4901 W 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(36)
Recommend: Yes (36) No (0)
sales Rating

New f150

by Randy Sutton on 06/06/2020

Very easy to deal with, Rob was very helpful

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
222 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by Dave Swenson on 08/05/2020

Josh and the team did a Great Job getting me in and fixing the problem with my truck. Would recommend Sioux Falls Ford Service to everyone!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

No concerns

by Libby B on 06/09/2020

Quickly fixed the problem in less time than promised.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Honest Andrew

by Crownvic on 06/05/2020

I usually do my own work on my cars, but when I don't, I have Andrew take care of me. Very straight forward about what is urgent and what is not.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Express oil change

by GM on 05/14/2020

Very good customer service! Fast and efficient.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Love working with Mike!

by dolp4in on 04/29/2020

Mike makes what used to be a stressful process so much better. No stress and 110% satisfaction always.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Andrew

by Jordan on 03/31/2020

Andrew hughes was such a huge help and very knowledgeable when we had questions.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Always wonderful staff

by Herbert K on 03/31/2020

Coming from the quicklane to service they always treat me well and wash my vehicle. Andrew has always been helpful along with his staff.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service from Andrew as always

by Lyle Marnach on 03/31/2020

Andrew always has time to understand issues I have with my truck! He helps with giving me a loaner when it is being worked on

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service is great.

by Drewster on 03/09/2020

Service is always wonderful, chocolate chip cookies in the lounge are great, and the techs always work hard.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Fast and thorough!

by Heather on 02/06/2020

I brought my vehicle in for a recall. I thought it would take a few days to get it done, but they had it done in only 2 hours. They even gave me a nice loaner to drive.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Remote Problem

by Randy on 01/16/2020

We took our Explorer in to have the remote start looked at and recall work done. Our service tech Wyatt was great to work with and went above and beyond to ensure we were satisfied. He explained everything that was done , had the vehicle ready at the time we requested and when we asked if a new battery could be put in got it done right then. Highly recommend Sioux Falls Ford !

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Danny Harmes on 12/23/2019

Had 5 star service! Drove 200 miles to come to Taylor,very professional service gave me a car to drive while mine was getting tires

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Service

by Diane on 12/06/2019

An oil leak was fixed on my car. My rep helped to ensure warranty would cover the service. Ford got things taken care of for me.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

F150 repair

by Kevin Geiger on 12/03/2019

I needed to tow in my 2015 F150. They provided me with a brand new Hybrid to drive. The work was done the next afternoon. The service was great. I sure needed the loaner to get to work.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

Fantastic Customer Service

by Raptor Man on 12/01/2019

I've been Ford loyal for the past 25 years and I'm always impressed when I shop at Sioux Falls Ford. They always take their time delivering exceptional customer service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maintenance on recalled part

by JT on 11/14/2019

Friendly and helpful service

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Service on 11/08/2019

Andrew Hughes was awesome to deal with and gentleman who picked me up for ride to Sioux Falls Ford was wonderful!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

service

by Janet Colwill on 11/08/2019

knowledgable, courteous stafff

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dealership great

by Chase H on 11/06/2019

Aaron was excellent and the service was fast!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
Read more reviews
