My experience was excellent! I called the dealership and asked for a sales associate. Mr. Broadus Albertson answered the call. I told him what I had seen on the internet website, and to see if we could work something out on the Lincoln. He got my info, and called me back in less than 15 minutes. He got me approved without even going to the dealership. I went in and check the SUV out, test drove it and was sold. I went back and told him to start the paperwork. I was in the dealership for approximately 30 minutes, signed the papers, got insurance on the vehicle, and was out the door. That is the best car buying experience I've ever had! I highly recommend Edwards Auto Sales, and Broadus Albertson as a salesman. A+ to them both!!! Thank you! Read more