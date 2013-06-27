Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Firmin Ford

Firmin Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
921 E Main St, Laurens, SC 29360
Today 8:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Firmin Ford

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

not a happy buyer june 2013

by sissysue on 06/27/2013

I bought a 2007 kia from firmin ford had it 3 days and it messed up took it back. they told me they would check it out. called me back to say they couldn't find the problem.they let my husbad drive with one of the mechanics and he felt what we was talking about and would check into it and call me back but they never called. I called them and they said something was with the transmission we needed to talk to our salesman. so we did he said we had to trade it off and so we drove a car but when we cranked it up it had issues then the salesman tried to put us in car that the paint was faded on and had no air and the car i traded in on the kia had already been sold so we asked for our money back because they had nothing for me they said they couldn't give us our money back' this the 2nd car we have bought from them that was NO GOOD!!!! Bad dealership!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2013 Ford Edge, purchased on 4/29/13

by glenn429 on 06/26/2013

My wife and I had been looking to purchase an SUV for some time now. A friend at work mentioned Firman Ford as a good place to do business with. He was certainly right about that! We had a very pleasant experience dealing with Zeke, the salesman. Not pushy at all. We just told him what we were looking for and he found the perfect vehicle for us at a dealership in Myrtle Beach. He had it brought to Laurens, and we picked it up from there. At the time of pickup, Zeke went into great detail explaining the features on our particular car. Our financing was through Founders Credit Union. We are both very happy with our new vehicle and highly recommend Firman Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased 2002 Ford Focus

by billy1234 on 06/20/2013

I recently purchased a used 2002 Ford Focus SE from Firmin Ford, and had a great experience. The staff were all very helpful and friendly. I also appreciated the fact that none of the sales men were pushy like you find at some dealerships. The sales man who helped me out answered all of my questions that I had about the car, and made the whole process a breeze. I will definitely come back here again next time I need a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1.7 out of 5 starssales Rating

Protect Yourself!

by nothappy18 on 11/19/2008

I purchased a used 07 Mustang convertible. I was told that the car was only driven by a dealership employee. In reality the car was previously a rental car from Florida! The rental car company sold it at auction in GA where it ended up on the lot in SC. Thanks Carfax! Next time I'll get it BEFORE I write the check. I'll end up keeping this car forever since I'll never be able to resell it. The deal we made was for cash and included tax and license. Later when I picked up the car they had "misplaced" the remote for the door locks. The salesman assured me that he would find or replace them within a few days. After several attempts and several months I finally figured out that he lied about that too. The title never arrived so I went back to the dealership and they referred me to the DMV. After a brief fight at the DMV, showing my documentation and cancelled check, I got a title. Adding insult to injury, three months later I got a tax bill from the county! If I didn't pay it they would suspend my driver's license! So if you must deal with this dealership, get everything upfront before you sign anything or even take your checkbook out of your pocket. Assume everything you are told is false. Get EVERYTHING in writing! Better yet, buy your next car from an honest dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for