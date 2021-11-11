Customer Reviews of Burns Chevrolet
Great car and excellent dealership - Burns Cadillac
by 11/11/2021on
Bought a Cadillac XT5 and it was a great experience. Jonathan took total care of me from just looking for a new car to completing the sale. No pressure, just lots of information. Great car and excellent dealership.
Carolyn McMullen from Lancaster, South Carolina
by 03/19/2020on
Burns will make sure you get what you want when you come to them. I went looking for a car and my first dealership was Burns. I didn't bother to go anywhere else because I saw the car I wanted to get there at Burns. Everything went really well. All of the staff are very nice. My sales person was Warren. He was very helpful and nice.
Excellent customer service
by 06/05/2019on
My wife and I purchased a Traverse LTZ from Burns a few days ago. Miguel Ortiz is the man who made it happen for us. He came to us while we were looking around and introduced his self. Miguel was very professional and wasn't pushy at all, and he has a lot of knowledge on GM vehicles because he explained everything very thoroughly. My wife and I both have poor credit, but Miguel found a way to put us in the vehicle we wanted without any hassles. We had a great experience at Burns with Miguel, and when it comes time to get another vehicle, we will most definitely go back to Burns and deal with Miguel.
Used car purchase
by 04/17/2019on
My husband bought a car from this dealership. When my husband brought the car home I immediately smelled something in the car. I realized after a couple of days the dealership was trying to cover up the smoke smell in the car. I also noted the driver side mirror was broken and cannot be opened. I wish I could give the car back due to the smoke smell since our family does not smoke. I also found a car rental agreement in the glove box which I told me this car was being used as a rental. Again I would have never bought this car.
Worst Dealership Ever
by 04/04/2019on
Due to being in the military a few years ago, I have bought numerous vehicles from a variety of dealerships across the country. That being said, Burns Chevrolet is by far the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. They continuously messed up my purchase paperwork (had to go back to the dealership to re-sign a form a week after the car sale), they took 2 months to submit my transfer of registration to the DMV (which caused me to get a fine from the state for "not having" insurance on my previous vehicle for 25 days since I cancelled it the day I traded it in like every other normal person), they took over a month to pay off my old loan (which caused it to go out of the payoff window by numerous days), and so on. These issues caused me numerous problems with the DMV, many of which are still ongoing. Their customer service is awful, even at the owner level. I confronted the dealership about my problems, since at the time of sale they make you pay a $600 closing cost fee (to deal with administrative things), and I ended up having to do all of the work myself anyways. They agreed they messed up, but then the owner of the dealership would only refund me half of my money back (even though I've been the one having to deal with the DMV since they failed to do their jobs and submit paperwork on time - rather the dealership also sent me a letter in the mail 2 months after the sale, once they finally submitted the transfer of registration to the DMV, blaming me since the DMV couldn't transfer my registration because of an insurance issue with my trade‐in, which is the issue the dealership caused by not submitting the paperwork until almost 2 months later). Again, I do not recommend this dealership whatsoever, and they are by far the worst dealership I have ever dealt with; between the constant screw ups in my paper work and the extremely late submission of it to the DMV and my previous loan holder, their customer service is also garbage! Unfortunately, I just bought this car in January of 2019, and I am already going to trade it in so I no longer have to deal with Burns Chevrolet ever again. I would've rated them 0 stars if this review allowed me. Do not buy from them, I can't say that enough!!!
NOT SATISFIED
by 04/03/2019on
I took my Silverado LTZ in for an oil change,tire rotation and multi point inspection yesterday(4/2/19) and my tires were NOT rotated. I was charged $77.10 for this service. I have been taking my vehicles there for years and have never had an issue. When I called, the operation manager said he was sorry and that they would send me a check in the mail for $15.99 which is the fee for tire rotation. On top of that, the service boy tried to keep my locking lug nut tool but never rotated my tires. I had to go back in and get my tool from him. Now, I'm questioning did they even change the oil or inspect the rest of the truck. I am going to pull my dipstick and check to see if the oil is clean and also if the filter looks new. I will remember the "techs" employee number and I will request that he never touches my vehicle again! I will probably stand there next time to make sure all work is done correctly. I give 1 star on this service review!
Super service
by 03/14/2019on
This is a return for me I moved away for 5 years and when I came back I knew exactly where to go for my car service. I had been going to burns for me years prior to my move things have stayed the same very curtious people and I was kept informed of the movement and hoe much longer it would be I appreciate that very much. Church was on top of it and he made it a point to tell me how it was moving along. Great service great people
Worst Trade in process ever!
by 02/26/2019on
We traded in our Tundra for a Camaro, which was the beginning of this nightmare! The dealership was 15 days passed the 10 day pay off period for paying off the Tundra (that’s a total of 25 days), which then caused an insurance coverage lapse. We had to do everything ourselves because no one in the dealership knew what or where anything was, even though they charged us a $500 processing fee! We contacted GM headquarters to notify them of the situation and miraculously the truck was paid off the next day (again, 25 days later). So another month passes and we get a letter from the DMV regarding the insurance lapse saying the registration cannot be transferred to the new car until the $125 fee is paid (this is almost 2 months after the initial purchase date) so we have been driving this camaro for 2 months now illegally. Again, we had to contact the DMV and then go back up to the dealership to straighten everything out, this time we went straight to the manager. He got everything fixed for us, but when we requested our $500 processing fee be refunded, we only received about half of it back. This dealership is the worst I have ever went through and we are in the process of trading the car in just so we don’t have to deal with them anymore. I would never recommend anyone to this dealership!
First new car
by 01/18/2019on
I just purchased my first new car at Burns Chevrolet! Chris Williams helped me and it was very pleasant. I dread talking to sales people and he guided me with exactly what I wanted with no hassle. It was very easy and didn't take all day!
Oil Leak at 49,000 miles, SOLD CAR
by 01/03/2019on
at 49000 miles my car has an oil leak. It took over 2 days to diagnose and then 1400.00 to repair. When I got the car back from being serviced it still had a leak and then I sold the car and will never buy another Chevrolet again.
Unsatisfied
by 12/27/2018on
Service guys only waited on who they wanted to and then after I told them what I needed they said they wouldn’t be able to look at it today. They also wanted to charge me $136 just to diagnose the problem when I told them what the problem was.... the satellite antenna was leaking not like it was a motor problem!
Best Dealer in Charlotte Market
by 11/21/2018on
Professional experience. I appreciated the respect for my time, as I respected the sales professional's.
Great service and prices
by 10/08/2018on
I had been to a few other dealerships looking for a car, and then I found Burns!!! The customer service here was awesome!!! From the super sweet and helpful receptionist, to my superhero...yes superhero salesperson William Caldwell!! He was patient and assisted me with finding the right car for me!! I didn't have the best credit but Casey and the team had me leaving Burns Chevrolet a very happy woman!! Thanks to all of you, I can't express it enough, from the receptionist, to Mike, even to the guy who washed the car to make it soooo pretty and exquisite for me......to the guy who filled the tank up, everyone was kind, helpful and really seemed like they wanted to be there servicing me!!!! I highly recommend Burns and definitely ask for Willaim Caldwell, he won't disappoint you!! This guy was so knowledgeable, he showed me how to operate everything in the car, helped me set up the onstar and other systems, mind you it was about 2 hours after closing on Saturday and I wasn't feeling rushed or anything, I really can go on and on about my experience, but I am loving my new car😁😁😁 sorry so long and Thank you!
Review of my experience buying a car from Burns Chevrolet
by 09/01/2018on
I was helped my Mike Pennington to by my Certified Pre-Owned Chevy Cruze. It was a great experience as he helped me get the best price possible for my car! Mike was always willing to answer my many questions and get as much information as he could about the purchase that I made. 100% would recommend this place to anyone looking to find a great deal on a car!
2019 Traverse Purchase
by 08/28/2018on
A Big Shout out to Woody Hayes! He is a wonderful sales rep. He showed us all the features on the Traverse and explained to us how to operate them. Woody went the extra mile in working with our budget as did Jamar on getting us the best interest rate. Burns treats their customers like family. You made this a positive purchasing experience. Thanks guys!!
Great Sales & Service, Very nice Facility!
by 04/03/2018on
Recently purchased a new Chevy Colorado Z71 Centennial Edition from Burns Chevrolet. My Sales Specialist, Tony, did a great job. I wanted some accessories installed after purchase, he helped me get everything set up through their Service Dept and they took care of it a few days later. I also delt with Elizabeth from the Internet sales team and Adam (Sales Manager). They were all very helpful and quickly responded to any questions and concerns. This was my first purchase at Burns Chevy and I would definitely recommend them.
New Impala
by 01/23/2018on
We're a first time Burns customer, Melvin O. helped us work through purchase of a new Impala. We knew pretty much what we wanted when we entered the store, but we ended up with a little more car than we intended to buy. The store was pretty busy that day, so the process took somewhat longer than it should have. Mel is very knowledgeable and walked us thru all the new safety features that we were looking for in a new car. He is helping us with some after-the-sale items, so I think we're off to a good start. Looking forward to many good years of use from this vehicle.
Car purchase
by 12/08/2017on
This is the first time I have purchased a Chevrolet and could not be more happy with the experience and with the sales person, Bobby. I did not feel pressured to do buy or to "come into the building". When I decided to go inside, I was asked multiple times if I would like coffee or something to drink. I told him I was not going to purchase anything that night because I wanted my husband to drive the car (Bobby was willing to come up on his day off to accommodate my husband's schedule). Although Bobby had only been at Burns for 3 days, he answered my questions or found someone who was able to do so - I appreciate the fact he wasn't afraid to ask for help! When we set up the OnStar, Manuel came to help us. It was great. If ever in the market for another car, I will definitely ask for Bobby Jessup!
My new 2017 Cruze LT
by 09/01/2017on
I made a well informed purchase with the help of Darren Moore. Darren was knowledgeable of the entire lineup of vehicles, patient when answering all my questions and was very considerate finding just the right car in my price range. I highly recommend Burns and ask for Darren Moore when you visit, you won't be disappointed. Overall Burns has done right by me and my family and that's why we have given them repeat business.
Terrible customer service
by 05/24/2017on
Contacted for a price on a vehicle. After several emails discussing a vehicle and price they completely stopped answering and would Not respond at all
Worse experience ever!
by 01/09/2017on
I would never buy a vehicle from this dealership again! They do not honor what they say they will. They lost my paperwork numerous times. I bought the car and they didn't even send any paperwork to the insurance company. I would never go back! I would never recommend this place to anyone!
