on
I was greeted by happy attentive people. Everything was clear and to the point in discussions. Online dealing was a good preface To the experience. I am comfortable in my red H RV. Thanks to Airport Honda
1 Comments
Aggressive
by 04/16/2016on
The sales person we dealt with was overly aggressive. Prices also seemed overinflated. Ultimately I purchased 2 cars here but after dealing with aggressive salesman and paying way too much for both vehicles, partly our fault for not doing our homework and not being smart consumers, we won't be going back here. We especially do not like the service department. They are particularly unfriendly, overpriced and dont get services done in a timely manner. When you have to wait for twice as long on routine maintenance with a small child it can make things difficult. We are gonna try to find a dealer with a service department that might offer a shuttle or even a loaner if we can, as well as, offering a friendly atmosphere to boot. Customer service just means so much! I'd even be willing to pay a little extra just for some excellent customer service along with peice of mind.
1 Comments
Kevin Coffman top choice for salesman
by 05/07/2015on
I highly recommend going to airport honda to get your cars serviced and if you are in the market for new cars they made the process so wonderful and exciting. Our salesman Kevin Coffman was the best and most respectful and efficient person we have ever dealt with before he listened to what we were looking for and our budget and found us a great deal! I will definitely be going there for all our future needs and having Kevin helps us find the right cars for us.
1 Comments
Good visit gone bad
by 03/05/2015on
We visiting Airport Honda to look for a new car...changing from Toyota to Honda. Greg Tapp was very nice but we couldn't agree on a deal that Sunday. We left but stopped to look at the car once more. Greg saw us and said his manager wanted to see if they would trade for $xxx would we trade. We told him we would think about it. When we returned on Monday, we were told that wasn't really an offer and they new trading difference was much higher. We tried working something out with Greg and manager Joe but couldn't come to and number we wanted. On Wednesday, Joe called to check back and proceed to blast me when I told him we bought at another Honda dealer for a lower price. He said we were unfair to his salesman by going somewhere else for a few hundred dollars. We think they were unfair by not honoring their original "offer". We were warned this would happen at this dealership...I guess it was true. Joe was unprofessional and disrespectful.
CHECK NADA AND KNOW THE CARS ISSUES FIRST ON USED CARS
by 06/13/2013on
I would greatly encourage anyone to do your research before going to AirPort Honda. The sales men are nice but want to make a sell (like any place). What separates them is there used cars are largely over priced from actual used car value according to NADA value. Also search the cars bumper to bumper. They don't and will sell if you don't bring up issues you see. Like I said great sales men its just the managers thats will get you frustrated.
BEWARE OF SPOT DELIVERY/BAILMENT AGREEMENT!! RUN AWAY, DON'T SIGN!!!
by 11/09/2009on
Never have I been treated with such disrespect. My salesman was fine, no complaint there. Though he clearly wanted me to buy a car from him, he wasn't overly pushy, and I feel like he was pretty honest. I bought a used car at a great rate. I got a call 3 weeks later saying I'd have to come in to go over my paperwork. They won't discuss anything over the phone and wouldn't tell me what it was regarding. When I got theere, they said my financing didn't go through and that I'd have to sign a new contract. The new terms included a doubled interest rate. I refused to sign for that; they said they would be working on a better deal and would get back to me. I didn't hear from them all week. I spoke directly to a credit union they asked to call me, who said their rate would still be nearly twice as high. I began looking on my own for something cheaper that I could pay cash for. I found something I liked and called them Monday morning saying I'd like to bring their car back and get my downpayment back. Of course, they cannot discuss anything over the phone. They insisted I come in to discuss the new terms, which were magically the ones I had originally signed on to.... exactly, perhaps coincidentally, 30 days later. I told them it was too late, I had gone a different direction, and I wanted my money back. Unfortunately, I signed a "bailment agreement." NEVER SIGN ONE OF THESE! It's supposed to "protect the dealer and the purchaser." All it really does it let the dealer screw with you. I am supposed to go in to sign the original terms all over again after a grueling 2 hours in the finance office. While I do believe I'm legally bound to their contract, I have such a bad taste in my mouth from this experience that I don't want to do business with them at all. Ever. Everyone we spoke with, including several managers, was manipulative, defensive, arrogant, demeaning, disrespectful, and threw weight around like if we didn't sign their papers that night, we were criminals. After a lot of back and forth, they allowed me to leave and contact the lender myself to confirm the loan, provided I call them first thing in the morning after the banks open. Save for my salesman and one woman in the finance department, I would never do any business with them. I'm sure if you've got good credit or are paying cash, (or if you are not a young, single female first-time-buyer, purchasing a car by herself), they're all very accommodating. But I will not abide myself or anyone I bring with me for support to be talked to/yelled at with such utmost disrespect. I have never been so offended, I cannot convey what an awful week this has been. I feel sure that my car is good and that I will enjoy it, provided I never have to deal with those certain people again. Don't sign a bailment agreement anywhere, regardless of the dealership or the loan they give you. The public is too unaware of the common yet exceedingly shady dealings of auto sales. There are law suits all over the county over bailment agreements. Do not set foot on any car lot uninformed.
