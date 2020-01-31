Had to wait three weeks for them to figure out what part was needed to fix the front end of a Chevy truck only to have the President of the company claim he never heard of ProComp lifts and therefore did not want his dealership to fix a minor part in the suspension. Crazy! Extremely poor service as I could never get the service department or the parts department to call me back. Finally got tired of hunting them down for answers and will take my business elsewhere.
Vacationing in MB April 28 - May 3. May 2nd the check engine light came on in our 2016 Chevy Traverse. Not wanting to risk a 730 mile trek up 95 with a possible problem we stopped in MB Chevrolet and spoke to Brad Davis about the engine light. No only did he push our vehicle to the front of the line for diagnosis but they shuttled us back to the resort while we waited. Not 2 hours later the car was fixed after a phone consultation. Excellent service. Can't thank Brad and MB Chevrolet enough. Thank you....for great southern service.
Was told my car was completely fixed, woman at front desk wrote down everything i thought was wrong with it, knowing im no mechanic, thats all they looked into. no further diagnosis was done. my vehicle then broke down 2 days later and BRAD DAVIS told me its not their problem and i will be charged for further work to be done after i paid almost 1000 dollars to have my vehicle fixed. i drive a chevrolet malibu... what kind of chevy mechanic cant figure out whats wrong with my CHEVY??? Brad davis is a [non-permissible content removed] and has caused loss of service to the company by being rude and unethical. i have 5 Chevrolet vehicles in my family here and we will NO LONGER purchase or have anything fixed at the 501 chevrolet cadillac dealership of myrtle beach. thank you for stealing my money and doing nothing further but attempt to charge more money in the process of having my vehicle fixed.
problems solved, but had a problem with schedule had a 830am appt, for maybe a 20 min repair got out after 10 am, three appts were made for 8am, with only one tech, lousy planning sorta like a drs office. did not like it
Warranty service. Technicians unable to determine any problem low mileage vehicle with transmission and AC problems however they state nothing is wrong. I was advised on a prior service that we had one free oil change left on our warranty service but was assured it would not be an issue if it was a couple months past due to keeping low miles on the vehicle. The service tech states she spoke with the service manager-Jesse ( whom I've never met or seen) and he said if I had purchased the vehicle from him originally they would have done it but since I'm a transplant and the car was purchased elsewhere it would not be covered. Just to be clear: there is a sign flashing on the tv stating that they promise to address all your concerns. I was advised the by the service technician to tell Jesse he just made up my mind where I'm not buying my next vehicle. Very disappointed in service managers lack of customer service, and how he didn't even have the professionalism to come speak to me. All third party. Also it took over 40 minutes to get my car back because they had lost the paperwork and keys and the. Found it however never entered any notes. The simple things to keep loyal Chevrolet owners happy are not happening here, I will not be back and will be spreading the word.
Received a quote from Costco/Affinity Grp.
2 yrs ago for Tahoe on phone. Went to pay
and sales manager said price didn't include
doc fee. Called Affinity and received better
equipped car for less than quote incl. doc.
This year got quote from Edmunds for CT6 @
$52,456 incl. doc. Offered $51,500. Received
e-mail frm salesman saying invoice was $52,500
and no counter offer. Pleasant people but
find their sales group inept.
Our salesman did a fabulous job of selling us the car, however I feel like I was taken advantage of. We just bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Traverse and there is a small scratch on the back next to the lift gate handle. We noticed it right away and we were told no problem it would get taken care of right away. I expressed we were very busy and I would rather leave the car at the dealership and not have to do the back and forth until the car was fixed. The salesman talked me into driving it home so I did. I received a call the next day to bring it in and it would be fixed. Well we took it back to get it fixed and then went to pick it up on a Thursday when they said it was all set, only to realize the same scratch was there and now instead of it being a light white color it was black and very noticeable. I was told they outsourced the job and the guys response was I was supposed to make it disappear from 20 ft away not completely remove it. At this point I'm completely shocked that I was told this information and to have been told it will be taken care of when in fact its still there. We bought the car on Oct 6th and it is now Oct 13th and we finally have a scheduled appointment in the actual body shop for Nov 16th, 2015. So I have a brand new car that I have to drive for a month and a half with a very noticeable scratch on it and to be quite frank they don't care. I spoke with the general manager to express my utter disappointment and his response was he didn't know anything about it but he could schedule the maintenance so it got taken care of. How does the general manager not know what is going on at his own dealership and not know the staff there is out sourcing jobs on brand new cars. I am baffled by all this and will never use this dealership again, nor would I recommend it to friends, family, or even a general person off the street. I will drive an hour away to another Chevy dealership before I would use this dealership again.
We needed to turn in a 2011 chevy lease. We were very impressed with the 2014 Impala because of the safety fetchers , but it was priced out of our budget. Our sales person, John Gambone, did the usual by showing us several models and colors. Then the good part began to roll our way! Yes, we can get the color we wanted already on the lot and with the cluster of driver safety options. No penalty for wear and tear, and best of all, a refund! John searched out all of the incentives which I already knew about, plus some more such as " credit union" membership. The total came in under our expected lease payments!! We exchanged keys and drove away. Happy as ducks. The warning options have already averted several mishaps caused by other drivers. John called to ask how we were enjoying our new car. Our answer was a resounding, Yes we are.
The Chevrolet service team at Myrtle Beach Chevrolet & Cadillac are our 2011 Holiday Heroes for getting us on the road home in record time after our 2008 Avalanche experienced engine trouble on Wednesday afternoon, December 28. The outstanding and courteous service provided to us by the dealership turned what could have been a family vacation spoiler into a minor inconvenience.
When our truck began running rough and displayed engine service messages, an OnStar emergency call center representative directed us to the dealership, where the Service Advisor was just finishing up with another customer. He talked with us immediately, arranged for shuttle service back to our hotel, andeven though it was after 4:00 p.m. when we left the dealershipgot a
service technician to diagnose the problem so he could call us before leaving for the day.
The bad news: the engine required replacement parts; the truck needed to stay in SC over the New Years Eve weekend while we returned home to NC with a rental car. I expected to make an 8-hour, 400-mile round trip to return for our vehicle.
The good news: the parts, service and rental car were covered under the GM 5-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
The outstanding news: We got to drive our truck home, fully repaired, instead of leaving it in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. The Service Advisor called us on Friday afternoon to tell us that our truck was ready, just as we were getting ready to leave town.
The Myrtle Beach Chevrolet team obviously did everything possible to see that our truck would be ready days before we expected it, so that we could drive it home. Their customers are fortunate to have such an excellent dealership at their service.
