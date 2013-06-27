1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used 07 Mustang convertible. I was told that the car was only driven by a dealership employee. In reality the car was previously a rental car from Florida! The rental car company sold it at auction in GA where it ended up on the lot in SC. Thanks Carfax! Next time I'll get it BEFORE I write the check. I'll end up keeping this car forever since I'll never be able to resell it. The deal we made was for cash and included tax and license. Later when I picked up the car they had "misplaced" the remote for the door locks. The salesman assured me that he would find or replace them within a few days. After several attempts and several months I finally figured out that he lied about that too. The title never arrived so I went back to the dealership and they referred me to the DMV. After a brief fight at the DMV, showing my documentation and cancelled check, I got a title. Adding insult to injury, three months later I got a tax bill from the county! If I didn't pay it they would suspend my driver's license! So if you must deal with this dealership, get everything upfront before you sign anything or even take your checkbook out of your pocket. Assume everything you are told is false. Get EVERYTHING in writing! Better yet, buy your next car from an honest dealership! Read more