Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Broadway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Broadway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
2720 Broadway Ave, Yankton, SD 57078
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Broadway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent customer service

by Ryan H. on 04/04/2022

Excellent customer service and pricing. Will always bring my vehicles here versus some of the “big box” stores in the area. Did the requested services plus unexpected warranty work! Great team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent customer service

by Ryan H. on 04/04/2022

Excellent customer service and pricing. Will always bring my vehicles here versus some of the “big box” stores in the area. Did the requested services plus unexpected warranty work! Great team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Position Sensor replacement

by Tim_G__ on 03/10/2022

Good service, I was told the price ahead of time and there were no surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
1 car in stock
0 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for