Firmin Ford
Customer Reviews of Firmin Ford
not a happy buyer june 2013
by 06/27/2013on
I bought a 2007 kia from firmin ford had it 3 days and it messed up took it back. they told me they would check it out. called me back to say they couldn't find the problem.they let my husbad drive with one of the mechanics and he felt what we was talking about and would check into it and call me back but they never called. I called them and they said something was with the transmission we needed to talk to our salesman. so we did he said we had to trade it off and so we drove a car but when we cranked it up it had issues then the salesman tried to put us in car that the paint was faded on and had no air and the car i traded in on the kia had already been sold so we asked for our money back because they had nothing for me they said they couldn't give us our money back' this the 2nd car we have bought from them that was NO GOOD!!!! Bad dealership!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New 2013 Ford Edge, purchased on 4/29/13
by 06/26/2013on
My wife and I had been looking to purchase an SUV for some time now. A friend at work mentioned Firman Ford as a good place to do business with. He was certainly right about that! We had a very pleasant experience dealing with Zeke, the salesman. Not pushy at all. We just told him what we were looking for and he found the perfect vehicle for us at a dealership in Myrtle Beach. He had it brought to Laurens, and we picked it up from there. At the time of pickup, Zeke went into great detail explaining the features on our particular car. Our financing was through Founders Credit Union. We are both very happy with our new vehicle and highly recommend Firman Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased 2002 Ford Focus
by 06/20/2013on
I recently purchased a used 2002 Ford Focus SE from Firmin Ford, and had a great experience. The staff were all very helpful and friendly. I also appreciated the fact that none of the sales men were pushy like you find at some dealerships. The sales man who helped me out answered all of my questions that I had about the car, and made the whole process a breeze. I will definitely come back here again next time I need a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Protect Yourself!
by 11/19/2008on
I purchased a used 07 Mustang convertible. I was told that the car was only driven by a dealership employee. In reality the car was previously a rental car from Florida! The rental car company sold it at auction in GA where it ended up on the lot in SC. Thanks Carfax! Next time I'll get it BEFORE I write the check. I'll end up keeping this car forever since I'll never be able to resell it. The deal we made was for cash and included tax and license. Later when I picked up the car they had "misplaced" the remote for the door locks. The salesman assured me that he would find or replace them within a few days. After several attempts and several months I finally figured out that he lied about that too. The title never arrived so I went back to the dealership and they referred me to the DMV. After a brief fight at the DMV, showing my documentation and cancelled check, I got a title. Adding insult to injury, three months later I got a tax bill from the county! If I didn't pay it they would suspend my driver's license! So if you must deal with this dealership, get everything upfront before you sign anything or even take your checkbook out of your pocket. Assume everything you are told is false. Get EVERYTHING in writing! Better yet, buy your next car from an honest dealership!