Toyota of Rock Hill

640 Galleria Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730
(855) 257-1787
Today 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Rock Hill

4.6
Overall Rating
(24)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Service

by Joe on 05/19/2019

Fast service for 6 month service interval.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

Service

by Hartke1 on 05/02/2019

Scott Baker did a great job! Timely honest and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota Service

by HReeves on 04/20/2019

Arrived 10 minutes early and was greeted within 3 minutes. Greeted professionally and car was taken back for free windshield wipers and ac sanitizer. In and out with 35 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent

by bhicklin on 04/15/2019

Q at Toyota of Rock Hill was exceptional! He met me as soon as I got out of my car, signed me in, and went over my service needs. He went in & came back out to let me know they had the parts, gave an estimate of the price of each part, and said he would call when my vehicle was ready. Later on I received the call, went to get my vehicle, and had a speedy checkout. Everything went smoothly and I was very happy with my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2013 Prius V

by DenisLemieux on 03/28/2019

Very satisfied with the service received from Fox. Extremely professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car Service

by savanajade on 03/26/2019

Very quick, everyone was genuinely nice, also got a free car wash which I've never gotten anywhere else when getting a service. Very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota of Rock Hill Service

by EveEveEve on 03/25/2019

David Bowles, our Service Consultant, always gives us above and beyond expected service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service department

by SYLM1312 on 02/14/2019

Called to set an appointment up for recall and oil change/rotate. The said they would call back in a few min. Nobody called back so we decided to try online. Dropped off the car and talked with a svc writer told him oil change and rotate along with recall. Went to pick up the car and found the recall was done ....but didnt do the svc. And noticed they had scratched the dash. Wont be going back there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Kwan1234 on 02/05/2019

Service was fast, courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by SoldonToyotaRHSC on 01/18/2019

I appreciate people of their word! Thank you Tim Evans for insisting on excellence!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tim Evans

by TCarter on 01/12/2019

Wonderful service, didn't try to up sell. Even though he's an Eagles fan he was very nice and pleasant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great!!!

by Reviewer on 01/11/2019

Everyone, including Cody Waits was fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My first experience with Rock Hill Toyota

by Forerunner on 01/03/2019

This was my first dealing with your service dept and it exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sevice!

by HarvinMan on 01/01/2019

I had a great customer service experience at Toyota of Rock Hill! Tim Fox, Tim Evans, Mark Pellet, Scott Hendrix, and Sara W were awesome! I had two car serviced on Saturday and I was offered an awesome appraisal on my vehicle! All around great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

How dealership service should be

by Motownman on 12/01/2018

Toyota of Rock Hill has worked on my Prius 2 times and both times I have been highly impressed. I hope they keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Service Advisor in the World

by Jeffk29708 on 12/01/2018

Lauren helped me understand the full diagnostic report, identified the critical repairs and schedule for completing the maintenance in alignment with my personal budget. I wish I could work with Lauren on everything I ever buy or own!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

BOUGHT HIGHLANDER AND COROLLA

by sally1234 on 12/01/2018

we just bought 2018 highlander and 2019 corolla from there.We drove all the way there instead of buying it locally because of Maurice.He knows exactly how to bring customers from far and to make them buy,he is so nice and gentle and knows how to treat customers right.And Todd Parness helped us to finish the deal,he is also very gentle and respectful.That's the reason we went there again in 2 months and bought 2019 corolla.Maurice brought us again by giving us the best offer which we couldn't resist.We decided to buy only Toyota and also from them anyways. And the whole process went so smooth and easy because Maurice kept everything ready,all we had to do is sign and pay.It look less than 2 hours .we would give more than 5 stars if we could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Qwerty1 on 10/22/2018

Sales person was not able to explain the mechanics recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Avalon

by GustavK on 10/19/2018

We were extremely pleased to work with Felix Collins in assisting us to purchase our new Avalon. He is not only a great salesman, but also an extremely caring person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service, short wait time

by Grandmabear on 10/16/2018

I scheduled a special service campaign to address a recall and at the same time got a 25,000 mile or two year inspection done. I am very pleased with the thorough attention to service needs on my vehicle and the professionalism of the service team. Rhonda was pleasant and informative to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Unsatisfied customer

by Flipgirl1 on 09/29/2018

I had a bad experience with the Scion Toyota in Riock Hill my bill was suppose to be 412.12 I gave the advisor 300.00 in cash and 112.12 from debit when I got home that when I realize they got 712.12 and they made it so difficult if getting my cash back if it had been the other way they wouldve wanted their cash the same day&#128543; I didnt have a problem with service that part was great

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Get a new Camry, Corolla, Prius, Tacoma or Tundra from Rock Hill's Toyota of Rock Hill and you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Toyota automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Toyota of Rock Hill is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Rock Hill's Toyota of Rock Hill and experience our service for yourself!

If a new car isn't in your cards right now, we invite you to browse our hand-picked selection of pre-owned vehicles. Proudly serving Gastonia, Huntersville and Charlotte NC, we're trusted for our immaculate assortment and long-term satisfaction, Toyota of Rock Hill is always the right turn to take on your quest for the ultimate used car. To start exploring our envious lineup now, simply visit our easy-to-navigate.

