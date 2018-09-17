Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach
by 09/17/2018on
We had a great experience with this dealership. They went over and above to help us choose a car, finalize the options and exchange the old car. This is our 3rd BMW, and all have been leased through this dealership, we don't even think of going anywhere else.
Wonderful experience
by 07/30/2018on
I went in needing a bigger vehicle for my growing family and Everyone went above and beyond what I could have imangined. When it’s time to upgrade to a bigger vehicle, I won’t be shopping anywhere else.
Excellent Sales Service
by 07/28/2018on
I had an awesome experience at Myrtle Beach Automotive. I purchased a used Mercedes that had been completely serviced. My salesman was Corbin Jarrett and there was no pressure. He answered my questions and was very knowledgable about the car and its options. He had the paperwork prepared, therefore it was quick. He helped me after the sale by making sure I was comfortable with the car and its many accessories. He assisted me with hooking up my cell phone. I am completely satisfied with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/28/2018on
Had a great experience dealing with Ed Thompson. He is very honest and worked after hours to help us.
Great Sales Experience
by 07/11/2018on
Had a wonderful sales experience buying my second vehicle from BMW of Myrtle Beach. Excellent service always.
Great
by 05/15/2018on
Great service. Would highly recommend
Simply the Best!
by 05/05/2018on
This was truly another great MERCEDES BENZ buying experience. The car was clean, good miles, great price point, and the color is beautiful, gloss black. I love the Harmon Kardon sound, and the controls are super easy. I am so proud to get the AMG sport package, too! Way to rock the beach!
Best car buying experience Ive had to date.
by 05/05/2018on
Phenomenal experience. They really took care of me, hands down went above and beyond. Best car buying experience Ive had to date.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever.
by 04/03/2018on
No pressure sales. Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Wonderful experience all around. Highly recommended.
Myrtle Beach Mercedes
by 03/23/2018on
They got back to me within an hour of my visit to the website. All my questions and concerns were addressed, and I was very satisfied with the vehicle purchase experience. The concierge I worked with was helpful and patient as she demonstrated the features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
another great experience at Myrtle Beach Automotive
by 03/05/2018on
This is our sixth BMW purchase from Myrtle Beach Automotive and they have never let us down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales experience ever! It was great from start to finish.Great price!
by 02/10/2018on
Best car I have ever purchased. I would rate this dealership a perfect 10! No complaints about my experience. Everything went like clock work. I am completely satisfied.
Excellent
by 01/30/2018on
I had the opportunity to work with Ed Thompson and he has very helpful and efficient in getting everything done we needed to get done in the timely fashion.
JW Brighman is the Best!
by 01/25/2018on
J.W. made this a very pleasant experience. He is very patient and has worked with me for months without frustration. He gives a fair deal and always explains things throughly. I know I can count on him afterwards. Working with him isn't like going to other dealerships where you feel pressure and want to run out of the door. He is the BEST!!!!I hope he stays there a long time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always good
by 01/24/2018on
From our salesman to all the other personal it was a great experience. Special thanks to JW, Corbin and Super Dave. If I live long enough Ill probably be buying again in 3 or 4 years.
BMW
by 01/02/2018on
My salesperson Ed was very helpful and not pushy at all which we loved. He let us look and then when decision was made he made as simple as possible and explained everything very well.
Top Beamer
by 12/22/2017on
Enjoyed interaction with all staff. Went fast. Almost all correspondence through email and all went well. Once in Myrtle the enteraction went very well. Vehicle exceeded my expectation.
GLC 43
by 12/19/2017on
A very personable and accessible sales person in Mr Joe Davis. Product knowledge was excellent and attention to detail in regards to my requests and queries was also first rate!
Enjoy buying your car
by 12/01/2017on
Robby Phiota and Myrtle Beach Automotive made the process enjoyable. I love cars and previously hated the buying process.. Myrtle Beach Automotive redefines the buying experience. Intelligent and thoughtful employees, Robby specifically, made this a great transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW X3
by 10/03/2017on
Trade in of 2014 Mercedes C250 for 2017 BMW X3 was satisfactory. Dealership went out of it's way to work with me. "BETTY" was our sales lady and was always pleasant and helpful in obtaining the price quote I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Exceptional Experience
by 09/12/2017on
These folks work hard; with a sharp pencil; to get your business! The Mercedes Benz brand sells itself along with exceptional performance, style and safety. This is my third MB and there will be a fourth!