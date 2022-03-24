Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln
Fantastic service
by 03/24/2022on
They really treated us right from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service. 2022 Escape purchase.
by 03/03/2022on
I dealt with Harley from my first visit. He was extremely helpful in deciphering what was or would be available. I was able to drive a similar car on hand. He led me through the hold on my choice which was not there yet. He took care of the preliminary contact with the finance department. He made sure I understood that I would be contacted when the car arrived and would be able to change my mind at no cost to me, if I wasn’t completely satisfied. He kept me informed as more delivery information was available. When my car arrived which was within the estimate I had been given. He called when the car arrived and set a time for me to get it. Purchase paperwork had been partially completed saving time. I then met wit Jorge in finance. He was also a pleasure to work with. He was very patient with all of my questions and change requests. When the loan process was complete, Harley went with me to my car and explained all of the options, particularly the safety options which were not in my previous escape. My purchase was a very positive experience from start to finish. With customer service like this, I was relieved not to have tried to use one of the auto sales online. I love my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very happy I went to sioux falls ford
by 02/23/2022on
I enjoyed the help and time I spent with Ken and Matt !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Harley was great to work with! He handled everything nicely!
by 02/01/2022on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New vehicle purchase
by 02/01/2022on
The sales experience was too shelf. I have purchased numerous vehicles from this dealership and have yet to be disappointed with their customer focus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Enjoyable shopping experience
by 01/29/2022on
Thank you Chris, Kevin, and Josh for an enjoyable shopping and buying experience. Linda usually does not like such excursions, but even she came away with only positive comments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First Ford purchase!
by 01/22/2022on
Drew was great to work with, very friendly and no pressure! Our first Ford purchase !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Just Fabulous & Amazing
by 01/14/2022on
OMG OMG OMG This Ford dealership is absolutely amazing they went way way way above & beyond in customer service I'm in customer service myself & I am truly thankful for everything they did for me I work 6 days a week when I called them & told them what I needed to get around in the snow because I had moved here from where snow is non existent so I needed something to drive in the snow so I had a 30 minute window before they closed called & told them what I wanted & when I pulled up my new SUV was sitting waiting for me it was absolutely beautiful they worked with me until almost 10pm 2 hours after closing time to get this deal finished Thank You Very Much to Matt in Finance & Ken my salesperson for both doing an Outstanding Wonderful Job I will definitely be coming back to buy again Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
F-150 Lariat purchase
by 01/07/2022on
This dealership has outstanding and highly competitive pricing of trucks in a market with very little inventory. Chris, the sales representative I worked with, was very cordial, pleasantly customer-focused, and extremely helpful in my selection process.The entire staff I interacted with was courteous and accommodating to my requests.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nice and quick
by 12/29/2021on
Was able to close the deal quickly with 0% interest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bought out lease
by 12/29/2021on
All my needs were addressed. Good financing rate and the dealership is taking care of transferring title, license, registration and sales tax at the courthouse.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
F150
by 12/23/2021on
Everyone made it SO EASY!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buyback Purchase
by 12/04/2021on
Worked with me on a buyback and they did a great job. They made it very easy. It ended a 1 1/2 year process that was extremely stressful and I am very greatfull!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Billy Bronco
by 11/28/2021on
They live up to their motto “ Nice just ask around !” It was a smooth, speedy informative purchase.
It’s a New Car!!
by 11/27/2021on
Great Experience!! Fair and honest.
Great experience!!
by 11/25/2021on
Thomas anawski was great. He was so helpful and easy to work with. I would recommend him to anyone.
Car purchase
by 10/25/2021on
CJ was fantastic to deal with! He did everything he said he would do and did it when he said he’d do it. His customer service was second to none. I will call him first if I’m in need of a vehicle
Wonderful Experience!!
by 10/25/2021on
Ryan our sales rep was very good at communicating, friendly and honest. It was a pleasure to do business with the whole Sioux Falls Ford group!
Franky
by 09/24/2021on
Very pleasant experience. Everyone involved in the purchase of my new pickup had a smile and a firm handshake. Everything was explained well I’m happy with my dealings with Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln.
Extremely Satisfied Customers
by 09/20/2021on
We have bought several vehicles from Sioux Falls Ford over the years and we have always been very happy with our purchases and the processes that this dealership uses to make this happen. Sales Consultant Christopher Gollnick and Finance Manager Josh Fitzgerald performed their jobs very professionally and made us believe that their goals were to sell us the vehicle that would best suit our needs. From our experiences both in the past and this most recent purchase we would definitely recommend Sioux Falls Ford to anyone that wants to work with very professional and extremely knowledgeable sales team members.
CJ Rocks
by 09/12/2021on
CJ delivered all the information needed to make a smart purchase of our new car. He carefully explained every detail and even set up functions after the sale. CJ, I hope you are still selling cars when we’re ready to buy again! We’ll be looking you up 😉 Thank you for making our car buying experience awesome!
1 Comments