we just bought 2018 highlander and 2019 corolla from there.We drove all the way there instead of buying it locally because of Maurice.He knows exactly how to bring customers from far and to make them buy,he is so nice and gentle and knows how to treat customers right.And Todd Parness helped us to finish the deal,he is also very gentle and respectful.That's the reason we went there again in 2 months and bought 2019 corolla.Maurice brought us again by giving us the best offer which we couldn't resist.We decided to buy only Toyota and also from them anyways. And the whole process went so smooth and easy because Maurice kept everything ready,all we had to do is sign and pay.It look less than 2 hours .we would give more than 5 stars if we could. Read more