1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Contacted Service for installation on motor. Got quote. Was told they would call when motor came in. I offered to put down money beforehand. 2 months later called to check status of motor. Was told forgot to order motor. Was called next day said motor would be in in 10 days. Was called 11-12 days later was told “We don’t have time or room to install motor.”! Will never do business here again!!!!! Read more