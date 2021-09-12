Beach Ford Lincoln
JOE F was the BEST!
by 12/09/2021on
I worked with JOE FEINBERG at BEACH FORD In Myrtle beach,SC. He was exceptional! He was patient and listened to our needs. . He put us in the car that was perfect for us. I could not have asked for a better experience.
Untrustworthy
by 10/17/2021on
Currently in beach Ford sat here for two hours and we had a price on the vehicle and when I was getting ready to pay for the vehicle. James brown who is the sales manager agreed to a price they ran my credit and he put in the the computer so I can pay for the vehicle. The general sales manager who was next door came over and cancelled the deal over $500 and said they weren’t gonna sell it at that price and he was going to talk to his sales manager. If Cliff Keener had any integrity he would have honored the price his sales manager gave me. I still took the car because my credit was ran and I didn’t want to run it again at another dealership, but I’m leaving as a unhappy customer and this totally tainted the reputation of the dealership. I’ve done business in the past with this dealer and am totally disappointed in being lied too. I even put a deposit on a new Ford Lighting. I’ll most likely take that order to Conway Ford. It’s very mistrustful and to screw over a customer that is a previous buyer.
Happy as could be.
by 11/01/2020on
Salesman Mike Dinino was outstanding! I am to put it lightly not a trusting guy especially when it comes to this type of money. I was comfortable the whole time. The truck blew my mind and the whole process was as smooth as it possibly could be. From the second the wife and I stepped foot on the lot we were welcomed and very well taken care of. When looking for our next vehicle Beach Ford will be the first stop and if the service is as good as it was this time, probably the only stop!
Used Vehicle Purchase---Bad Experience
by 09/25/2020on
My husband and I purchased a used vehicle from a reputable manufacturer dealership in Myrtle Beach, SC. Our salesman was excellent. We were sold a used vehicle without a sticker "AS IS" and learned a week later that the vehicle was eaten up with rust. The General Manager at the dealership said, via telephone, he would take care of us and offer us a good deal. So, we traded it in two weeks later for a new vehicle at the same dealership. However my husband and I lost about $3,000 on the used vehicle within a two week span. We used the windshield washer on new vehicle one time and had low fluid light to come on so had to fill up tank myself. Tires on new vehicle were not properly inflated so had to fix that myself. Had only 700 miles on new vehicle and someone from the dealership called to schedule an oil change!!! The General Manager never made the effort to speak to us in person when we traded the used vehicle in for a new vehicle. Wrote owner of dealership to voice concern about used vehicle but never received a response. I definitely wouldn't recommend this dealership and have left reviews on the manufacturer's website, Cars.com, Google and DealerRater. My husband has been purchasing vehicles for 50 years and would have never ever thought you would have to get on the ground to see the frame of a used vehicle when purchasing from a reputable car manufacturer dealership.
True Service
by 11/28/2017on
BEACH FORD/LINCOLN has outstanding service I recently had impeccable work done on my 2017 MKZ . The work was completed in a timely manner and exceptional professional service writer Rob, he polite and very attentive to customer needs. Beach Ford/ Lincoln is not just there for sales , but for the service after the great sales.