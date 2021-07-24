Jim Hudson Toyota
Customer Reviews of Jim Hudson Toyota
wasted trip
by 07/24/2021on
My first review ever. I looked online for a couple of days and saw several vehicles that had my interest. I saw where many were listed as "in transit" but a very large quantity did not have this designation. I naturally assumed this meant they were onsite. I drove to the dealership (about an hour and a half from my home). i walked inside and was greeted with "how can I help you?" I asked where the new cars were and she said we don't have any. no rav4s, no Tacomas, no Camrys but did have a couple of highlanders and Tundras. I said I would like to see the highlanders. she said they presold most of their cars. when asked about why so many vehicles were listed on their website, I was told Toyota handled that and they rarely had new cars on the lot. I walked on the lot and there was one Camry, one Tacoma and a handful of highlanders. I looked them over but no one ever came so I figured since most of these vehicles "didn't exist" I would leave. I know it is a seller's market but it won't be forever.
A disappointing experience
by 03/17/2021on
My wife and I considered buying a new car and had researched what we wanted and how much we wanted to pay for it. That discussion eventually led to discussing buying out our lease car, a 2018 C-HR. We decided to purchase our car and discussed financing with our local bank. Our lease was scheduled to end on 1 April 2021 and I set the last service appointment at Jim Hudson Toyota as that was the closest dealer since our move to South Carolina. On Monday, 1 March 2021, we took our car to the dealer for service. Service was fine and done expediently. During our wait, I received an email from Meg Burks, the VIP XChange Manager about an interest in our car for their used market and the possibility of upgrading to a newer upgraded model. She included a quote (see attached). Although we had discussed buying our leased car, the price Ms. Burks gave us was intriguing and I responded with an email asking for clarification: was it for a retail purchase or lease and how was the monthly payment determined? Two days later, on 3 March, after leaving a voice mail, I received a response from Ms. Burks answering one of our questions thusly, “With the attached upgrade proposal, that is defaulted to be the potential option for buying/financing a newer model.” We were still interested and decided to discuss it further with the dealership and called Ms. Burke to schedule an appointment. She was happy to do so, and scheduled it for Friday, 5 March 2021. Prior to our visit, we researched the difference between the XLE model that we were currently driving and the Limited edition that was mentioned in her quote. We priced it based on the Toyota website and printed out the information. We understood that there would be some discussion on price and were ready for such an event. Upon arrival at the Jim Hudson Toyota dealership, Matthew Renfro, one of the sales associates, met us outside. He asked to help us and we advised that we had an appointment with Meg Burks. He offered to tell her we were here and left to do so. Several minutes later, he arrived with a young lady who identified herself as “Meg Burks” and that as the VIP XChange Manager, she was the bridge between the customers and the sales associates and introduced Matt Renfro to us. She handed us a “thank you” bag and left. My wife and I felt a little put off, as we had not planned to discuss anything with a sales associate, but only had a few questions about the quote from Ms Burks. Since there seemed to be no alternative, we accompanied Matt to his desk. He asked some basic questions, which frankly surprised us since we thought he would have got that information from Ms. Burks. We explained why we were there, showed him the quote, advised him what we were looking for and he said he’d see if a Limited model was available to test drive. As we had driven a C-HR for 3 years, we didn’t imagine that the drive was much different, and were more interested in the “bells and whistles” that were standard on the Limited model. He also asked for my car keys to have our leased car appraised. My wife, Peg, left the desk momentarily and while she was gone, another gentleman came over to the desk and sat down. I think his name was Kendal, but am not sure because he didn’t introduce himself. I did see that it said “Sales Manager” on his nameplate, but that was it. His manner was brisk and less than friendly. He asked some of the same questions Matt had asked and was surprised that I had a quote. He asked to see the quote on my phone. I thought this was unusual, as I assumed this information would have been shared with the people involved in selling us a new car, and said so. He did not respond but spent quite a bit of time looking at my phone. He also asked what the payout on our car was and I showed him that Matt had written it down on the form he himself was using. He seemed to doubt that information so I showed him the payout letter I had received from South East Toyota Finance. When my wife returned, he didn’t introduce himself to her either and left as suddenly as he had appeared. Matt returned with a key for our test drive and we went outside. There were two C-HRs on the ramp, one was an XLE and the other a Limited. I was surprised when Matt beeped the XLE for us when we had been specific about wanting to look at the Limited. I had to ask if there was a key for this to test drive. He went and got it. Matt went through the various differences between the two models and then test-drove the Limited. As we had thought, there wasn't a difference between the handling of the new Limited and our older XLE. Matt then explained some of the dealer-installed options. I checked the window sticker on the dashboard and noticed it contained some dealer-installed extras, and