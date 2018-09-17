Skip to main content
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach

64 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

by BariBaumgardner on 09/17/2018

We had a great experience with this dealership. They went over and above to help us choose a car, finalize the options and exchange the old car. This is our 3rd BMW, and all have been leased through this dealership, we don't even think of going anywhere else.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience

by D on 07/30/2018

I went in needing a bigger vehicle for my growing family and Everyone went above and beyond what I could have imangined. When it’s time to upgrade to a bigger vehicle, I won’t be shopping anywhere else.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Service

by Pastor_Tom on 07/28/2018

I had an awesome experience at Myrtle Beach Automotive. I purchased a used Mercedes that had been completely serviced. My salesman was Corbin Jarrett and there was no pressure. He answered my questions and was very knowledgable about the car and its options. He had the paperwork prepared, therefore it was quick. He helped me after the sale by making sure I was comfortable with the car and its many accessories. He assisted me with hooking up my cell phone. I am completely satisfied with my experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by geecee13 on 07/28/2018

Had a great experience dealing with Ed Thompson. He is very honest and worked after hours to help us.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by Drew on 07/11/2018

Had a wonderful sales experience buying my second vehicle from BMW of Myrtle Beach. Excellent service always.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by rsciarra64 on 05/15/2018

Great service. Would highly recommend

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simply the Best!

by PAMZZZBENZ on 05/05/2018

This was truly another great MERCEDES BENZ buying experience. The car was clean, good miles, great price point, and the color is beautiful, gloss black. I love the Harmon Kardon sound, and the controls are super easy. I am so proud to get the AMG sport package, too! Way to rock the beach!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience Ive had to date.

by VitalyNinichuk on 05/05/2018

Phenomenal experience. They really took care of me, hands down went above and beyond. Best car buying experience Ive had to date.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever.

by Mybabesx1 on 04/03/2018

No pressure sales. Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Wonderful experience all around. Highly recommended.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Myrtle Beach Mercedes

by Uddichi on 03/23/2018

They got back to me within an hour of my visit to the website. All my questions and concerns were addressed, and I was very satisfied with the vehicle purchase experience. The concierge I worked with was helpful and patient as she demonstrated the features.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

another great experience at Myrtle Beach Automotive

by SLSIXMA on 03/05/2018

This is our sixth BMW purchase from Myrtle Beach Automotive and they have never let us down.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales experience ever! It was great from start to finish.Great price!

by Squirrel7 on 02/10/2018

Best car I have ever purchased. I would rate this dealership a perfect 10! No complaints about my experience. Everything went like clock work. I am completely satisfied.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by sdavis27 on 01/30/2018

I had the opportunity to work with Ed Thompson and he has very helpful and efficient in getting everything done we needed to get done in the timely fashion.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

JW Brighman is the Best!

by mbwhodges on 01/25/2018

J.W. made this a very pleasant experience. He is very patient and has worked with me for months without frustration. He gives a fair deal and always explains things throughly. I know I can count on him afterwards. Working with him isn't like going to other dealerships where you feel pressure and want to run out of the door. He is the BEST!!!!I hope he stays there a long time!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always good

by gerry72838 on 01/24/2018

From our salesman to all the other personal it was a great experience. Special thanks to JW, Corbin and Super Dave. If I live long enough Ill probably be buying again in 3 or 4 years.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW

by BrianWykle on 01/02/2018

My salesperson Ed was very helpful and not pushy at all which we loved. He let us look and then when decision was made he made as simple as possible and explained everything very well.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Beamer

by BrendaBeamer on 12/22/2017

Enjoyed interaction with all staff. Went fast. Almost all correspondence through email and all went well. Once in Myrtle the enteraction went very well. Vehicle exceeded my expectation.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GLC 43

by Mrfoundry on 12/19/2017

A very personable and accessible sales person in Mr Joe Davis. Product knowledge was excellent and attention to detail in regards to my requests and queries was also first rate!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoy buying your car

by Lilliasea on 12/01/2017

Robby Phiota and Myrtle Beach Automotive made the process enjoyable. I love cars and previously hated the buying process.. Myrtle Beach Automotive redefines the buying experience. Intelligent and thoughtful employees, Robby specifically, made this a great transaction.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW X3

by JULIEBLANDING on 10/03/2017

Trade in of 2014 Mercedes C250 for 2017 BMW X3 was satisfactory. Dealership went out of it's way to work with me. "BETTY" was our sales lady and was always pleasant and helpful in obtaining the price quote I wanted.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Exceptional Experience

by Creedy1 on 09/12/2017

These folks work hard; with a sharp pencil; to get your business! The Mercedes Benz brand sells itself along with exceptional performance, style and safety. This is my third MB and there will be a fourth!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
