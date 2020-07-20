George Ballentine Ford Lincoln Customer Reviews of George Ballentine Ford Lincoln all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (5)
Recommend: Yes (
5) No ( 0) service Rating
Dependable, reliable and prompt service
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Dependable, reliable and prompt service
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Every interaction with Ballentine Ford service (and sales as well) has been exceptional. Mike Caruth (service manager) and his team have exceeded my expectations in every respect. Having done business with larger Ford dealers over the past few years and having marginal experiences, it has been refreshing to deal with a dealership where honesty and old fashioned customer focus is still evident.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Had some issues with my windows and was taken care off right away. Very good service and fast.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Sandra E 09/17/2019
I had a problem with car skipping. I left the car at service area overnight for them to test drive. They called and said it was not skipping. I picked the car up and it got worse. I took car back in and they said it was spark plugs. They replaced all spark plugs plus 2 coils.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Jbenarro 10/22/2018
Always courteous and very thorough.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on My Lincoln 08/02/2018
We had a good experience with our first purchase of a Lincoln.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on WA MITCHELL 07/27/2018
I am over 70 years old and have never had such good service as I receive at Ballentine Ford.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Good Ride 07/17/2018
Just had routine maintenance and it was as expected: fast, professional quality and expensive! This service I am willing to pay a little more for now because I know it is going to save me later.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I came in for an oil change and checkup. I was in and out in about 30 minutes. Ready to go with peace of mind about tires, etc, of my car before taking a trip.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on monterey 06/23/2018
they try hard and do their best to please. Nice folks
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Oil change & recall inspection!
by
on dhagcaywood 06/22/2018
I have been a customer of Ballentine Ford Service Dept almost 20 yrs. Service has always been prompt & satisfactory.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on D. Miller 06/12/2018
This is my fourth car I have bought from Randy at Ballentine Ford. I had a tight budget for this car and they worked with me and made it happen. I know when I buy here I get a reliable car at a good price.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on bigguyjr 06/11/2018
They Had Me In And Out In Pretty Fast For What They Had To Do... They Were Extremely Busy... Fair Price For The Work...
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
they've always been prompt and do good service
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on bluehose22 06/08/2018
Everyone at Ballentine Ford goes above and beyond to ensure the customer gets exactly what they want and need and not just what the dealership needs to move.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on James Werts 05/07/2018
The work was done in a timely manner and they work like they should.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less