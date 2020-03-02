sales Rating

Recently I was on HWY 278 and my 2004 M3 had an issue which required towing late on a Thursday afternoon. With great reluctance, I called Hilton Head BMW. I was there once in the early 2000's and swore I would never return. Fortunately, necessity required that I swallow my stubborn streak and deal with the situation at hand. The call center person was VERY helpful and arranged for an appointment with a service advisor immediately. Upon my arrival via tow truck, I met with John Lazarski. John discussed the issue at hand and asked if there were any other issues he could help with or questions. I provided him with a list of other service items which needed attention. We discussed a priority list and price cap. John called the next day with an estimate and received authorization over the phone to begin work. Some parts had to be ordered and he called throughout the process to provide a couple of status updates. He was very professional and very patient. He got me in with little notice, addressed all of my issues and arranged for a ride home. When it was time to pick the vehicle up, the car was ready when promised and had been washed inside and out. We went over the invoice and questions prior to finishing our pickup appointment. I would highly recommend working with him. For others, like me who had a bad experience years ago, HH BMW is definitely worth another chance. I will be doing my service business with them in the future. Thanks John for the great service! Read more