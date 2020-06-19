Vern Eide Honda
Customer Reviews of Vern Eide Honda
Trust in the service dept is so important
by 06/19/2020on
We have all our service work on the two Hondas done at this dealer's shop. The reason I rate them so highly is they don't recommend more service and parts replacement than is needed. Through the years we've found when the service personnel tell us repair or replacement is needed - it is indeed needed and at a reasonable price. I will not trade with a dealer if his/her shop is in the practice of selling service that isn't needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trust in the service dept is so important
by 06/19/2020on
We have all our service work on the two Hondas done at this dealer's shop. The reason I rate them so highly is they don't recommend more service and parts replacement than is needed. Through the years we've found when the service personnel tell us repair or replacement is needed - it is indeed needed and at a reasonable price. I will not trade with a dealer if his/her shop is in the practice of selling service that isn't needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No one will listen to me!
by 10/18/2016on
I leased a brand new CRV in 2015. It currently has less than 20,000 miles on it. Earlier this summer it started to have an odor coming from the a/c vents. When I took it in the first time they did nothing. Second time I mentioned it I was more than a little mad. So I had them change the cabin filter. They assured me that would fix it. A few weeks later I was back because the smell had not gone away. Their suggestion of spraying Lysol down the vents was a weak attempt at appeasing me at best. One day I called and was very upset. I have owned many new vehicles, and many old vehicles, and have never had a stink emanate from the vents like I have in this CRV. Smells like urine or ammonia or something. Just awful. I insisted they take apart the a/c tubing and find where the mold or whatever it is was growing and clean it out. I was told that would mean they had to call a Honda engineer. Well whatever will fix it! So I was asked to bring it in and leave it all day. When I went to pick it up I asked the guy who brought it out to me if the smell was gone and he said it smelled okay to him. "Just like the stuff they sprayed in the vents I guess" he says. So great-they sprayed some more stuff in instead of fixing the problem like I asked. So two months later it still stinks and I am now looking for a different vehicle. I'm getting out of this one asap.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Service
by 09/02/2014on
After leaseing a Honda from them, I wanted to buy the car. I had to call them repeatedly and would never get a call back. I finally call the sales manager, who had an attitude, and then transferred me to the sales guy who wouldn't ever call me. Finally the paperwork gets started and I buy the car 1 month after trying to get a hold of them! Now I still have not received my loan information to make my payments and it is due in 2 days! And of course I can't get anyone to call me back again! Horrible service, do not shop at Vern Eide!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Customer for 17 years... never a complaint!
by 03/22/2012on
We've have been buying vehicles and having them serviced at Vern Eide Honda for 17 years. If "awesome" wasn't overly used to the point of meaninglessness I would use that word. Everything about this dealership is spectacular! You pull inside to start the service experience and the area is clean, modern and well lit. The service writers are professional make you feel welcome, comfortable and confident. They never try to slip in any "extras" and the service is always performed promptly, professionally and as promised. The waiting area is like being in a fantastic coffee shop... except it's free! And of course, these vehicles are Honda's so in those 17 years I have only one repair that was anything more than a regularly scheduled maintenance visit. The vehicles are great, the service is great, the surroundings are great and the staff is great. I can't imagine ever going anywhere else and recommended them with as many stars as they will give me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments