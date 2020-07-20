George Ballentine Ford Lincoln

1305 Bypass 72 NE, Greenwood, SC 29649
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of George Ballentine Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
service Rating

Oil Change

by Randall on 07/20/2020

Dependable, reliable and prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
16 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent service

by Ancelha on 01/05/2020

Every interaction with Ballentine Ford service (and sales as well) has been exceptional. Mike Caruth (service manager) and his team have exceeded my expectations in every respect. Having done business with larger Ford dealers over the past few years and having marginal experiences, it has been refreshing to deal with a dealership where honesty and old fashioned customer focus is still evident.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service and fast

by stephen on 11/20/2019

Had some issues with my windows and was taken care off right away. Very good service and fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Repair

by Sandra E on 09/17/2019

I had a problem with car skipping. I left the car at service area overnight for them to test drive. They called and said it was not skipping. I picked the car up and it got worse. I took car back in and they said it was spark plugs. They replaced all spark plugs plus 2 coils.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Jbenarro on 10/22/2018

Always courteous and very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Our 1st Lincoln purchase

by My Lincoln on 08/02/2018

We had a good experience with our first purchase of a Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service of my F 150

by WA MITCHELL on 07/27/2018

I am over 70 years old and have never had such good service as I receive at Ballentine Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine maintenance

by Good Ride on 07/17/2018

Just had routine maintenance and it was as expected: fast, professional quality and expensive! This service I am willing to pay a little more for now because I know it is going to save me later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

OIL CHANGE

by Janette on 06/27/2018

I came in for an oil change and checkup. I was in and out in about 30 minutes. Ready to go with peace of mind about tires, etc, of my car before taking a trip.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by monterey on 06/23/2018

they try hard and do their best to please. Nice folks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change & recall inspection!

by dhagcaywood on 06/22/2018

I have been a customer of Ballentine Ford Service Dept almost 20 yrs. Service has always been prompt & satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Repeat Customer

by D. Miller on 06/12/2018

This is my fourth car I have bought from Randy at Ballentine Ford. I had a tight budget for this car and they worked with me and made it happen. I know when I buy here I get a reliable car at a good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience....

by bigguyjr on 06/11/2018

They Had Me In And Out In Pretty Fast For What They Had To Do... They Were Extremely Busy... Fair Price For The Work...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service, routine

by rmh on 06/11/2018

they've always been prompt and do good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent dealership

by bluehose22 on 06/08/2018

Everyone at Ballentine Ford goes above and beyond to ensure the customer gets exactly what they want and need and not just what the dealership needs to move.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MKX brake booster

by James Werts on 05/07/2018

The work was done in a timely manner and they work like they should.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
59 cars in stock
44 new0 used15 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
