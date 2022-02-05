Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln
Quick build of my new car
by 05/02/2022on
Love the new vehicle. Dealership great to work with
2022 Bronco Experience
by 04/30/2022on
Great service. I am always treated well by the staff. Just purchased a 2022 Bronco. Mitch the salesman keep me informed of the assembly and delivery process from start to finish. Nice job! Thank you Sioux Falls Ford!
Purchase of 2022 Explorer
by 04/19/2022on
Excellent experience of ordering and customizing our Explorer. Harley was very helpful through the whole process and continues to make himself available with anything we may need.
Great experience. Worth our drive to buy.
by 04/19/2022on
We had a great experience picking our our F150. Sales guy Roy was very helpful with the cars we wanted to view waiting when we arrived. He answered our questions and offered suggestions, but was not pushy. Paperwork process was smooth. Vehicle was washed before we left the dealership. Would have had liked the opportunity to swap tires for something more aggressive. Love the 7 day/30 day satisfaction clause and the Blue Oval Gold Certified gives me peace of mind and confidence that I will have a reliable pickup.
Another Great experience!!!
by 04/09/2022on
All the people were very knowledgeable and friendly and courteous
Fantastic service
by 03/24/2022on
They really treated us right from start to finish.
Great customer service. 2022 Escape purchase.
by 03/03/2022on
I dealt with Harley from my first visit. He was extremely helpful in deciphering what was or would be available. I was able to drive a similar car on hand. He led me through the hold on my choice which was not there yet. He took care of the preliminary contact with the finance department. He made sure I understood that I would be contacted when the car arrived and would be able to change my mind at no cost to me, if I wasn’t completely satisfied. He kept me informed as more delivery information was available. When my car arrived which was within the estimate I had been given. He called when the car arrived and set a time for me to get it. Purchase paperwork had been partially completed saving time. I then met wit Jorge in finance. He was also a pleasure to work with. He was very patient with all of my questions and change requests. When the loan process was complete, Harley went with me to my car and explained all of the options, particularly the safety options which were not in my previous escape. My purchase was a very positive experience from start to finish. With customer service like this, I was relieved not to have tried to use one of the auto sales online. I love my car!
Very happy I went to sioux falls ford
by 02/23/2022on
I enjoyed the help and time I spent with Ken and Matt !!
Harley was great to work with! He handled everything nicely!
by 02/01/2022on
Harley was great to work with! He handled everything nicely!
New vehicle purchase
by 02/01/2022on
The sales experience was too shelf. I have purchased numerous vehicles from this dealership and have yet to be disappointed with their customer focus.
Enjoyable shopping experience
by 01/29/2022on
Thank you Chris, Kevin, and Josh for an enjoyable shopping and buying experience. Linda usually does not like such excursions, but even she came away with only positive comments.
First Ford purchase!
by 01/22/2022on
Drew was great to work with, very friendly and no pressure! Our first Ford purchase !
Just Fabulous & Amazing
by 01/14/2022on
OMG OMG OMG This Ford dealership is absolutely amazing they went way way way above & beyond in customer service I'm in customer service myself & I am truly thankful for everything they did for me I work 6 days a week when I called them & told them what I needed to get around in the snow because I had moved here from where snow is non existent so I needed something to drive in the snow so I had a 30 minute window before they closed called & told them what I wanted & when I pulled up my new SUV was sitting waiting for me it was absolutely beautiful they worked with me until almost 10pm 2 hours after closing time to get this deal finished Thank You Very Much to Matt in Finance & Ken my salesperson for both doing an Outstanding Wonderful Job I will definitely be coming back to buy again Thanks
F-150 Lariat purchase
by 01/07/2022on
This dealership has outstanding and highly competitive pricing of trucks in a market with very little inventory. Chris, the sales representative I worked with, was very cordial, pleasantly customer-focused, and extremely helpful in my selection process.The entire staff I interacted with was courteous and accommodating to my requests.
Nice and quick
by 12/29/2021on
Was able to close the deal quickly with 0% interest.
Bought out lease
by 12/29/2021on
All my needs were addressed. Good financing rate and the dealership is taking care of transferring title, license, registration and sales tax at the courthouse.
F150
by 12/23/2021on
Everyone made it SO EASY!
Buyback Purchase
by 12/04/2021on
Worked with me on a buyback and they did a great job. They made it very easy. It ended a 1 1/2 year process that was extremely stressful and I am very greatfull!
Billy Bronco
by 11/28/2021on
They live up to their motto “ Nice just ask around !” It was a smooth, speedy informative purchase.
It’s a New Car!!
by 11/27/2021on
Great Experience!! Fair and honest.
Great experience!!
by 11/25/2021on
Thomas anawski was great. He was so helpful and easy to work with. I would recommend him to anyone.
