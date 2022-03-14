5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was impressed with the buying experience at Ballentine from start to finish. First of all, they were able to identify very unique vehicle (2022 Expedition Timberline) during a time of extreme inventory limitations). They helped me through the ordering process and did a good job of explaining the features and options. While waiting on my vehicle to be built and shipped Wells Ballentine kept me up to date on a weekly basis. The actual sales process was seamless as well. I live out of town and they coordinated someone to pick me up and take me to the dealership. When I arrived at the dealership Ty (finance manager) had everything ready to go and the paper work signing process took less than 5 minutes. In addition, Bailey Young walked me through every technology feature in the vehicle to ensure that I had a great understanding. I could not have been more pleased with the buying experience at Ballentine and I will be back for my next purchase. Read more