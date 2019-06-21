Carolina Ford
by 06/21/2019on
Carolina Ford is a small, independent dealership that provides exceptional service, not to be undersold pricing and extremely fair trade values. Our recent purchase of a 2019 Expedition included trade-in of our 2017 Taurus and 2013 F150. Blair was a terrific host, facilitated the process and ensured that we were totally comfortable with the terms of the transaction. Robert managed the paperwork and was extremely efficient while holding conversation. We drove the new vehicle home that afternoon. A great dealership, a great team. We highly recommend Carolina Ford.
Great folks easy to work with
by 04/19/2019on
I take all of my vehicles to Carolina Ford for service. They do great work. Will go above and beyond to make service as convenient as possible. Small town dealer that knows how to take care of their customers.
Good Services
by 02/16/2016on
Staff were very friendly facility was very nice to wait in while I waited for my oil to be changed. And I was in and out quickly like the staff person said I would