that the price was $28k+. The car was white. Matt knew that we were interested in a car of Magnetic Metallic Grey. Matt took us back to his desk to look at numbers for a new car and left for a moment. The previously-mentioned Sales Manager (Kendal?) joined us with a paper in hand of the numbers for the car we had driven. It included all of the dealer-installed extras listed and a final price of $32k+. This was not close to the price on the window sticker and was not for the car we were interested in. His assumption was that we would take the car we had test-driven despite our having been clear that we wanted the standard Limited edition in Magnetic Metallic Grey, with none of the dealer-installed extras and a couple of other items that we were interested in: the roof bars and the additional charging port in the back seat area. When asked why the price was so much higher than the window sticker, and why we weren’t discussing the vehicle we had wanted, we were told it was too difficult to get the car we wanted. And when asked why the monthly payment for the car we didn’t want was twice the quote we had received, the Sales Manager informed us that that quote was based on our having purchased our lease car. Why this information wasn’t “known” to Ms. Burks seems ridiculous at best and an attempt to bait us into coming in. We were told she didn’t have access to our information. However, apparently she had access to enough information to know what we drove, when the lease ended, and who we were. We told the Sales Manager we weren’t interested in the deal he was offering and would buy our leased car with bank financing. He then said the dealer could match our bank financing for that car and left for a few minutes. He came back with an offer but the buyout price was $1k+ more than Toyota Finance had quoted. He had included such things as “closing fees” and “IMF”, etc. Obviously we turned down his offer since Toyota Finance and our bank together was for a much lower amount. We thanked him and Matt for their time and left. In summary, Matt was very helpful and responsive but had to defer to the Sales Manager who was rather rude and seemed unable or unwilling to give us the car in which we were interested. We are very disappointed in this dealer and, since we are almost life-time owners of Toyota vehicles, disappointed in Toyota.
Excellent sale from Tom Burley
by 04/29/2020on
My wife and I have been shopping for the “right” Prius for about a year. The day we saw the used certified Prius, four premium, tech package car that fit our specifications we called and spoke with Tom Burley. Tom provide excellent professional insights into the car in addition to a through description. We drove from Chapel Hill, NC to test drive and purchase the car. The Jim Hudson Toyota staff did a great job, from Tom’s salesmanship, to James the finance manager finding the best interest rate for us and recommending the premium warranty coverage to the young lady who ran the grill and provided my wife and I with a satisfying lunch. I would recommend the drive; this dealership provides excellent southern hospitality and professional service. The one hick-up in the entire process, I drove the car away without car mats, now I have to shop for mats.
Terrible Service Center
by 07/10/2019on
I have taken my vehicle to Jim Hudson Toyota multiple times for service in the past few years. Almost every time I have done that, I have had to return to the dealership to have some repair finished, because it wasn't done or finished correctly. This is very inconvenient, and it takes up a great deal of my personal time. Most recently, I had to replace a my cooling fan, which broke and punctured my radiator as well. Because one of the radiator hose clamps was not sealed properly by the technician, my vehicle's cooling system was compromised, which in turn caused my engine's head gasket to fail due to the engine running hot. Upon returning to the dealership, to have them fix the issue that they caused, which helped to escalate the head gasket failure, I was told that I would have to pay for their incompetence. The dealership has continued to insist that there was once a recall on the head gasket for my vehicle, and they insist that I pay for their mistake from the original repair. While I understand that some parts of a vehicle can be on recall due to a risk of potential failure, that does not always happen with every recalled part. Furthermore, I do not believe that I should have to pay for something that broke on my vehicle as a direct result of their incompetence, especially when there was nothing wrong with my engine when I took it to them in the first place. In addition to this, I was also told that I would be issued a rental car/truck to drive back and forth to work while my vehicle was being repaired, however this has never happened, and they have had my truck for about two months. Furthermore, I would also like to add that the managers of this dealership are very difficult to get in touch with if you have any issues that need to be addressed with them in particularly. And they also consistently fail to follow up with you if they say they will do so at any given time. In conclusion, I do not recommend using the service department at Jim Hudson Toyota, because the repairs may not get done accurately, and you will find that you have to keep returning for issues that were caused by them. They will also try to have you pay for repairs to your vehicle that should be covered by them. As a result of what is going on with my particular vehicle, I am beginning to seek legal counsel to potentially resolve the issue that I have with the dealership, and if I am unable to do so, I will most certainly never do business with JHT ever again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Greatest Sales Experience
by 08/15/2018on
They did everything promised. Experience it once and you will never forget it and I have and will always do business with them.
