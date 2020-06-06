New f150
by 06/06/2020on
Very easy to deal with, Rob was very helpful
Great Service
by 08/05/2020on
Josh and the team did a Great Job getting me in and fixing the problem with my truck. Would recommend Sioux Falls Ford Service to everyone!
No concerns
by 06/09/2020on
Quickly fixed the problem in less time than promised.
Honest Andrew
by 06/05/2020on
I usually do my own work on my cars, but when I don't, I have Andrew take care of me. Very straight forward about what is urgent and what is not.
Express oil change
by 05/14/2020on
Very good customer service! Fast and efficient.
Love working with Mike!
by 04/29/2020on
Mike makes what used to be a stressful process so much better. No stress and 110% satisfaction always.
Andrew
by 03/31/2020on
Andrew hughes was such a huge help and very knowledgeable when we had questions.
Always wonderful staff
by 03/31/2020on
Coming from the quicklane to service they always treat me well and wash my vehicle. Andrew has always been helpful along with his staff.
Great service from Andrew as always
by 03/31/2020on
Andrew always has time to understand issues I have with my truck! He helps with giving me a loaner when it is being worked on
Service is great.
by 03/09/2020on
Service is always wonderful, chocolate chip cookies in the lounge are great, and the techs always work hard.
Fast and thorough!
by 02/06/2020on
I brought my vehicle in for a recall. I thought it would take a few days to get it done, but they had it done in only 2 hours. They even gave me a nice loaner to drive.
Remote Problem
by 01/16/2020on
We took our Explorer in to have the remote start looked at and recall work done. Our service tech Wyatt was great to work with and went above and beyond to ensure we were satisfied. He explained everything that was done , had the vehicle ready at the time we requested and when we asked if a new battery could be put in got it done right then. Highly recommend Sioux Falls Ford !
Service
by 12/23/2019on
Had 5 star service! Drove 200 miles to come to Taylor,very professional service gave me a car to drive while mine was getting tires
Service
by 12/06/2019on
An oil leak was fixed on my car. My rep helped to ensure warranty would cover the service. Ford got things taken care of for me.
F150 repair
by 12/03/2019on
I needed to tow in my 2015 F150. They provided me with a brand new Hybrid to drive. The work was done the next afternoon. The service was great. I sure needed the loaner to get to work.
Fantastic Customer Service
by 12/01/2019on
I've been Ford loyal for the past 25 years and I'm always impressed when I shop at Sioux Falls Ford. They always take their time delivering exceptional customer service.
Maintenance on recalled part
by 11/14/2019on
Friendly and helpful service
Service
by 11/08/2019on
Andrew Hughes was awesome to deal with and gentleman who picked me up for ride to Sioux Falls Ford was wonderful!
service
by 11/08/2019on
knowledgable, courteous stafff
Dealership great
by 11/06/2019on
Aaron was excellent and the service was fast!