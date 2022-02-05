5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I dealt with Harley from my first visit. He was extremely helpful in deciphering what was or would be available. I was able to drive a similar car on hand. He led me through the hold on my choice which was not there yet. He took care of the preliminary contact with the finance department. He made sure I understood that I would be contacted when the car arrived and would be able to change my mind at no cost to me, if I wasn’t completely satisfied. He kept me informed as more delivery information was available. When my car arrived which was within the estimate I had been given. He called when the car arrived and set a time for me to get it. Purchase paperwork had been partially completed saving time. I then met wit Jorge in finance. He was also a pleasure to work with. He was very patient with all of my questions and change requests. When the loan process was complete, Harley went with me to my car and explained all of the options, particularly the safety options which were not in my previous escape. My purchase was a very positive experience from start to finish. With customer service like this, I was relieved not to have tried to use one of the auto sales online. I love my car! Read more