Highly unprofessional owner & sales organization!
by 04/18/2016on
I have purchased 13 vehicles in my buying life. In so doing, I have dealt with dozens of dealerships from across the country. Some shopping experiences were better than others. However, I can say with all candor and confidence that my buying "experience" with Jim Hudson Toyota was without question the worst experience of any. My first contact with them was on a Wednesday, to get information on a vehicle they had listed on their website with no pictures. I was told at that time that the vehicle had failed their internal inspection and was no longer for sale, a statement later proven to not be true. I was contacted Thursday by a different salesman. I relayed to him the story told me by the first. This salesman told me he'd check status and call me back that day. The call never happened. I was then contacted Friday by the original salesman, who said he was mistaken and that the car was available. I asked for pictures - still not on the website for a car they had listed days earlier - and was told they would come within the hour. After that promise didn't happen, I was told I would have the information first thing Saturday morning. Saturday morning I discover that Jim Hudson had overruled his sales manager, pulled the vehicle from the lot, and given it to his nephew. Absolutely incredible...clearly it's good to be king. If your time is valuable as mine is and you appreciate dealing with honest people who keep their word and serve their customers, I'd suggest thinking twice before dealing with Jim Hudson Toyota...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Very Satisfied with Jim Hudson Toyota
by 12/04/2015on
I am extremely pleased with my recent purchase of a new Toyota Tacoma from Jim Hudson Toyota. The sales consultant, John Rectenwald, was very knowledgeable, low-key, and worked diligently to deliver the exact truck that I wanted at a fair price. After I bought the truck, John followed-up with me several times to ensure that I was completely satisfied. My wife and I really appreciate John's efforts on our behalf. This is my second purchase from John Rectenwald, and I highly recommend him and Jim Hudson Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honorable Local Dealership
by 10/25/2014on
I have dealt with Jim Hudson Toyota and salesman John R. I have received nothing but excellent service from both sales and service. Would not use any other dealership. Just bought a 2015 Rav 4 and love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 11/09/2013on
Purchasing a car through Jim Hudson's dealership was about as easy as it gets. My salesman Ted was informative, helpful, and responsive when I called.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Uninformed
by 12/05/2012on
I requested information on a vehicle and they sent me numerous emails with NOTHING TO DO WITH THE CAR. I was so irritated because I just wanted to see what the price would be!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Place and Fantasic People
by 04/28/2011on
The price we received was $1500 better than the next best Toyota store. Larry K and John R were so helpful. I listen to WMHK and there is a Christian atmosphere there. Not the riff-raft we found at other dealers we shopped. Service is great. Will be back soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BlindCpl
by 08/26/2010on
Jim Hudson Toyota / Scion far exceeds the standards of how a business should be run. When there was a recall on our vehicle, not only did the give us a car to drive, but did a full detail on our Toyota when it was repaired. My wife and I decided to purchase a new Toyota Sienna, trading in our 4Runner. The staff was completely Professional and courteous. They were more than fair with the trade value and received a very Great price on the Sienna. The whole process was excellent. So much so, that I told my family members about the deals and the dealership. Since I bought the Sienna, my family has bought two new Toyotas. We could not be happier with the people there as they treat you like part of their family. It is good to know that when you need a friend, you can count on them. Jim Hudson Toyota / Scion is a freind to our family!
After they get your $$ they don't care anymore
by 08/19/2010on
They had the car I wanted and the price was fair, but they kept me waiting for a few hours after we agreed on a price. I didn't think I was ever going to get out of the place. BTW, I paid cash so there were no financing issues. Then a few weeks after the sale there were a couple of minor issues I wanted them to deal with but they were rude and mostly uncooperative. After they get your money they don't care anymore. Because of their crappy attitude, I probably won't even take my car back for servicing, I'll take it to another dealer instead. It is unlikely I will do business with them again.
