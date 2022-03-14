George Ballentine Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of George Ballentine Ford Lincoln
Fantastic customer service and buying experience
by 03/14/2022on
I was impressed with the buying experience at Ballentine from start to finish. First of all, they were able to identify very unique vehicle (2022 Expedition Timberline) during a time of extreme inventory limitations). They helped me through the ordering process and did a good job of explaining the features and options. While waiting on my vehicle to be built and shipped Wells Ballentine kept me up to date on a weekly basis. The actual sales process was seamless as well. I live out of town and they coordinated someone to pick me up and take me to the dealership. When I arrived at the dealership Ty (finance manager) had everything ready to go and the paper work signing process took less than 5 minutes. In addition, Bailey Young walked me through every technology feature in the vehicle to ensure that I had a great understanding. I could not have been more pleased with the buying experience at Ballentine and I will be back for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic customer service and buying experience
by 03/14/2022on
I was impressed with the buying experience at Ballentine from start to finish. First of all, they were able to identify very unique vehicle (2022 Expedition Timberline) during a time of extreme inventory limitations). They helped me through the ordering process and did a good job of explaining the features and options. While waiting on my vehicle to be built and shipped Wells Ballentine kept me up to date on a weekly basis. The actual sales process was seamless as well. I live out of town and they coordinated someone to pick me up and take me to the dealership. When I arrived at the dealership Ty (finance manager) had everything ready to go and the paper work signing process took less than 5 minutes. In addition, Bailey Young walked me through every technology feature in the vehicle to ensure that I had a great understanding. I could not have been more pleased with the buying experience at Ballentine and I will be back for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience!
by 12/21/2021on
The sales experience with Jeff Roberts was exceptional! He and Mark Roberts made us feel right at home in the dealership. The purchase of our new Lincoln was a smooth, professional, and timely. This was our first experience with Ballentine but it will not be our last. We have already referred two people to Jeff. The attention to customer service at this dealership is a rare gem!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
President
by 10/30/2021on
Excellent work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/20/2020on
Dependable, reliable and prompt service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 01/05/2020on
Every interaction with Ballentine Ford service (and sales as well) has been exceptional. Mike Caruth (service manager) and his team have exceeded my expectations in every respect. Having done business with larger Ford dealers over the past few years and having marginal experiences, it has been refreshing to deal with a dealership where honesty and old fashioned customer focus is still evident.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service and fast
by 11/20/2019on
Had some issues with my windows and was taken care off right away. Very good service and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair
by 09/17/2019on
I had a problem with car skipping. I left the car at service area overnight for them to test drive. They called and said it was not skipping. I picked the car up and it got worse. I took car back in and they said it was spark plugs. They replaced all spark plugs plus 2 coils.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/22/2018on
Always courteous and very thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our 1st Lincoln purchase
by 08/02/2018on
We had a good experience with our first purchase of a Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service of my F 150
by 07/27/2018on
I am over 70 years old and have never had such good service as I receive at Ballentine Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine maintenance
by 07/17/2018on
Just had routine maintenance and it was as expected: fast, professional quality and expensive! This service I am willing to pay a little more for now because I know it is going to save me later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OIL CHANGE
by 06/27/2018on
I came in for an oil change and checkup. I was in and out in about 30 minutes. Ready to go with peace of mind about tires, etc, of my car before taking a trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 06/23/2018on
they try hard and do their best to please. Nice folks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change & recall inspection!
by 06/22/2018on
I have been a customer of Ballentine Ford Service Dept almost 20 yrs. Service has always been prompt & satisfactory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customer
by 06/12/2018on
This is my fourth car I have bought from Randy at Ballentine Ford. I had a tight budget for this car and they worked with me and made it happen. I know when I buy here I get a reliable car at a good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience....
by 06/11/2018on
They Had Me In And Out In Pretty Fast For What They Had To Do... They Were Extremely Busy... Fair Price For The Work...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service, routine
by 06/11/2018on
they've always been prompt and do good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership
by 06/08/2018on
Everyone at Ballentine Ford goes above and beyond to ensure the customer gets exactly what they want and need and not just what the dealership needs to move.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MKX brake booster
by 05/07/2018on
The work was done in a timely manner and they work like they should.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes