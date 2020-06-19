1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I leased a brand new CRV in 2015. It currently has less than 20,000 miles on it. Earlier this summer it started to have an odor coming from the a/c vents. When I took it in the first time they did nothing. Second time I mentioned it I was more than a little mad. So I had them change the cabin filter. They assured me that would fix it. A few weeks later I was back because the smell had not gone away. Their suggestion of spraying Lysol down the vents was a weak attempt at appeasing me at best. One day I called and was very upset. I have owned many new vehicles, and many old vehicles, and have never had a stink emanate from the vents like I have in this CRV. Smells like urine or ammonia or something. Just awful. I insisted they take apart the a/c tubing and find where the mold or whatever it is was growing and clean it out. I was told that would mean they had to call a Honda engineer. Well whatever will fix it! So I was asked to bring it in and leave it all day. When I went to pick it up I asked the guy who brought it out to me if the smell was gone and he said it smelled okay to him. "Just like the stuff they sprayed in the vents I guess" he says. So great-they sprayed some more stuff in instead of fixing the problem like I asked. So two months later it still stinks and I am now looking for a different vehicle. I'm getting out of this one asap.