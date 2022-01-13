5 out of 5 stars service Rating

The service department goes above and beyond every time. Even if I don’t have an appt if my vehicle is having an issue and I happen to be down that way they will squeeze me in even if booked up for the day. A few months ago I noticed an issue with one of my pickups when making the trip down there. My appt was for fixing another issue. Again they were booked up, yet made time to check out the problem and even fix it (redo brakes). Even when they notice an issue doing a regular service if they have the parts they almost always fit it in that day in fixing it. Everyone is always nice and willing to help. There is a reason we keep coming back. This year marks 22yrs of using the service dept! Read more