good people
by 05/29/2009on
This dealership is full of really great poeple. They provide the best service on the market. They always have a good selection and they have salemen that really listen to you. They match your needs and try to give you your wants. The manager are nice guys. Joe and Eric have been there a while. I bought one car 4 years a ago and just went back and they are both still there. They have a few salemen that have spent there career there. Kevin, James and Chuck have been with the company a long time and I would recommend them to any of my friends. I did goto the other honda dealerships and the are very agressive on pricing but you cannot compare the level of service you recieve on your car. My friend bought a Pilot for westside and I had to show him how to use the DVD player, spare tire, radio controls, AC, and what all the little lights meant on the dash. My sales person broke the car down in detail and showed me every inch. My friend did pay $270 less than I did for mine but I got better service and a couple of extras(mud flaps, wheel locks and cargo mat). I think I got the better deal. The service guys know me by name and my salesman, manager and the GM have sat down with me while I was there.
RUN, Don't Walk!!!
by 04/18/2009on
I went in there to look for a used car. I told them I was going to need financing. The first guy I spoke with treated me absolute disrespect. I found out another sales person they had through a friend so I went back & spoke with him. He seemed very nice & like what we all think of when we think of a car salesman which I expected. I told them I was looking for a 2-3 year old Honda Accord Coupe. Great, they had just gotten a used honda in that I just HAD to see. They were VERY pushy & insistant that I get this GREAT car they had just gotten in. I was just out of college & buying a car on my own so didn't know better than to walk away just based on how they were acting about me taking the car. I test drove the car & just had to have it. I pulled a carfax report on it- CLEAN!! It seemed great & of course I bought the car. I ended up having to go back to the dealer 3 times because they didn't clean it & they wanted to clean it for me which they clearly never did clean it. They said they certified it & charged me $2000 more for it & I question how they could have cleared it on inspection. Anyway, I went home to my parents in VA shortly after & my dad questioned the body, saying it looked like it had been in an accident. I told him it had a clean report & they said it had never been in one. Well this weekend I went in to trade the car in for a Jeep because I've just had too many problems with this car, mechanically. I had to replace the transmission a year after buying the car, just had to replace the power steering pump 2 years after buying it, put $800 worth of work into it because something was wrong with the engine & it still needs work. So I go to trade it in & sure enough I had 3 people at the Jeep dealer tell me it HAD to have been in an accident. The "paint meters" were jumping all over when they went over the car which just confirmed everyone's suspicion. I can't get any money back on the car now basically. Now it all makes sense, the pushing this GREAT car on me & insisting I not look at any other cars because this was just the perfect car & how shady they were the whole time I was in the dealership & of course all the mechanical problems I have had I'm sure correlate to it some. I would not buy a car from this dealer, I would RUN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! These are the guys that give car salesman a bad rap, which is truly unfortunate.
1 Comments
1 Comments