service Rating

I had a 9 am appointment for an oil change. When I arrived I was told to leave my car at drop off and go wait in the lounge. There were a few people ahead of me already waiting. After about 10 minutes, a gentleman came up and asked for my key. A young lady then came up, introduced herself, and said that my car was being worked on. After about an hour, I started to notice that all of the people ahead of me were no longer in the waiting area and that people that came in after me were being served and finished as well. I waited for about 15 more minutes and then started to walk around office cubes in plain sight of the service agents. I was beginning to feel as though I had been forgotten about. I found the young lady that had previously introduced herself as the agent that was going to handle my appointment and asked he if my car was ready yet. She looked confused and walked away to go check on my car. After a few moments of her walking around I picked up on the fact that my car could not be found. After a few more moments my car "miraculously" pulled up to the service center. I could tell that my car had been sitting for a while because it was no longer wet and showed no visible signs of having been recently washed. The service agent didn't apologize for the wait and made no mention of why no one could find my car. I ended up waiting over 2 hours for service even though I had an early appointment, the service department was not crowded, and people both before and after me were being seen, served, and completed while I sat waiting. Read more