Spearfish Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Spearfish Cadillac
Service Dept
by 01/13/2022on
The service department goes above and beyond every time. Even if I don’t have an appt if my vehicle is having an issue and I happen to be down that way they will squeeze me in even if booked up for the day. A few months ago I noticed an issue with one of my pickups when making the trip down there. My appt was for fixing another issue. Again they were booked up, yet made time to check out the problem and even fix it (redo brakes). Even when they notice an issue doing a regular service if they have the parts they almost always fit it in that day in fixing it. Everyone is always nice and willing to help. There is a reason we keep coming back. This year marks 22yrs of using the service dept!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Dept
by 01/13/2022on
The service department goes above and beyond every time. Even if I don’t have an appt if my vehicle is having an issue and I happen to be down that way they will squeeze me in even if booked up for the day. A few months ago I noticed an issue with one of my pickups when making the trip down there. My appt was for fixing another issue. Again they were booked up, yet made time to check out the problem and even fix it (redo brakes). Even when they notice an issue doing a regular service if they have the parts they almost always fit it in that day in fixing it. Everyone is always nice and willing to help. There is a reason we keep coming back. This year marks 22yrs of using the service dept!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service is South Dakota
by 02/09/2021on
If you are looking for the best and friendliest service the place to go is Speerfish motors . From sales , service the service you get from them is excellent. Keep up the good work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Merton & Susan Clarkson
by 05/13/2019on
We had a wonderful experience at Spearfish Motors. Jason Konstant is wonderful as is everyone else that works there. Everyone at Spearfish Motors is so friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes