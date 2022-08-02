Skip to main content
Beadle's Sales

1404 E Grand Xing, Mobridge, SD 57601
Today 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrible Service Department

by Todd R Mangin on 02/08/2022

Contacted Service for installation on motor. Got quote. Was told they would call when motor came in. I offered to put down money beforehand. 2 months later called to check status of motor. Was told forgot to order motor. Was called next day said motor would be in in 10 days. Was called 11-12 days later was told “We don’t have time or room to install motor.”! Will never do business here again!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
