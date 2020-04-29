service Rating

I have taken my vehicle to Jim Hudson Toyota multiple times for service in the past few years. Almost every time I have done that, I have had to return to the dealership to have some repair finished, because it wasn't done or finished correctly. This is very inconvenient, and it takes up a great deal of my personal time. Most recently, I had to replace a my cooling fan, which broke and punctured my radiator as well. Because one of the radiator hose clamps was not sealed properly by the technician, my vehicle's cooling system was compromised, which in turn caused my engine's head gasket to fail due to the engine running hot. Upon returning to the dealership, to have them fix the issue that they caused, which helped to escalate the head gasket failure, I was told that I would have to pay for their incompetence. The dealership has continued to insist that there was once a recall on the head gasket for my vehicle, and they insist that I pay for their mistake from the original repair. While I understand that some parts of a vehicle can be on recall due to a risk of potential failure, that does not always happen with every recalled part. Furthermore, I do not believe that I should have to pay for something that broke on my vehicle as a direct result of their incompetence, especially when there was nothing wrong with my engine when I took it to them in the first place. In addition to this, I was also told that I would be issued a rental car/truck to drive back and forth to work while my vehicle was being repaired, however this has never happened, and they have had my truck for about two months. Furthermore, I would also like to add that the managers of this dealership are very difficult to get in touch with if you have any issues that need to be addressed with them in particularly. And they also consistently fail to follow up with you if they say they will do so at any given time. In conclusion, I do not recommend using the service department at Jim Hudson Toyota, because the repairs may not get done accurately, and you will find that you have to keep returning for issues that were caused by them. They will also try to have you pay for repairs to your vehicle that should be covered by them. As a result of what is going on with my particular vehicle, I am beginning to seek legal counsel to potentially resolve the issue that I have with the dealership, and if I am unable to do so, I will most certainly never do business with JHT ever again! Read more