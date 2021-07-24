1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I considered buying a new car and had researched what we wanted and how much we wanted to pay for it. That discussion eventually led to discussing buying out our lease car, a 2018 C-HR. We decided to purchase our car and discussed financing with our local bank. Our lease was scheduled to end on 1 April 2021 and I set the last service appointment at Jim Hudson Toyota as that was the closest dealer since our move to South Carolina. On Monday, 1 March 2021, we took our car to the dealer for service. Service was fine and done expediently. During our wait, I received an email from Meg Burks, the VIP XChange Manager about an interest in our car for their used market and the possibility of upgrading to a newer upgraded model. She included a quote (see attached). Although we had discussed buying our leased car, the price Ms. Burks gave us was intriguing and I responded with an email asking for clarification: was it for a retail purchase or lease and how was the monthly payment determined? Two days later, on 3 March, after leaving a voice mail, I received a response from Ms. Burks answering one of our questions thusly, “With the attached upgrade proposal, that is defaulted to be the potential option for buying/financing a newer model.” We were still interested and decided to discuss it further with the dealership and called Ms. Burke to schedule an appointment. She was happy to do so, and scheduled it for Friday, 5 March 2021. Prior to our visit, we researched the difference between the XLE model that we were currently driving and the Limited edition that was mentioned in her quote. We priced it based on the Toyota website and printed out the information. We understood that there would be some discussion on price and were ready for such an event. Upon arrival at the Jim Hudson Toyota dealership, Matthew Renfro, one of the sales associates, met us outside. He asked to help us and we advised that we had an appointment with Meg Burks. He offered to tell her we were here and left to do so. Several minutes later, he arrived with a young lady who identified herself as “Meg Burks” and that as the VIP XChange Manager, she was the bridge between the customers and the sales associates and introduced Matt Renfro to us. She handed us a “thank you” bag and left. My wife and I felt a little put off, as we had not planned to discuss anything with a sales associate, but only had a few questions about the quote from Ms Burks. Since there seemed to be no alternative, we accompanied Matt to his desk. He asked some basic questions, which frankly surprised us since we thought he would have got that information from Ms. Burks. We explained why we were there, showed him the quote, advised him what we were looking for and he said he’d see if a Limited model was available to test drive. As we had driven a C-HR for 3 years, we didn’t imagine that the drive was much different, and were more interested in the “bells and whistles” that were standard on the Limited model. He also asked for my car keys to have our leased car appraised. My wife, Peg, left the desk momentarily and while she was gone, another gentleman came over to the desk and sat down. I think his name was Kendal, but am not sure because he didn’t introduce himself. I did see that it said “Sales Manager” on his nameplate, but that was it. His manner was brisk and less than friendly. He asked some of the same questions Matt had asked and was surprised that I had a quote. He asked to see the quote on my phone. I thought this was unusual, as I assumed this information would have been shared with the people involved in selling us a new car, and said so. He did not respond but spent quite a bit of time looking at my phone. He also asked what the payout on our car was and I showed him that Matt had written it down on the form he himself was using. He seemed to doubt that information so I showed him the payout letter I had received from South East Toyota Finance. When my wife returned, he didn’t introduce himself to her either and left as suddenly as he had appeared. Matt returned with a key for our test drive and we went outside. There were two C-HRs on the ramp, one was an XLE and the other a Limited. I was surprised when Matt beeped the XLE for us when we had been specific about wanting to look at the Limited. I had to ask if there was a key for this to test drive. He went and got it. Matt went through the various differences between the two models and then test-drove the Limited. As we had thought, there wasn't a difference between the handling of the new Limited and our older XLE. Matt then explained some of the dealer-installed options. I checked the window sticker on the dashboard and noticed it contained some dealer-installed extras, and that the price was $28k+. The car was white. Matt knew that we were interested in a car of Magnetic Metallic Grey. Matt took us back to his desk to look at numbers for a new car and left for a moment. The previously-mentioned Sales Manager (Kendal?) joined us with a paper in hand of the numbers for the car we had driven. It included all of the dealer-installed extras listed and a final price of $32k+. This was not close to the price on the window sticker and was not for the car we were interested in. His assumption was that we would take the car we had test-driven despite our having been clear that we wanted the standard Limited edition in Magnetic Metallic Grey, with none of the dealer-installed extras and a couple of other items that we were interested in: the roof bars and the additional charging port in the back seat area. When asked why the price was so much higher than the window sticker, and why we weren’t discussing the vehicle we had wanted, we were told it was too difficult to get the car we wanted. And when asked why the monthly payment for the car we didn’t want was twice the quote we had received, the Sales Manager informed us that that quote was based on our having purchased our lease car. Why this information wasn’t “known” to Ms. Burks seems ridiculous at best and an attempt to bait us into coming in. We were told she didn’t have access to our information. However, apparently she had access to enough information to know what we drove, when the lease ended, and who we were. We told the Sales Manager we weren’t interested in the deal he was offering and would buy our leased car with bank financing. He then said the dealer could match our bank financing for that car and left for a few minutes. He came back with an offer but the buyout price was $1k+ more than Toyota Finance had quoted. He had included such things as “closing fees” and “IMF”, etc. Obviously we turned down his offer since Toyota Finance and our bank together was for a much lower amount. We thanked him and Matt for their time and left. In summary, Matt was very helpful and responsive but had to defer to the Sales Manager who was rather rude and seemed unable or unwilling to give us the car in which we were interested. We are very disappointed in this dealer and, since we are almost life-time owners of Toyota vehicles, disappointed in Toyota. Read more