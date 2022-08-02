Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Beadle's Sales

Beadle's Sales

Visit dealer’s website 
1404 E Grand Xing, Mobridge, SD 57601
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Beadle's Sales

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrible Service Department

by Todd R Mangin on 02/08/2022

Contacted Service for installation on motor. Got quote. Was told they would call when motor came in. I offered to put down money beforehand. 2 months later called to check status of motor. Was told forgot to order motor. Was called next day said motor would be in in 10 days. Was called 11-12 days later was told “We don’t have time or room to install motor.”! Will never do business here again!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
26 cars in stock
0 new26 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes