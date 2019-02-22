Baker INFINITI

Visit dealer’s website 
1513 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Baker INFINITI

4.3
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Professional Prompt and Painless

by HappyBuyer on 02/22/2019

From Heidi the internet sales coordinator to Patrick my sales rep, the entire process was seamless. Attentive, accommodating, and reactive to my needs. I would highly recommend anyone in need of a new/used vehicle in the Greater Charleston area to give Baker the opportunity to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
6 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Disappointed

by Mr.B843 on 05/29/2019

I had a 9 am appointment for an oil change. When I arrived I was told to leave my car at drop off and go wait in the lounge. There were a few people ahead of me already waiting. After about 10 minutes, a gentleman came up and asked for my key. A young lady then came up, introduced herself, and said that my car was being worked on. After about an hour, I started to notice that all of the people ahead of me were no longer in the waiting area and that people that came in after me were being served and finished as well. I waited for about 15 more minutes and then started to walk around office cubes in plain sight of the service agents. I was beginning to feel as though I had been forgotten about. I found the young lady that had previously introduced herself as the agent that was going to handle my appointment and asked he if my car was ready yet. She looked confused and walked away to go check on my car. After a few moments of her walking around I picked up on the fact that my car could not be found. After a few more moments my car "miraculously" pulled up to the service center. I could tell that my car had been sitting for a while because it was no longer wet and showed no visible signs of having been recently washed. The service agent didn't apologize for the wait and made no mention of why no one could find my car. I ended up waiting over 2 hours for service even though I had an early appointment, the service department was not crowded, and people both before and after me were being seen, served, and completed while I sat waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner

by Lacrosse on 03/20/2019

My experience was great no problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Friendly Service

by Eagle0512 on 03/02/2019

Fast and quality work excellent customer svc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Professional Prompt and Painless

by HappyBuyer on 02/22/2019

From Heidi the internet sales coordinator to Patrick my sales rep, the entire process was seamless. Attentive, accommodating, and reactive to my needs. I would highly recommend anyone in need of a new/used vehicle in the Greater Charleston area to give Baker the opportunity to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Professional

by Tamica G on 02/21/2019

Quick Easy, professional and Mark my driver always a treat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Maintenance Appointment

by MyTerrain on 01/18/2019

Maintenance appointment went very smoothly at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes