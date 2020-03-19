1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Due to being in the military a few years ago, I have bought numerous vehicles from a variety of dealerships across the country. That being said, Burns Chevrolet is by far the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. They continuously messed up my purchase paperwork (had to go back to the dealership to re-sign a form a week after the car sale), they took 2 months to submit my transfer of registration to the DMV (which caused me to get a fine from the state for "not having" insurance on my previous vehicle for 25 days since I cancelled it the day I traded it in like every other normal person), they took over a month to pay off my old loan (which caused it to go out of the payoff window by numerous days), and so on. These issues caused me numerous problems with the DMV, many of which are still ongoing. Their customer service is awful, even at the owner level. I confronted the dealership about my problems, since at the time of sale they make you pay a $600 closing cost fee (to deal with administrative things), and I ended up having to do all of the work myself anyways. They agreed they messed up, but then the owner of the dealership would only refund me half of my money back (even though I've been the one having to deal with the DMV since they failed to do their jobs and submit paperwork on time - rather the dealership also sent me a letter in the mail 2 months after the sale, once they finally submitted the transfer of registration to the DMV, blaming me since the DMV couldn't transfer my registration because of an insurance issue with my trade‐in, which is the issue the dealership caused by not submitting the paperwork until almost 2 months later). Again, I do not recommend this dealership whatsoever, and they are by far the worst dealership I have ever dealt with; between the constant screw ups in my paper work and the extremely late submission of it to the DMV and my previous loan holder, their customer service is also garbage! Unfortunately, I just bought this car in January of 2019, and I am already going to trade it in so I no longer have to deal with Burns Chevrolet ever again. I would've rated them 0 stars if this review allowed me. Do not buy from them, I can't say that enough!!! Read more