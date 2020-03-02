Hilton Head BMW

Hilton Head BMW

1230 Fording Island Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910
(866) 937-0104
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hilton Head BMW

5.0
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Thank You!

by Taylors on 02/03/2020

Salesperson Michael C. was about as perfect for my family as can be! He listened to what we said we wanted and needed, allowed us the personal space (so important!) to narrow our decision, and then gave even more helpful advice and suggestions to consider that had escaped us. Look, almost all of us have been on a lot where they've made you feel as if the world would end if you dared to walk off their dealership property. It's not a pleasant experience. We ended up taking a car home that we were very happy with, that looks great, and we almost damn love (all things we have felt with past car purchases). But never before could we also say that we had a salesperson who provided such immeasurable, caring assistance in helping us getting there! Thanks again, Michael!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

28 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Thank You!

sales Rating

Great service

by Creeker on 01/16/2019

Great service! Everything done on a timely basis, loaner car was ready, phone calls to keep me apprised of status of service and efficient, knowledgeable and friendly service manager! Thanks, Brad!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Emergency Service

by Happy on 01/10/2019

Recently I was on HWY 278 and my 2004 M3 had an issue which required towing late on a Thursday afternoon. With great reluctance, I called Hilton Head BMW. I was there once in the early 2000's and swore I would never return. Fortunately, necessity required that I swallow my stubborn streak and deal with the situation at hand. The call center person was VERY helpful and arranged for an appointment with a service advisor immediately. Upon my arrival via tow truck, I met with John Lazarski. John discussed the issue at hand and asked if there were any other issues he could help with or questions. I provided him with a list of other service items which needed attention. We discussed a priority list and price cap. John called the next day with an estimate and received authorization over the phone to begin work. Some parts had to be ordered and he called throughout the process to provide a couple of status updates. He was very professional and very patient. He got me in with little notice, addressed all of my issues and arranged for a ride home. When it was time to pick the vehicle up, the car was ready when promised and had been washed inside and out. We went over the invoice and questions prior to finishing our pickup appointment. I would highly recommend working with him. For others, like me who had a bad experience years ago, HH BMW is definitely worth another chance. I will be doing my service business with them in the future. Thanks John for the great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fabulous Service

by Ken on 12/30/2018

Had a flat tire at home. Tow truck came within an hour. Dealer kept me posted on truck arrival. Had the new tire on by the next morning - on a Saturday!!! Service Advisor Joe was on top of it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Service with a smile

by Island_Speeder on 12/24/2018

Had a problem with my car, brought in in, and Joe from the service dept was more then helpglful. Got me a loaner car and kept me posted with how my car repairs were coming along. Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!

by BAC on 12/19/2018

I took my car in for a 25,000 mile service, and they could not have been more efficient. Brad was quick to check me in, get me a loaner, and turned the car around extremely quickly. Everyone was very courteous. This is my second service experience at this dealership, and both were fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hilton Head BMW - Super Dealership

by goodexperience on 12/04/2018

I would highly recommend Hilton Head BMW for both used and new car sales and service. I recently traded my Mercedes ML for a preowned X5. Sydney Egnor, my sales representative, was extremely helpful in all aspects of the purchase. The purchase was performed basically over the phone. Trade in value, purchase price, and financing agreements were handled quickly and professionally. The delivery process was quick and through. Thank you, Hilton Head BMW, for a great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Service on 2005 BMW 325Ci

by mlhawkeye on 11/28/2018

Service Advisor, Mr. Joe Juliano at Hilton Head BMW was very professional, and knowledgeable on the vehicle (2005 BMW 325Ci). Oil change, breakfluid replacement, and air intake filters, as well as, reprogramming service engine soon light were done to my expectation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Loving My New X3!!!

by MollySA on 11/26/2018

I had an awesome buying experience at HH BMW! Brian Shirley was so informative and patient with me while I was picking options for my first Beemer. He went out of his way to make sure everything was in order for me to take delivery of my car at the Performance Center. The experience at the BMW Center in Greer was outstanding, thanks for recommending it Brian!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car

by Hubofuniverse on 11/09/2018

Jerry Mitchell, sales, again provided professional assistance with my new car lease! We now have four years working together - I trust him and his advice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Top notch dealer

by BrianDeir on 11/08/2018

This dealership went and is going above and beyond expectations. Everyone from my salesman Nick Stenzel to Mike in finance were the epitome of efficiency and professionalism. I can't leave out Jennifer Wallace who explained every option on the car in detail. This is my second purchase from them and will continue doing business with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service, great selection.

by Blueh20man on 11/08/2018

Fabbie was fabulous. Great service, great price! I feel she got us the best deal on our trade-in and new car She rocks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service once again

by Island_Speeder on 10/05/2018

One of my tires decided it was tires of holding air and so decided to go flat as I was driving to the gym. Detoured from the gym to Hilton Head BMW where I arrived without an appointment and near the end of the day. My service consultant Brad Woodcock decided not only would he get me a new tire, he also arranged for my upcoming schedualed service so I wouldn't have to come back in a few weeks. He arranged a loaner for me as well. Can't say enough good things about Brad. He never lets me down.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Bradyorlando on 10/05/2018

Very accommodating and great customer service, thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New tires

by Jerry1008 on 09/21/2018

As always excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by JPjr1974 on 09/07/2018

Very pleasant experience purchasing a used vehicle from the dealership. Sydney was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by LadyStew on 09/04/2018

Brad Woodcock is the best, BMW s service department is efficient and affordable. I found my new tires online, BMW matched the price, and gave me a special on an alignment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic experience

by KVCheney on 08/22/2018

Wonderful customer service! Great communication. I would highly recommend Hilton Head BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Professional Service at its Best

by Jprankin1 on 07/18/2018

Having spent many years in and around the automobile industry it was a pleasure doing business with Jerry and the staff at Hilton Head BMW. A very welcoming no high pressure atmosphere abounds at this dealership. We picked the car out on a auto website and when we got to the dealership the car was just as described if not better. The no haggle pricing was a little hard to swallow at first but when we compared it to other vehicles with the same options we got a deal. We drove 1& 1/2 and it was worth it. Same car near me was $2800 more and not as clean. I have family still in the auto business and Ill send folks to Jerry just as quick as I would my own family. If says its this way you can bank on it. No phony stuff here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2015 M3 purchase at Hilton Head BMW

by LadyF80 on 07/18/2018

After searching for a car for weeks and constantly being told That my criteria for a M3 was never going to happen by other sales reps at other dealerships, I had the best experience with my purchase at Hilton ahead BMW. Vertus was my sales person. He was patient, knowledgeable, helpful and made it easy. I bought the car without even driving it. Did all of the paperwork via email and fedex since I live 3 hours away. Drove down and picked it up. It was so easy! There is a huge difference at this dealership because of the experienced staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The best service!

by Johnstro on 07/05/2018

Ive bought two X-5s from Hilton Head BMW. They are great SUVs but more importantly the service at HH BMW is out of this world. Always pleasant, always considerate of my time and always fixed the first time! John Lazarski is an incredible asset to this dealership and the reason I buy my cars there and have them serviced by them. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

