Slow Processing
by 11/10/2020on
I bought my car here back in June. It is now November and I am still waiting for my registration to be complete. The dealer used a 3rd party vendor to handle this because of covid. While everybody has been kind, the lack of urgency regarding this is upsetting, and I would not work with them again at this point.
They treat you like family
by 03/09/2018on
Everyone down at Edwards auto sales were super friendly. Once I found a car I liked, they all worked so hard to get me In it. I will most defiantly be reccomending them too all my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
:)
by 01/29/2018on
Service department always takes care of me, even when I am a pain. Thank you Lee, Kevin & Troy!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hometown Feel
by 09/19/2017on
Edward's Ford is an exceptional dealership! Their hometown atmosphere makes buying a vehicle and servicing it a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people and an awesome dealership!
by 07/20/2016on
Wonderful people! They feel like family! I can think of no other dealership I've been to that's offers this kind of service. 5-Stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taurus is happy! Curtious staff! Timely service
by 07/15/2016on
Vehicle: 2010 Ford Taurus Problem: CD ejector was being very temper mental. Fault Found: Internal fault in CD player unit. Ordered part and replaced audio control module/ completed PMI; tested; all A-ok. Service personnel were polite and helpful. (didn't make me feel like a stupid person). Ordering part, and replacing audio control module was done in a timely manner. Problem fixed and I am a happy driver. MaryClark
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't Be Happier
by 07/15/2016on
The sales and finance staff were awesome! We hadn't planned to purchase a preowned car from a dealer, but Edwards had a good selection and helped us make it affordable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT DEALERSHIP, AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALESMAN.
by 07/14/2016on
My experience was excellent! I called the dealership and asked for a sales associate. Mr. Broadus Albertson answered the call. I told him what I had seen on the internet website, and to see if we could work something out on the Lincoln. He got my info, and called me back in less than 15 minutes. He got me approved without even going to the dealership. I went in and check the SUV out, test drove it and was sold. I went back and told him to start the paperwork. I was in the dealership for approximately 30 minutes, signed the papers, got insurance on the vehicle, and was out the door. That is the best car buying experience I've ever had! I highly recommend Edwards Auto Sales, and Broadus Albertson as a salesman. A+ to them both!!! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people
by 07/04/2016on
Got a great deal at Edward's Auto in West Union. Listened to what I wanted. Answered all my concerns and took time to research each option available. Enjoyed dealing with Danny, Joe and Neal. Looking forward to great customer service as well. Thanks, you have another happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience.
by 06/22/2016on
Very pleased with the overall experience related to the purchase of my new Ford Focus hatchback. Well informed salesman, and pleasureable dealing with management concerning the numbers. One price no back and forth haggling. This was the best value deal of the dealers I approched.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good service
by 05/31/2016on
Everyone is thoughtful and service is done in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Going the extra mile
by 04/20/2016on
I allways shop around to a lot of dealers before I go to Edwards my point to that is after seeing the Chevy and dodge dealers,,,,,,,, I make my way to Edwards auto and I'm looking at trucks sales guys very cool guy worked with me ask me what I was looking for and pulled trucks out ofparking spot to show me the ones that fit what I was looking for over all I'll buy there from now own because they don't push you they just ask you questions to help you in your find and deliver.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/12/2016on
I received prompt, professional, and courteous service from the service manager, the technician who worked on my car, and the cashier who processed my payment. It's a pleasure to do business with Edwards Auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST
by 04/07/2016on
Fantastic experience. Great people. Fast and courteous service! Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edwards Auto Service Department
by 03/31/2016on
The Works Oil Change is a great maintenance service.With all the services included with The Works it makes for a one stop appointment.The staff are always very pleasant and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes