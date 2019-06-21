Carolina Ford

103 Church St, Honea Path, SC 29654
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Carolina Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Carolina Ford

by Mark1955 on 06/21/2019

Carolina Ford is a small, independent dealership that provides exceptional service, not to be undersold pricing and extremely fair trade values. Our recent purchase of a 2019 Expedition included trade-in of our 2017 Taurus and 2013 F150. Blair was a terrific host, facilitated the process and ensured that we were totally comfortable with the terms of the transaction. Robert managed the paperwork and was extremely efficient while holding conversation. We drove the new vehicle home that afternoon. A great dealership, a great team. We highly recommend Carolina Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great folks easy to work with

by Mikestang on 04/19/2019

I take all of my vehicles to Carolina Ford for service. They do great work. Will go above and beyond to make service as convenient as possible. Small town dealer that knows how to take care of their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Services

by tylatoya on 02/16/2016

Staff were very friendly facility was very nice to wait in while I waited for my oil to be changed. And I was in and out quickly like the staff person said I would

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
