3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I purchased a used vehicle from a reputable manufacturer dealership in Myrtle Beach, SC. Our salesman was excellent. We were sold a used vehicle without a sticker "AS IS" and learned a week later that the vehicle was eaten up with rust. The General Manager at the dealership said, via telephone, he would take care of us and offer us a good deal. So, we traded it in two weeks later for a new vehicle at the same dealership. However my husband and I lost about $3,000 on the used vehicle within a two week span. We used the windshield washer on new vehicle one time and had low fluid light to come on so had to fill up tank myself. Tires on new vehicle were not properly inflated so had to fix that myself. Had only 700 miles on new vehicle and someone from the dealership called to schedule an oil change!!! The General Manager never made the effort to speak to us in person when we traded the used vehicle in for a new vehicle. Wrote owner of dealership to voice concern about used vehicle but never received a response. I definitely wouldn't recommend this dealership and have left reviews on the manufacturer's website, Cars.com, Google and DealerRater. My husband has been purchasing vehicles for 50 years and would have never ever thought you would have to get on the ground to see the frame of a used vehicle when purchasing from a reputable car manufacturer dealership. Read more