Great Service.
by 08/07/2010on
A+ Service every time! I get my car serviced regularly every 5,000miles at JHT. They give me a promise time when the car will be complete and have never been late. They have never sold me anything that i didn't really need, and If i did they would actually show me and tell me why. Which i personally like. Also the techinicans/service advisors are very kind, every time I had a question they were more then happy to thuroughly inform me until i could understand. I have nothing but good things to say about this toyota dealership. Thanks fellas!
Inspect vehicle thoroughly before buying
by 07/10/2010on
I recently went to Jim Hudson Toyota (from 4hrs away in NC) because they had a vehicle i wanted that i hadn't found anywhere else. I got this long story about how they only have the finest preowned vehicles on their lot and those that don't meet their specs are sold at wholesale auction. The salesman, J. HUTTO, told me they had inspected the vehicle and everything was up to par. I specifically remember him saying they had put brakes on because they didn't meet standards. About a month after i got home, I was putting a ball in the reese hitch and noticed a rust bubble. I put the truck on a auto lift and was appalled. The entire bottom side was a rust bucket. I pulled the wheels off and the rotors were almost rusted in two! I've had to trade and take a significant loss because i was scared for my wife and child to ride in the rust bucket. If this vehicle met their standards, i'd hate to see one that didn't.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
WAY OVER PRICED! RUDE REPS!
by 06/25/2009on
I have purchased two new cars in the last two years, each time I go to Jim Hudson and after 20 minutes I go to [another dealership] and make a deal. Jim Hudson's vehicles are always marked up 3k to 5k more. The first time I went and tried trading in my 4Runner, and they offered me 12k for it. The sales rep told me take it or leave it. I laughed, and told them [a second dealership] offered me 18k. I went to [the previous other dealership] and they offered me 17 1/2k. The second time I was rushed by two reps before I took 2 steps out of my car. I asked about a Rav4 for my wife. When they showed me the sticker price, I laughed and told them straight up "You can go to [the other dealership] online and get it for 4k less before rebates". They said that wasn't true. So I left. I will never go back.
wOULD NOT BUY ANYTHING FROM HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 02/25/2009on
What a bad dealership I wanted a curtian kind of truck, with limited features but they were not willing to go out and find it online had to go to a smaller dealership to get what I wanted. I guess they dont need the little person anymore now that they have all these Fleet contracts.
Worst Customer Service at Jim Hudson Toyota
by 09/17/2007on
We went to Jim Hudson after getting a quote for Toyot Matrix '08. The price offered was good so we went there and after test drivr, the salesman we dealt with sprang a jolt by saying the price will $1000 more than quoted because it was some computer mistake. They were not able to keep up there word for a day. We were shown the door at the end of this nasty treatment. I wish Toyota cancels dealership with such people.
Experience it once and you won't go back
by 08/16/2007on
From salespeople to upper management (including Jim Huidson himself) they could care less attitude if they help you or even sale you a car..when we finally got in contact with Jim Hudson he wanted to know what we did and where we worked ,like if we didnt meet his qualifications we could drop dead. I hope this review will cause you not to buy a car from Jim Hudson
Xtravagant fees
by 07/29/2007on
I went in to look at the Scion TC. The one thing I noticed was the an added fee for Southeast Toyota Distributor, a whopping $715.00. The Scion I drove was a manual with added options: Upgraded radio (an aux input for $389), tinted windows and a very small plastic spoiler that looked like it was glued to the car. These three options came to over a thousand dollars. When I first asked about the window tinting, the salesman told me that it was in the window and not a film. But after he opened the car up and we were ready to take a test drive, on back of the window sticker it said in big bold letters not to use a razor on the window because it would damage the tinting. Come to find out it was a film applied to the inside of the window. Salesman caught in a lie just shrugged it off. There was a big sticker on the window talking about a special sales event. I asked if there was a sale on this vehicle. Nope, cost was already at a "pure price" as told by another sales person. On the way back from the test drive the salesman asked: "so if we can get right on the numbers will you buy the car today". At that point I asked which numbers were negotiable. Answer None!! Take it or leave it. I asked about the Southeast Toyota Distributor fee and what states that applied to. The salesman told me: "We there is a rumor that if you buy a Scion in another state that does not have the fee then we will not service your car." Finally when we got to back to the dealership I asked about any other fees. Why yes, a documentation fee to the tune of $289. So Full MSRP, additions I didn't care for plus an added $715 and $289 in fees. I left with out buying the car though I liked the car, I didn't like the either the salesman or the added fees. Ended up being over $19,000 for a car with a msrp of $17,000. If I buy one, I'll probably go out of state and avoid the fees.
