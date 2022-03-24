Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln

Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
4901 W 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(275)
Recommend: Yes (58) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic service

by AKA on 03/24/2022

They really treated us right from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
275 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic service

by AKA on 03/24/2022

They really treated us right from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service. 2022 Escape purchase.

by Candy on 03/03/2022

I dealt with Harley from my first visit. He was extremely helpful in deciphering what was or would be available. I was able to drive a similar car on hand. He led me through the hold on my choice which was not there yet. He took care of the preliminary contact with the finance department. He made sure I understood that I would be contacted when the car arrived and would be able to change my mind at no cost to me, if I wasn’t completely satisfied. He kept me informed as more delivery information was available. When my car arrived which was within the estimate I had been given. He called when the car arrived and set a time for me to get it. Purchase paperwork had been partially completed saving time. I then met wit Jorge in finance. He was also a pleasure to work with. He was very patient with all of my questions and change requests. When the loan process was complete, Harley went with me to my car and explained all of the options, particularly the safety options which were not in my previous escape. My purchase was a very positive experience from start to finish. With customer service like this, I was relieved not to have tried to use one of the auto sales online. I love my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy I went to sioux falls ford

by Dave on 02/23/2022

I enjoyed the help and time I spent with Ken and Matt !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Harley was great to work with! He handled everything nicely!

by Mhoneycutt on 02/01/2022

Harley was great to work with! He handled everything nicely!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Bill on 02/01/2022

The sales experience was too shelf. I have purchased numerous vehicles from this dealership and have yet to be disappointed with their customer focus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyable shopping experience

by Mark Guthmiller on 01/29/2022

Thank you Chris, Kevin, and Josh for an enjoyable shopping and buying experience. Linda usually does not like such excursions, but even she came away with only positive comments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Ford purchase!

by Tim on 01/22/2022

Drew was great to work with, very friendly and no pressure! Our first Ford purchase !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just Fabulous & Amazing

by Santa Claus on 01/14/2022

OMG OMG OMG This Ford dealership is absolutely amazing they went way way way above & beyond in customer service I'm in customer service myself & I am truly thankful for everything they did for me I work 6 days a week when I called them & told them what I needed to get around in the snow because I had moved here from where snow is non existent so I needed something to drive in the snow so I had a 30 minute window before they closed called & told them what I wanted & when I pulled up my new SUV was sitting waiting for me it was absolutely beautiful they worked with me until almost 10pm 2 hours after closing time to get this deal finished Thank You Very Much to Matt in Finance & Ken my salesperson for both doing an Outstanding Wonderful Job I will definitely be coming back to buy again Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F-150 Lariat purchase

by Mark D on 01/07/2022

This dealership has outstanding and highly competitive pricing of trucks in a market with very little inventory. Chris, the sales representative I worked with, was very cordial, pleasantly customer-focused, and extremely helpful in my selection process.The entire staff I interacted with was courteous and accommodating to my requests.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice and quick

by Rachel S on 12/29/2021

Was able to close the deal quickly with 0% interest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought out lease

by Ken Martinec on 12/29/2021

All my needs were addressed. Good financing rate and the dealership is taking care of transferring title, license, registration and sales tax at the courthouse.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F150

by Tricia Cody on 12/23/2021

Everyone made it SO EASY!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyback Purchase

by Steve Overby on 12/04/2021

Worked with me on a buyback and they did a great job. They made it very easy. It ended a 1 1/2 year process that was extremely stressful and I am very greatfull!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Billy Bronco

by Ed Olson on 11/28/2021

They live up to their motto “ Nice just ask around !” It was a smooth, speedy informative purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It’s a New Car!!

by Deb on 11/27/2021

Great Experience!! Fair and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!!

by Michelle on 11/25/2021

Thomas anawski was great. He was so helpful and easy to work with. I would recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by Jim Fettig on 10/25/2021

CJ was fantastic to deal with! He did everything he said he would do and did it when he said he’d do it. His customer service was second to none. I will call him first if I’m in need of a vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Experience!!

by Jake on 10/25/2021

Ryan our sales rep was very good at communicating, friendly and honest. It was a pleasure to do business with the whole Sioux Falls Ford group!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Franky

by Gary Strasburg on 09/24/2021

Very pleasant experience. Everyone involved in the purchase of my new pickup had a smile and a firm handshake. Everything was explained well I’m happy with my dealings with Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely Satisfied Customers

by Faye and Bruce on 09/20/2021

We have bought several vehicles from Sioux Falls Ford over the years and we have always been very happy with our purchases and the processes that this dealership uses to make this happen. Sales Consultant Christopher Gollnick and Finance Manager Josh Fitzgerald performed their jobs very professionally and made us believe that their goals were to sell us the vehicle that would best suit our needs. From our experiences both in the past and this most recent purchase we would definitely recommend Sioux Falls Ford to anyone that wants to work with very professional and extremely knowledgeable sales team members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CJ Rocks

by Happy Lincoln Owner on 09/12/2021

CJ delivered all the information needed to make a smart purchase of our new car. He carefully explained every detail and even set up functions after the sale. CJ, I hope you are still selling cars when we’re ready to buy again! We’ll be looking you up 😉 Thank you for making our car buying experience awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
111 cars in stock
0 new44 used67 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
16 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
13 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes