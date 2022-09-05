Customer Reviews of Myrtle Beach Chevrolet
Service
by 05/09/2022on
It was easy. Made an appointment and dropped the vehicle off they called when it was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/09/2022on
It was easy. Made an appointment and dropped the vehicle off they called when it was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Purchase & Service was great1
by 02/21/2022on
I walked in to look at a vehicle that was used and unfortunately it had just been sold. My Salesman, Fernando Flores, was amazing! He asked me a few questions and quickly knew what I was looking for and found me a PERFECT SUV! I could not be happier with Fernando’s service & demeanor as he is calm, friendly, genuine, professional, and trustworthy! His communication is also great! If you are looking for a new or used vehicle and you want a patient salesperson that truly cares about his clients, then do yourself a favor and ask for FERNANDO FLORES! I highly recommend him and his entire team at Myrtle Beach Chevrolet Cadillac Dealership! I’ll be encouraging all of my friends, family and clients to come ask for you. Thank you, Fernando Flores! Sincerely, Anthony S. Caywood Follow up after oil change and first service! Great service and quick. The communication from Becki and her team were and always are great! Thank you, ladies!! My salesperson, Fernando, also saw me there and came out to greet me and chat. Nice touch by him as well! All around top-notch service and I'm extremely pleased with everyone here and how I've been treated as a person and customer. I highly recommend your dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price gouging in my opinion
by 08/12/2021on
Overcharged. I showed them a text message picture of a diagnostic test that I had already had done which that is what they said was wrong too. They did their own $140 diagnostic test that I had to pay for with the same result. I was there 2 hours with 45 minutes of that where my car was not being worked on because they were taking lunch. Just bought this car from them 3 months ago, put 2000 miles on it and now a "5 hour job" that cost almost $800. Never did I hear the words "complete fuel system cleaning and injector cleaning and premium fuel supplement" until I seen it on the bill. Changed spark plugs and cam actuator solenoid values. Labor charges $564.83 of the $792.24 bill and I was there 2 hours with 45 minutes of that time mechanics were gone to lunch, left the premises. Pretty steep in my opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shop Elsewhere Price Gouge and Poor Service
by 07/20/2021on
Bad service, bad business. we purchased our vehicle from this dealer in 2016. Started good slowly got worse and then bad. Services rendered weren’t complete as in no fluids replaced upon services we would have to take car back. Wanted to keep the relationship going we continued to take car for servicing here and tried to purchase a vehicle in 2019 and no one would help after walking in lot 3 times and emailing, no responses so we bought from another dealer. Same car we purchased in 2016 needed repairs…the price was inflated $250 above another dealer that sells same vehicle, half the price to repair?? Recently the same 2016 car had to be taken in for intake and exhaust cam actuators and fuel system cleaning. $550 and $240? $800? Now I felt we were being taken advantage of. Bonnie said Operations Manager would see us and negotiate price of repairs we were at dealership waiting, nothing. They gave us the key after paying $140 diagnostic fee, again an overcharge) and let us leave no one cared to talk to us. We got the same work complete and an oil change service on the car for $300 less at an official dealership the same day. Poor service. Beware they overcharge and gouge and under deliver. Plenty of other good trustworthy dealers elsewhere in the area that will save you hundreds.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Outstanding
by 01/31/2020on
Very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Frustrating!
by 07/30/2019on
Had to wait three weeks for them to figure out what part was needed to fix the front end of a Chevy truck only to have the President of the company claim he never heard of ProComp lifts and therefore did not want his dealership to fix a minor part in the suspension. Crazy! Extremely poor service as I could never get the service department or the parts department to call me back. Finally got tired of hunting them down for answers and will take my business elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Superior Service
by 05/06/2019on
Vacationing in MB April 28 - May 3. May 2nd the check engine light came on in our 2016 Chevy Traverse. Not wanting to risk a 730 mile trek up 95 with a possible problem we stopped in MB Chevrolet and spoke to Brad Davis about the engine light. No only did he push our vehicle to the front of the line for diagnosis but they shuttled us back to the resort while we waited. Not 2 hours later the car was fixed after a phone consultation. Excellent service. Can't thank Brad and MB Chevrolet enough. Thank you....for great southern service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
HORRIBLE SERVICE
by 03/18/2019on
Was told my car was completely fixed, woman at front desk wrote down everything i thought was wrong with it, knowing im no mechanic, thats all they looked into. no further diagnosis was done. my vehicle then broke down 2 days later and BRAD DAVIS told me its not their problem and i will be charged for further work to be done after i paid almost 1000 dollars to have my vehicle fixed. i drive a chevrolet malibu... what kind of chevy mechanic cant figure out whats wrong with my CHEVY??? Brad davis is a [non-permissible content removed] and has caused loss of service to the company by being rude and unethical. i have 5 Chevrolet vehicles in my family here and we will NO LONGER purchase or have anything fixed at the 501 chevrolet cadillac dealership of myrtle beach. thank you for stealing my money and doing nothing further but attempt to charge more money in the process of having my vehicle fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
2017 Camaro convertible
by 03/09/2019on
They were friendly and knowledgeable. Took a lot of time to explain the work that was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
maint visit
by 08/20/2018on
problems solved, but had a problem with schedule had a 830am appt, for maybe a 20 min repair got out after 10 am, three appts were made for 8am, with only one tech, lousy planning sorta like a drs office. did not like it
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lousy Customer Retention
by 07/12/2017on
Warranty service. Technicians unable to determine any problem low mileage vehicle with transmission and AC problems however they state nothing is wrong. I was advised on a prior service that we had one free oil change left on our warranty service but was assured it would not be an issue if it was a couple months past due to keeping low miles on the vehicle. The service tech states she spoke with the service manager-Jesse ( whom I've never met or seen) and he said if I had purchased the vehicle from him originally they would have done it but since I'm a transplant and the car was purchased elsewhere it would not be covered. Just to be clear: there is a sign flashing on the tv stating that they promise to address all your concerns. I was advised the by the service technician to tell Jesse he just made up my mind where I'm not buying my next vehicle. Very disappointed in service managers lack of customer service, and how he didn't even have the professionalism to come speak to me. All third party. Also it took over 40 minutes to get my car back because they had lost the paperwork and keys and the. Found it however never entered any notes. The simple things to keep loyal Chevrolet owners happy are not happening here, I will not be back and will be spreading the word.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Move on
by 08/05/2016on
Service Great...sales not so much.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Confusing but polite
by 07/07/2016on
Received a quote from Costco/Affinity Grp. 2 yrs ago for Tahoe on phone. Went to pay and sales manager said price didn't include doc fee. Called Affinity and received better equipped car for less than quote incl. doc. This year got quote from Edmunds for CT6 @ $52,456 incl. doc. Offered $51,500. Received e-mail frm salesman saying invoice was $52,500 and no counter offer. Pleasant people but find their sales group inept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Very Disappointed
by 10/13/2015on
Our salesman did a fabulous job of selling us the car, however I feel like I was taken advantage of. We just bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Traverse and there is a small scratch on the back next to the lift gate handle. We noticed it right away and we were told no problem it would get taken care of right away. I expressed we were very busy and I would rather leave the car at the dealership and not have to do the back and forth until the car was fixed. The salesman talked me into driving it home so I did. I received a call the next day to bring it in and it would be fixed. Well we took it back to get it fixed and then went to pick it up on a Thursday when they said it was all set, only to realize the same scratch was there and now instead of it being a light white color it was black and very noticeable. I was told they outsourced the job and the guys response was I was supposed to make it disappear from 20 ft away not completely remove it. At this point I'm completely shocked that I was told this information and to have been told it will be taken care of when in fact its still there. We bought the car on Oct 6th and it is now Oct 13th and we finally have a scheduled appointment in the actual body shop for Nov 16th, 2015. So I have a brand new car that I have to drive for a month and a half with a very noticeable scratch on it and to be quite frank they don't care. I spoke with the general manager to express my utter disappointment and his response was he didn't know anything about it but he could schedule the maintenance so it got taken care of. How does the general manager not know what is going on at his own dealership and not know the staff there is out sourcing jobs on brand new cars. I am baffled by all this and will never use this dealership again, nor would I recommend it to friends, family, or even a general person off the street. I will drive an hour away to another Chevy dealership before I would use this dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
going the extra mile
by 10/25/2014on
We needed to turn in a 2011 chevy lease. We were very impressed with the 2014 Impala because of the safety fetchers , but it was priced out of our budget. Our sales person, John Gambone, did the usual by showing us several models and colors. Then the good part began to roll our way! Yes, we can get the color we wanted already on the lot and with the cluster of driver safety options. No penalty for wear and tear, and best of all, a refund! John searched out all of the incentives which I already knew about, plus some more such as " credit union" membership. The total came in under our expected lease payments!! We exchanged keys and drove away. Happy as ducks. The warning options have already averted several mishaps caused by other drivers. John called to ask how we were enjoying our new car. Our answer was a resounding, Yes we are.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Holiday Heroes
by 01/05/2012on
The Chevrolet service team at Myrtle Beach Chevrolet & Cadillac are our 2011 Holiday Heroes for getting us on the road home in record time after our 2008 Avalanche experienced engine trouble on Wednesday afternoon, December 28. The outstanding and courteous service provided to us by the dealership turned what could have been a family vacation spoiler into a minor inconvenience. When our truck began running rough and displayed engine service messages, an OnStar emergency call center representative directed us to the dealership, where the Service Advisor was just finishing up with another customer. He talked with us immediately, arranged for shuttle service back to our hotel, andeven though it was after 4:00 p.m. when we left the dealershipgot a service technician to diagnose the problem so he could call us before leaving for the day. The bad news: the engine required replacement parts; the truck needed to stay in SC over the New Years Eve weekend while we returned home to NC with a rental car. I expected to make an 8-hour, 400-mile round trip to return for our vehicle. The good news: the parts, service and rental car were covered under the GM 5-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The outstanding news: We got to drive our truck home, fully repaired, instead of leaving it in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. The Service Advisor called us on Friday afternoon to tell us that our truck was ready, just as we were getting ready to leave town. The Myrtle Beach Chevrolet team obviously did everything possible to see that our truck would be ready days before we expected it, so that we could drive it home. Their customers are fortunate to have such an excellent dealership at their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Myrtle Beach Chevrolet Cadillac has been proudly serving Myrtle Beach, SC for over 25 years. Since 1989, we have been delivering new and used Chevrolet and Cadillac options to Conway, Georgetown, and Florence, SC. Shop our sought-after inventory of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Happy to assist, our knowledgeable sales consultants will be by your side from initial vehicle exploration to eventual trade-in and everything in between. At Myrtle Beach Chevrolet Cadillac, we have worked hard to earn our positive reputation. As we aim to satisfy the needs of Myrtle Beach drivers, our Chevrolet professionals build long-lasting relationships with each customer who walks through our doors at 1785 Highway 501. Our dealership sells more because we do more, and that’s a fact we stand behind. We look forward to introducing you to our full lineup of Chevrolet and Cadillac models in South Carolina at Myrtle Beach Chevrolet Cadillac.
1 Comments